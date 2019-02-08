Cupra Ateca review

From £39,6306

The SUV that birthed Cupra as a stand-alone brand soldiers on against ever-developing competitors

It all started here. In 2018, Seat announced that it was transforming its Cupra model line into a brand in its own right, creating exciting, youthful, sporty versions of Martorell’s vanilla family cars – and the Cupra Ateca was the guinea pig.

It was guided by a compelling recipe: combine the engine, gearbox and driveline of hot Volkswagens with the fashionable, desirable added-convenience bodystyle of a crossover. It sounds like a winning recipe - and in practice it was mostly delivered.

The bronze-tinted alloy wheels of the top-rung VZ3 cars are eye-catching, but be wary of kerbs.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

However, the Ateca is now one of the oldest cars you can buy new. Also consider the fact that its rivals include the BMW X1 M35i and Porsche Macan and you realise how hard it will have to work in order to win your favour.

Still, with fresh styling touches brought about by a facelift and some upgraded interior technology, Cupra believes the Ateca still a worthy part of the family. Time, then, for us to find out if this era-defining warrior has lost its mojo.

The Cupra Ateca range at a glance

Four trim levels are available: V1, V2, VZ2 and VZ3. All cars come generously equipped with a heated steering wheel, LED front and rear lights, a 9.2in infotainment touchscreen, an eight-speaker stereo system and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. V2 trim grants you a rear-view camera, park assist, an electric bootlid and a wireless phone charger. VZ2 and VZ3 cars add sporting touches such as larger alloy wheels, performance brakes and the choice of four different drive modes.

Advertisement
Back to top

All engines available are petrols. V1 and V2 cars can be had with either a 1.5-litre turbo four with 148bhp and front-wheel drive; or 2.0-litre turbo four with 187bhp and four-wheel drive. VZ2 and VZ3 cars can only be had with a 296bhp version of the 2.0-litre unit.

The Ateca features a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG) gearbox and a clutch-based electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system as standard. Suspension is by the same arrangements of MacPherson struts at the front and multiple links at the rear that four-wheel-drive versions of the regular Seat Ateca use, but the Cupra model gets stiffer suspension springs and anti-roll bars, uprated adaptive dampers, 19in alloy wheels and uprated brakes as standard.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

Cupra Ateca side

At its core, this is a more powerful, more performance-focused version of Seat's medium-sized crossover SUV, not a ground-up, clean-sheet creation such as the Cupra Formentor or Tavascan.

While it is striking to look at, its design is far less distinctive than its rangemates', to the extent that you wonder why it wasn't always a Seat Ateca Cupra, not a car from an entirely new brand.

The Ateca clearly makes an effort to show off its performance potential, with four exhausts on some models, but it doesn't look brash or loutish.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

It runs with a ride height lowered by 20mm compared with that of the Seat Ateca, and it offers a ground clearance improvement over that of a normal five-door hatchback of about the same margin.

It makes use of ‘progressive’ passive variable-ratio power steering, which means the rack’s lock-to-lock travel is just 2.1 turns. Unlike other four-wheel-drive performance machines, it has no dedicated asymmetrical torque-vectoring hardware, although it does allow you to adjust the behaviour and inter-axle torque distribution of the Haldex-style four-wheel drive through various drive modes.

INTERIOR

Cupra Ateca interior

For a stand-alone performance brand derived from a marque whose marketing efforts promote playful chic, the Cupra Ateca’s interior feels unapologetically Volkswagen Group - and it is here where signs of ageing begin to show.

Let's start with the good news. Being derived from the Mk7 Volkswagen Golf, the interior's ergonomics are all but infallible and, alongside the Ateca's generous, visibility-enhancing glasshouse, soaring head room for all on board means the cabin has a lofty, airy feel. Perceived quality is pretty good too, and it’s very easy to slide into.

The Ateca's sports seats are too unsupportive and perched to give you a real sense that you’re in a serious performance car.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

What's more, while the packaging of the multi-link rear suspension robs the car of some load-carrying potential, 485 litres of capacity comfortably exceeds some rivals', although it can't quite match the Macan.

But what Cupra has struggled to do is move the Ateca away from the perception that practicality lies at the heart of the offering. Performance cars should feel more cosseting than this, and while the touchpoints send the right message (perforated leather on the satisfyingly firm and thin rim of the steering wheel, leather for the bolstered seats and copper-coloured stitching), this environment doesn’t automatically make you want to get stuck into the driving experience. 

You're immediately greeted by an unremitting sea of dreary grey plastic that makes the interior look and feel too ordinary. Aside from the steering wheel, you would be hard pressed to tell you were in a Cupra.

It doesn't help either that the driving position lacks adjustment. The pedals are offset to the right and there isn’t enough height adjustment in the steering wheel or seat.

At least the instruments and display panel feel more in keeping with a car with performance credentials. As in the Seat Ateca, the infotainment touchscreen and its digital instrument binnacle are set on the same plane and look superbly crisp.

Cupra Ateca infotainment system 

The Ateca's digital array does much to lift the ambience of an otherwise staid cabin. Both the central 8.0in touchscreen display (which handily retains some physical switchgear, for quick adjustments on the move) and the entirely pixelated instrument binnacle come as standard, as do DAB radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring.

Some might bemoan the screen's size, which admittedly is small in this day and age. However, the various menus for the media, navigation and information functions are straightforward and the Cupra gets an additional readout for turbo boost pressure, power output (in kilowatts, alas) and all-important g-force.

The digital instrument binnacle is the real star, though, with four different skins that prioritise the legibility of engine speed, road speed and navigation as you see fit.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Cupra Ateca engine bay

The Ateca we’re testing makes use of the Volkswagen Group’s 'EA888' 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and produces 296bhp and 295lb ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful crossover hatchbacks on sale. You can also have a lower-powered version of the same engine with 187bhp or a smaller 1.5-litre unit with 148bhp.

It’s little surprise that the halo 296bhp engine is one of the Ateca’s biggest selling points. Although it isn't immune from lag, the throttle response is notably crisp, and there’s a cleanliness to the smooth manner in which it pulls to the 6500rpm redline.

The top-rung VZ3, with its 296bhp engine, feels seriously rapid, even by the standards of today.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

We might have wanted more character from the sports exhaust when Sport or Cupra mode is selected (there are, after all, four exhaust tips), but equally this engine’s aural refinement in normal use is beyond question.

If you’re driving the car every day, it’s the engine’s sense of classiness, coupled with its breadth and flexibility of performance, that make it seem like a very nice motor indeed. 

It's a shame, then, that it's paired to such a dimwitted automatic gearbox. The seven-speed DSG unit changes smoothly enough at everyday speeds, but if you’re accelerating to join a motorway in Normal mode, for example, it doesn't change down when you want it to. Instead of exploiting the power band’s sweet spot, it feels you should wait for the turbochargers to spool and ride the torque curve, by which time you’ve run out of road to complete any meaningful acceleration.

That being said, the effects of this can be mitigated in Cupra mode, and when you push it, it delivers some compelling numbers, even by today's standards. Hooked up to our telemetry equipment, this 1615kg SUV recorded a 0-60mph time of 4.9sec.

However, in-gear acceleration feels slightly less muscular. The important overtaking metric of 40-60mph in fourth gear took 3.9sec while, in a full-fat hot hatchback of a similar price, it would be little over 3.0sec. Given that the Ateca is more than 100kg heavier than the Volkswagen Golf R, for instance, this is simply the price you pay for practicality, although similar can be said regarding aerodynamics and a raised driving position (which in turns stifles the sensation of speed).

Elsewhere, the Ateca is mostly the respectable, usable, civilised car it’s cracked up to be. Its 55-litre fuel tank allows 350 miles between fill-ups on motorway runs, and around town it is as refined and polished as a Volkswagen Group product should be.

If fuel economy is your main priority, we would recommend the 1.5 TSI, which will comfortably return upwards of 40mpg. But the trade-off with this unit is that it feels quite asthmatic, especially higher in the rev range, which isn’t in keeping with the Cupra badge.

RIDE & HANDLING

If Seat’s aspiration for the Ateca was simply to mimic the handling of a bona fide hot hatch at greater altitude, then the car ultimately falls short. However, when you consider just how high the bar is now set in the hot hatchback segment for body control, outright grip, handling response and adjustability, failure to live up to such exacting standards need not necessarily make this car a total disappointment.

Select wisely one of the six driving modes and the Ateca displays a fairly adaptable dynamic character. With the dampers in their more relaxed setting, the ride quality is taut but reasonably yielding and, as an everyday, every-road compromise, it’s somewhere between satisfactory and creditable. 

The Ateca readily darts into corners, and patient use of the throttle helps fire it out in short order. Push too hard, however, and understeer is inevitable.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

Admittedly, if you only rarely exercise this chassis on more testing routes, the insistent firmness of that ride and the immediacy of the initial steering response would both likely become tiring, but decent grip levels and handling directness give it some qualifications as a driver’s car.

Go looking for a more compelling kind of driver reward, though, and the Ateca doesn't quite deliver. The raised ride height and extra weight demand a pretty authoritarian suspension tune – one unyielding to the extent that it feels twitchy on rougher surfaces. What's more, the steering, which feels light and intuitive around town, becomes lifeless and vague, and the body control feels very previous-generation. It pitches and rolls more than contemporary performance SUVs, which does little to inspire confidence.

The clever, torque-shifting driveline software that creates just enough of a rear-driven sensation in the Golf R is also absent, and hard, initially neutrally balanced cornering quickly bleeds into understeer. The result is a car found wanting for agility, poise, grip and personality, to say nothing of the precious little communication or a palpable sense of involvement.

Further, it's a shame that the interior ambience is ruined by the levels of road and wind noise at higher speeds. The 20in alloys of our test car made for significant road roar and the large door mirrors constantly whistled on the motorway.

Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Cupra Ateca lead

The Cupra Ateca range starts at just under £38,000, for which you get the 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine and a decent roster of standard equipment.

That makes it the second most expensive Cupra on sale, second only to the Terramar. Given its age, some buyers might struggle to add that up.

Fuel economy for the most powerful version is fantastic, given the performance, and a real credit to the efficiency of the 'EA888' engine.
Jonathan Bryce
Social Media Executive

If you're looking for the full-fat 296bhp 2.0-litre unit, you're looking at around £52,500. This makes it notably good value against something with similar performance but a bigger engine, like the Macan or Audi SQ5.

Fuel economy is excellent. On a 1200-mile motorway run, we averaged 37.7mpg - a truly impressive feat given the levels of performance on offer.

VERDICT

Cupra Ateca front corner

The Ateca feels like the best of what Cupra could have offered at a time when it was not much more than an extension of Seat. Now that Cupra has a roster of its own models, however, it very much feels its age. 

It does still have some compelling qualities: it’s well-made, very fast and easy to drive around town. It will also let you have fun on a twisting road – but only up to a point. 

This hot crossover is objectively impressive but lacks true driver reward.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Which brings us to its shortcomings, chief among which is its dimwitted gearbox, unnatural-feeling driving position, dry engine note and sober handling characteristics when you want to have fun.

In short, if you simply want a practical and fast car, this is a good choice; but for something more fun, you’re better looking the other way.

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Social Media Executive

Jonathan is Autocar's social media executive. He has held this position since December 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves running all of Autocar's social media channels, including X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, YouTube Shorts, LinkedIn and WhatsApp. 

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

New Cupra Ateca cars in stock

 Cupra Ateca 2.0 EcoTSI V2 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£37,290
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Ateca 2.0 EcoTSI V1 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£32,645
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI VZ2 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£41,990
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Ateca 2.0 EcoTSI V1 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£33,490
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Ateca 2.0 EcoTSI V2 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£37,490
0miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Ateca 2.0 EcoTSI V2 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£39,039
5miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Ateca 1.5 EcoTSI V1 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£30,500
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Ateca 2.0 TSI VZ3 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£45,000
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Ateca 1.5 EcoTSI V1 DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£32,500
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 9 cars
In partnership with