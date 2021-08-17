Mercedes-Benz EQS review

From £99,7858

Mercedes’ top-of-the-range EV limo gets extra equipment and range

The limousine class has long been something of a technological vanguard for the automotive industry; and in one respect in particular - when it comes to the provision of outright electric range in electric cars - it’s preserving that status.

Some of the competitors of the subject of this road test - the updated, 2025-model-year Mercedes-Benz EQS - really are pushing the envelope when it comes to squeezing mileage into a big four-door saloon. The UK market in particular may still be waiting for right-hand drive versions of them: but, in North America, the Lucid Air has, for a couple of years now, been offering buyers a reassuring range in excess of 500 miles (as verified by the EPA) - while China’s Nio ET7, with its 150kWh semi-solid state battery, has become the first electric production car to be certified for more than 1000km (621 miles) of electric range on a single charge.

Pressure’s therefore being heaped on the likes of the EQS to keep up, if it can. Introduced in 2021, this was Stuttgart’s memorable bid to respond to the charge of the Tesla Model S, and successfully electrify much of its S-Class customer base. It has thus far notably failed to do that, consistently being outsold by its more traditional sibling; with global demand for both cars slackening far enough for their shared production line at Sindelfingen to dial down output from two shifts a day to only one.

Stand by to find out just how Mercedes has sought to boost this electric saloon’s fortunes by bolstering its power reserves.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Mercedes EQS 450 RT 2025 headlight ME 4

The main development to the EQS for the latest model year concerns battery capacity. Where previously there was only one, there are now two different nickel-manganese-cobalt battery packs offered in the car: the larger one extending to 118kWh of usable capacity, and the smaller one offering 96kWh, and being fitted exclusively to the entry-grade EQS 350 model.

For the bigger one, that’s a hike of a little under 10 per cent compared with what the car was launched with, and extends claimed ‘WLTP combined’ electric range as far as 481 miles, depending on model grade and optional equipment. Estimated by the North American EPA to be worth only 390 miles, however, that won’t be enough to worry the likes of Lucid too much; but it’s progress all the same - and about as much as any EV maker is likely to achieve at a mid-cycle facelift.

The pop-out doorhandles have a really chunky, over-engineered look about them, but still aren’t nearly haptically enticing enough when you pull on them; and worse still when they haven’t popped out automatically in anticipation of your arrival.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

We opted to test an upper-trim Business Class version of the EQS 450+, which is a single-motor EV driven by a 356bhp, permanent magnet synchronous-style motor mounted adjacent to the rear axle. It’s slightly more powerful than the equivalent launch model, but still less potent than key competitors even in single-motor form. The Business Class trim adds 22in alloy wheels to the car, whose rolling resistance knocks WLTP Claimed range down a little, to 446 miles.

Like Mercedes’ other bigger EVs, the EQS sits on the firm’s ‘EVA’ model platform, and gets adaptive air suspension, underneath double wishbone and multi-link axles front and rear. Four-wheel steering features as standard on all EQS derivatives; but on our test car, its functionality extended as far as rear-wheel manipulation of up to 10 degrees - itself two or three times what similar systems from other manufacturers offer. 

Our test car weighed 2608kg on the proving ground scales: slightly under Mercedes’ official homologated claim for it, but still a figure likely to have at least as significant an impact on its true range and efficiency as the car’s much-touted 0.20 drag coefficient.

 

INTERIOR

8
Mercedes EQS 450 RT 2025 dash ME 15

There was plenty about the design of the EQS which, when the car first came along four years ago, made it seem like a tellingly direct riposte to the Tesla Model S - a car which had been eating into S-Class sales in the USA for several years.

But nothing did moreso than Mercedes’ Hyperscreen infotainment system, which made it look as if the entire of the car’s fascia had been replaced by one gigantic touchscreen. Four years ago, of course, this was an optional feature; whereas now, every EQS gets this system as standard. And, while you can dampen down the brightness of the three display screens of which it is comprised, or turn at least two off entirely, its glare is certainly considerable when all are lit - and then exacerbated by that of the cabin’s ambient light features, which can pulse and glow in different colours when the right setting is selected.

Most of this car’s ambient lighting features are ones I’d much sooner live without, save only the illuminated rings that mark out the seatbelt latch receivers. Anything that helps you find one of those after a night out at the BAFTA awards is a sensible addition.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

It’s more than enough to mark this car out, for better or worse and in fully unapologetic terms, as a limousine for the digital age: a jilted lover’s letter, clearly, to all those Mercedes S-Class exiles running Model Ss. The rest of the EQS’s cabin layout is more traditional, however, with a default four-seater passenger configuration; and a big armrest console between the rear passengers that houses a removable tablet-style touchscreen remote for the car’s main multimedia system, among other things - but which can be folded away to create an additional third back seat when one is needed.

In the front, the driving position offers plenty of leg- and elbow room, though it’s tighter around your head - especially when getting in. The front seat and primary control layout are both very good however, the former having abundant adjustment potential and all the expected heating and massage options.

In the back, Mercedes’ optional Rear Seat Comfort Plus package matches the comfort level of the front seats, and allows the rear seat on the passenger side of the vehicle up to 38 degrees of recline, a seat cushion that extends by 50mm, and a floor-mounted footrest; so, while not quite a ‘sleeping seat’, it would seem to offer at least some usefulness for long-distance lounging. Unfortunately, Mercedes didn’t fit that option to our test car - whose back seats were certainly spacious, luxurious and comfortable, but didn’t match the BMW i7 that we tested in 2023 for first-class transatlantic passenger comfort (Mercedes does offer something comparable on its Maybach S-Class and -GLS models, and on the Maybach EQS SUV, it claims).

Boot space, however, is surprisingly good - with a liftback-style hatchback rear end granting very easy access to a particularly long loading volume in excess of 600 litres. If you did feel like undertaking a long touring trip with plenty of luggage, the EQS would certainly be well prepared in that respect.

Multimedia - 4.5 stars

As imposing as it undoubtedly is, the EQS’s hyperscreen multimedia system isn’t difficult to get on with. You can use the ‘D-pad’ controller on the left-hand spoke of the steering wheel as a cursor controller to navigate it if you prefer that to direct touchscreen input; there are physical menu shortcuts close to your left hand, to jump between important menu screens (ADAS, charging, parking cameras, etc); and Mercedes provides an excellent top-level ‘zero layer’ navigation that’s only ever one touch away.

That the car’s ventilation controls are on the screen, rather than physical in nature, is a little irksome; but they’re permanently displayed, accessible, and not fiddly. There’s also a permanent toggle button to turn off the speed alarm. The car’s navigation system is easy to program, via your voice or fingertip input; and also easy to follow, with good support to find charging stations.

In the back row, meanwhile, our test car came with the MBUX High End Rear Seat Entertainment Package, which grafts on a pair of 11.6in displays fixed to the front seatbacks, as well as wireless headphones. Between these and the removable tablet remote, you can assume command of the car’s main multimedia system from the back row; or select and stream your own entertainment online - with options for HDMI input from external devices as well.

 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

9
Mercedes EQS 450 RT 2025 front corner ME 38

As the middle-sitting version of three EQS derivatives, with a twin-motor Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 version above it for those who want it, the EQS 450+ has a well-judged performance level. It’s not quite quick enough to feel like it’s interested in playing to a sporting crowd; but it nonetheless meets a limousine’s typical dynamic brief with a bit in hand. And its drivability is not only good, but has improved over the last four years.

Our test car had chilly but dry test conditions. It addresses the road in a controlled, comfortable way even under full power, building up to full torque at least a little gradually from rest, and not even flirting with wheelspin. You can see that in our performance numbers, with 0-60mph taking about a second longer than 30- to 70mph, or 50- to 80- (modern EVs often show remarkable direct proportionality in these performance numbers). 

Out on the road, however, the car motivates its mass very assuredly, and has the power in reserve you’d expect of an expensive luxury option - whether for overtaking, climbing, or just hurrying along when called to.

Mercedes provides paddleshift control of regenerative braking, and this isn’t linked to selected driving mode - so the setting is always how you like it, and as you left it. It works nicely both as an extra route towards driver involvement, and to reassure you that you’re driving as efficiently as possible, rather than wasting energy in unnecessary regen and acceleration, when range may be limited.

We were also impressed with the car’s battery management - particularly that it showed such little performance deterioration at low state of charge, and didn’t wilt in intensive running; and with its brake pedal feel, which gave a clear, tactile impression of the handover between regenerative and friction braking.

Assisted Driving - 3.5 stars

All EQS models get Mercedes’ Driving Assistance Package Plus as standard, which gives them the full suite of active lane keeping, steering assist and speed monitoring systems. As part of a feature new for the European market, it can now also use its various forwards- and rearwards-facing cameras to automatically overtake slower-moving vehicles on multi-lane highways, assuming it’s safe to do so, although this isn’t yet enabled for UK cars for legal reasons.

Mercedes makes the car’s assistance systems laudably easy to enable and disable via an easily accessed shortcut menu. The AEB system is well-tuned and unintrusive around town, although it can be over-sensitive when manoeuvring, and intervened unnecessarily for us on a couple of occasions when reversing, slamming on the brakes rather unpleasantly.

 

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Mercedes EQS 450 RT 2025 pan ME 27

The EQS is certainly a big saloon car; and yet, much of the time - at low speeds especially - it really doesn’t handle like one. That’s how the impact of its unusually bold four-wheel steering system is felt, which in an objective sense certainly makes for remarkably wieldy manoeuvrability for such a big car, and short work indeed of getting in and out of parking spaces and executing three-point turns.

The system’s subjective appeal is a little more complex. There is certainly some artificiality in the way the chassis’s responsiveness picks up at very low speeds. When you pull out of a junction on full lock, or sweep into a driveway, the way the rear axle can suddenly seem to pivot around behind you can put you in mind of shopping trolley handling a little too clearly.

The EQS’s four-wheel steering is very effective at low speed, but throw the car around on a circuit (much as vanishingly few will) and it begins to feel at war with the stability control. 10-degrees of counter-steering may well simply be too much for this kind of thing
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

But it’s a short-lived phenomenon; because at greater speed, there’s certainly no undermining of this car’s handling security or high-speed stability. It continues to steer through a light-, filtered steering rack, which has just enough heft to suit its pacey directness off centre. 

The car is fairly softly sprung, as you’d expect of a limousine; and, while it maintains good lateral body control when cornering, it can begin to run short of control of pitch and heave near the national speed limit on country roads. Here, Sport mode certainly better supports the car’s considerable bulk than Comfort, and makes it more composed and steady; and, though it means sacrificing a little ride isolation, better vertical body control can also make for better overall ride comfort here.

Comfort and isolation - 4 stars

Our Mercedes EQS 450+ test car had really impressive ride isolation on better surfaces. In this respect, the car feels like it’s been refined and improved quite a lot since its introduction four years ago. Even on 22in fitted wheels, it kept a commendably quiet cabin (58dbA at a 50mph cruise, vs 60- for the BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport, and 61- for the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid). 

That hushed sense of distance from the road surface underneath you isn’t quite ever-present, however. While they’re less commonly occurring than in those early cars we drove several years ago, occasional thumps and jitters from the axles do still suggest that the car’s secondary ride isn’t as perfectly controlled and resolved as it might be; and, the quicker you go, the more common these incidences get. 

Smaller wheels might help mitigate the phenomenon and soften the ride, as unlikely as modern Mercedes buyers may be to opt for them. But, while the car’s Sport driving mode does evidently ramp up damping rates and better controls wheel movements, neither it nor Comfort can quite deliver the world-class out of town ride you would hope for here.

 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Mercedes EQS 450 RT 2025 intro ME 35

The Mercedes EQS range now opens with an entry price a whisker under £100,000, and extends to the far side of £200k for a range-topping Maybach 680 model. And that’s broadly in line with what BMW charges for an i7. 

With the addition of the -350 entry-rung model and the improvement in standard equipment across the range, moreover, Mercedes can justifiably say that it has made the car better value than it was originally; without, quite clearly, having taken an axe to prices anywhere, or making this car any less prone to being undercut by emerging electric car brands, whether they’re from Asia, North America or anywhere else.

Having a 400-volt electrical architecture, the EQS also remains a little vulnerable to attack from those brands on rapid charging speed. It hit a weighted average charging speed of 135kW, which puts it only just inside the top fifteen results we’ve recorded since 2022. It’s not an awful result: but a sub-£50,000 Hyundai Ioniq 5 charges quicker, which could be a problem for Mercedes.

A fairly creditable UK motorway touring efficiency of 2.6mpkWh (this is a big car, remember) makes for just over 300 miles of long-distance range; better than our BMW i7 xDrive 60 M Sport test car managed in 2023, though not by a huge margin. Perhaps not the sort of range that’s likely to give Mercedes too many bragging rights, either.

VERDICT

8
Mercedes EQS 450 RT 2025 static ME 26

Mercedes’ efforts to accelerate the EQS towards greater commercial success in later life have certainly yielded it some progress. There are now moments of real accomplishment about its refinement and manoeuvrability; and the authoritative performance and excellent drivability you’d expect of a luxury car. It’s also one capable of more than three-hundred motorway miles on a charge, even in chilly winter conditions.

It would to have needed to earn more unqualified praise still of its comfort credentials, however - and to have taken much bigger strides in terms of efficiency and real-world range - to conjure the aura of effortless superiority that one can’t help but expect in assembling the notion of ‘an electric S-Class’. The technological razzmatazz of a 21st century luxury icon certainly isn’t in short supply. But the necessary matching gravitas, substance and true sophistication remains slightly elusive.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

