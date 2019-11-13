Audi S8 review

Limo-like luxury meets plentiful V8 performance in Audi's biggest - and arguably it's most traditional - executive uber-saloon

Imagining a customer for the Audi S8 Quattro is a slightly complex exercise, but the car apparently accounts for 20 per cent of Audi A8 sales in the UK; so there must be plenty of them.

This car’s sheer size, its particular comfort and luxury tuning, its reserved performance styling and its unambiguous limousine classification all seem to mark it out as one not to drive but rather be driven in - which is a little at odds with its Audi Sport badging.

So, is this the A8 for the CEO who travels in the back and just wants the car park status that it confers; or, as a more understated fast saloon, is it bought by someone who doesn’t actually want people – colleagues, employees, tax accountants etc - to notice it? Might its owner be driven in the week, perhaps, but drive at weekends? Or are they just an A8 ‘patron’ who wants a car with as much Audi-brand ‘technik’ as they can get?

The answer to every one of those questions could well be 'yes', funnily enough - because this is a car of a genuinely broad luxury appeal, and no little interest to the keener driver.

DESIGN & STYLING

Having arrived as part of the current fourth-generation A8 range back in 2020, the S8 (which comes in short-wheelbase form only) offers a similar blend of big-hitting turbo-petrol V8 performance, top-level refinement, uncompromising luxury and understated performance styling as that for which so many of its predecessors have been known.

But it offers even more Audi-typical advanced drivetrain and suspension technology as standard, much of which isn’t available on any other A8. Quattro four-wheel drive is there to put the engine’s 563bhp to effective use, of course, but here you get an active ‘sport’ rear differential in addition to the mechanical centre diff of other A8s, while four-wheel ‘dynamic’ steering comes as standard (it’s an option on the rest of the range). 

And then there’s the suspension, which is the really clever bit. While other A8s have a simpler adaptive air suspension system, the S8 gets what Audi calls Predictive Active Suspension, which mixes forward-facing cameras with a height-adjustable air suspension set-up that incorporates fast-acting electromechanical actuators at each wheel.

The cameras scan the road, while electro-mechanical actuators constantly vary the car’s ride height and manage its wheel deflections. Each wheel can be separately loaded or relieved depending on the road conditions across five driving modes. In Comfort+, the suspension tilts the body into corners to reduce lateral forces. In Dynamic, body roll is reduced to around half of that of a standard steel sprung suspension, according to Audi.

While the same suspension can be optionally fitted to other A8s bought elsewhere in the world, Audi UK only offers the fully active set-up as standard on the S8.

Under the bonnet, the S8 uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol with mild hybrid assistance. With 563bhp, its power was wound back by 34bhp over the ultimate version of the third-generation S8 – the S8 Plus, which used a less heavily developed version of the same engine. But with up to 1.8bar of turbocharger boost pressure, torque increased by 37lb ft, now peaking at 590lb ft on a band of revs between 2000 and 4500rpm.

Those reserves are sent through an eight-speed torque converter equipped automatic gearbox with a manual shifting Tiptronic function, and Audi’s Quattro four-wheel drive system, together with a ‘sport’ differential that constantly varies the amount of drive sent to each individual rear wheel.

Audi made surprisingly big claims about the S8’s efficiency when it first appeared in 2020. It uses both a cylinder on-demand system that automatically closes down one bank of cylinders on light throttle loads at urban driving speeds, and a new belt-driven 48-volt starter motor that operates in combination with a lithium-ion battery and a recuperation system capable of harvesting up to 8kW of energy during braking and coasting.

INTERIOR

That active suspension is quite the clever system, and you can tell as much as soon as you open the driver’s door. Like other air-suspended cars, the S8 rises to meet you as you get in; but unlike others, it pops up on all corners surprisingly quickly, in less time than it takes you to swing open the door and slide inside. That’s because each of the 48V suspension actuators can supply as much as 800lb ft of torque, be that to lift the car at each corner, to brace it against body movement or to trap and damp each wheel as it rebounds.

As the door is closed, the air springs return to their nominal setting as the body is lowered again. It’s a nice touch that showcases the advanced underpinnings of the new Audi every time it is driven.

Inside, the S8 features subtle sporting updates to the standard Audi A8 interior. If you like more traditional Audi cabins, you might say there’s precious little room for improvement anyway; since material quality is supremely high, and there are plenty of physical controls making usability easy.

But with unique carbon fibre and aluminium trims, the new S8 manages to provide added appeal. Expensive looking and agreeably tactile materials combine with crisp and clear digital instruments as well as a standard 10.1-inch touch display for the infotainment functions, a lovely multi-function steering wheel and highly supportive sport seats to provide a truly first-class driving environment. Does it look a little dated compared with Audi’s very latest, more digitally dominated interiors? Perhaps. But actually inhabiting it is none the worse for that.

For the driver, the slightly obstinate feel of Audi's MMI touchscreen infotainment system (which often insists on an unusally firm fingertip prod to register an input) is a minor annoyance, likewise the omission of any separate physical cursor controller for the system - although it's still not the most distracting installation of its kind by any means, with usefully located shortcut keys to help you flick between menus.  

Since the S8 only comes in short-wheelbase form, it doesn’t offer quite the expanse of second-row legroom as some A8s, but there’s still plenty of space for full-size adults to travel in the back, with lots of the usual limousine treats (separate entertainment screens, seat heaters, etc) to entertain you while you’re reposing.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

In the right conditions, this big Audi can feel brutishly potent, with earnest step-off qualities and unrelentingly urgent in-gear traits. The brawny engine is the undisputed star of the show, with the sort of sledgehammer performance to propel it from standstill to 62mph it in a scarcely believable 3.9sec. This is a limousine, remember.

The slick shifting eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and fast acting Quattro four-wheel drive system also play an integral part in the explosive accelerative and fast cruising ability. Together with the engine, they form an intoxicating combination that is further enhanced by a digitally augmented V8 soundtrack at least partly played over the speakers.

As effective as it is under full load in sport mode, the S8’s engine is also compellingly smooth on more measured throttle inputs in an altogether more relaxed Comfort+
Greg Kable
European editor

Yet, as effective as it is under full load in sport mode, the S8’s engine is also compellingly smooth on more measured throttle inputs in an altogether more relaxed Comfort+ mode. In city driving, it proves wonderfully flexible even in Eco mode, where the cylinder on demand system closes down one bank of cylinders, essentially turning the engine into a four-cylinder unit for brief periods.

RIDE & HANDLING

The most remarkable thing about the new S8 is the added breadth of capability brought by the adoption of Audi’s Predictive Active Suspension and Dynamic All-Wheel Steering system. As well as varying the assistance acting on the steering of the front wheels, it adds a steering function to the rear wheels, which turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels at low speeds and in the same direction at higher speeds.

The upshot is a newfound level of communication and response. Despite its generous dimensions, you can place the new S8 with added precision and confidence in any given driving situation. On more challenging roads, there’s a welcome liveliness and neutral character to the big Audi which has tended to be notable by its absence in predecessor models.

And, when you’ve an appetite for a more relaxing pace, that suspension has several other party tricks up its sleeve. Select Comfort+ operating mode and, when the forward sensors detect a speed bump up ahead, the body will first rise up by 50mm to create extra wheel travel; and then it will use those electric motors to cushion and manipulate the suspension struts as you pass over the top of it. If you take ‘sleeping policemen’ at 10-20mph, they go by uncannily smoothly and almost undetected. It’s a truly eyebrow-raising experience.

With 20in alloy wheels on the car as standard and a 21in set on our test car, the S8’s low-speed ride has only average noise and vibration isolation, and it can’t smother shorter, sharper inputs as effectively as bigger ones. Even so, the suspension maintains extraordinarily level and steady body control, even at faster cross-country speeds and on the motorway, as well as in town. 

Leave that Comfort+ mode active and it actually leans the car’s body into longer, faster bends by up to 3deg (to the improvement of onboard comfort, rather than roadholding, Audi says); a trick the latest big Porsches have only recently appropriated. And it acts like an active anti-roll control system to sharpen the car’s handling when you’re using the Dynamic driving mode instead, by continually juggling the suspension’s lateral stiffness between the front and rear axles.

The net effect of the latter two features isn’t quite as impressive as the S8’s low-speed ride trickery, but they do contribute to striking high-speed handling precision for the car, as well as excellent outright stability at speed, and plenty of cornering roll-resistance and lower-speed agility too. 

In a simpler sense, the S8 feels as light, filtered and assisted though its controls as you might expect of a full-size limousine; and slightly managed and manipulated in its handling responses much of the time, rather than entirely natural, consistent and intuitive. It’s generally easy to drive, though, and maintains a brisk pace very nonchalantly and comfortably indeed.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

The Audi S8 Quattro is certainly not a limousine for the high-ranking executive who wants to cut down on his expenses claims. 

All of the car’s aforementioned cylinder shutdown and hybridisation technologies contribute to lab test ‘combined’ fuel efficiency of only 24.6mpg. Though there are both V6 diesel and petrol plug-in hybrid versions of the A8 intended to suit you better if efficiency is a higher priority.

Prices start from just over £110,000, with Black Edition and Vorsprung edition versions of the car costing more, but bringing the tastiest tidbits of equipment specification.

You can spend an awful lot more than that on a fast saloon car in 2025, of course; and this one has cruising capabilities and luxury credentials way in advance of most ‘performance’ options.

VERDICT

The S8 is a car with plenty of pace and dynamic ability, but it has a particularly relaxed and refined character. That might disappoint those looking for greater outright excitement, but it makes this an usually effective fast luxury cruiser, and one of unique and special talents elsewhere too.

Comfortable, composed, luxuriantly spacious and effortlessly fast executive transport doesn't get a whole lot better than this. Whatever your reason for choosing it in the first place, there's a very good chance that this highly advanced modern limousine will have it covered.

I don't think I've ever tire of simply mooching around urban areas in this car, drinking in the V8 woofle and marvelling every time I barely noticed a 'sleeping policeman'. It's got status, presence, effortless performance, and real superiority of technology: maybe the ultimate modern Audi that you can still buy new.
Earlier incarnations of the S8 were persuasive ownership propositions, of course. The problem as far as enthusiast drivers were concerned is they all lacked the inherent engagement that sets a truly great car apart from a merely good one. As such, they never really rose to the challenge in a way Audi would have had us believe. Outstanding when charging flat out down an empty autobahn, but somewhat detached on more challenging back roads.

This new model retains the traditional qualities that have made the S8 a car to cherish down through the years but brings a whole new dimension in dynamic versatility and verve. It connects with the driver on a whole new level. And on top of this, its advanced new suspension also provides the new flagship Audi saloon with a new found layer of comfort, making it a highly convincing all-season all-rounder.

