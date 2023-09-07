Polestar 2 review

Chapter 1: Introduction

The Polestar 2 is something of a symbol of the remarkable potential of electric cars for rapid development.

Most ICE cars don’t change and improve as widely and rapidly in several generations as this EV has in a single one – including another series of updates for 2026.

Polestar's rate of growth is something to behold. Much depends on the success of recent new introductions like the 3 and 4, of course, but it's not slow to make its existing ones better.
The 2 was the second production model from Polestar, first appearing on UK roads in 2020. Introduced in dual-motor, long-range, upper-level derivative form, the offering was then fleshed out with a shorter-range version, then a single-motor version and finally the range-topping, limited-edition, performance-tuned BST Edition 270.

As part of a mid-life model update in 2023, some pretty bold technical changes were made to the car. Some were predictable enough: a new battery pack boosted capacity and range while new motor technology improved both performance and efficiency. But how many cars can you think of that switched from front- to rear-wheel drive midway though the course of their life? That’s precisely what single motor versions of the the 2 did, and a great deal of claimed range and running efficiency followed as a result.

Keep reading to find out exactly how much of an improvement they deliver in real-world driving and what else this intriguing alternative EV has gained recently.

Range at a glance

Polestar's is a simple derivative line-up in which you choose between Standard Range and Long Range models, the latter also being available in four-wheel-drive Dual Motor form.

On all models, both Pilot and Plus packages are offered, the former adding assisted driving technology, the latter more various items of optional equipment.

Then on Dual Motor models, Polestar's Performance package adds extra power, lowered suspension, manual adjustable Öhlins dampers and uprated brakes.

VERSIONPOWER
POLESTAR 2 STANDARD RANGE SINGLE MOTOR268bhp
POLESTAR 2 LONG RANGE SINGLE MOTOR295bhp
POLESTAR 2 LONG RANGE DUAL MOTOR416bhp
POLESTAR 2 LONG RANGE DUAL MOTOR PERFORMANCE PACK469bhp

DESIGN & STYLING

9
Polestar 2 review 2026 026

Being part of the Geely group, Polestar chose for this car Volvo's all-steel CMA model platform, which also underpins the Volvo XC40 and the Volvo C40 Recharge. The 2 is built in Taizhou, China, for all global markets.

It was originally designed not as a Polestar but a Volvo, being based on the Volvo Concept 40.2. The story goes that only by seeing the car next to its Volvos opposite numbers on a motor show stand in 2016 did the figures who would go on to become Polestar’s key executives realise that they had inadvertently come up with the basis of an entirely new car company - one that would exclusively offer sustainably powered and produced, zero-emissions cars with alternative Scandinavian high-design appeal. They subsequently went to Volvo’s majority owner and financial backer, Geely, with the vaguest of launch plans – and had their bluff well and truly called.

Polestar could have been bolder with the 2's mid-life styling changes. They risk underselling the technical overhaul that this car has been through and the various leaps it has taken.
At just over 4.6 metres in length and just under 1.5 metres tall, the 2 sits somewhere between hatchback and compact saloon class norms for size. It offers a slightly raised ride height, seating position and vantage point – but it doesn’t have the bulky proportions or the extended roofline of a family SUV.

In its pre-facelifted form, the car offered either 61kWh (Standard Range) or 75kWh (Long Range) of usable battery capacity, from a nickel-manganese-cobalt pack carried in an H-shape under both rows of seats and within what might otherwise have been its transmission tunnel. Those figures have since been extended to 70kWh (as of 2026, bringing an extra five miles of range) and 82kWh respectively.

For drive, meanwhile, the car’s motor specification has been entirely rethought. The identical permanent magnet synchronous motors that featured on each axle of the original car have been discarded and a new motor of the same type but developing more power and considerably more torque has moved into place on the 2’s rear axle as its primary power source. It develops 268bhp in the case of the Standard Range model, 295bhp in the case of the Long Range Single Motor and up to 361lb ft of torque in both cases – up quite a long way from 243lb ft before.

The Dual Motor model now adds a second motor to the front axle (asynchronous this time), which can boost combined power output as far as the same 469bhp that was claimed for the previous model. But peak torque has risen to 546lb ft (up from 502lb ft) - and, thanks to the new primary motor, is now delivered as part of a slightly rear-axle-biased torque split. Meanwhile, new silicon-carbide power inverters supply the current that both new motors crave.

There is a price to the car in terms of kerb weight, but not a large one. The front-drive Long Range Single Motor that we tested in 2022 troubled the scales to the tune of 2037kg; the rear-driven new one weighed 2078kg, with a 52% rearwards weight distribution compared with the old model’s 55%-forwards one.

Polestar’s design updates for the 2024-model-year car were noticeable, if slight. The main one was made to the front grille, a more closed-off 'smart zone’ panel replacing a more open- and conventional-looking grille. (This is where the car’s front-facing camera and mid-range radar transceiver are now carried.) Elsewhere, the Dual Motor Performance Pack car gets new forged alloy wheels to bring it in line with the company’s outward design direction.

For option packs, buyers still have the Pilot, Plus and Performance packages to add to their cars, the last of those only available on Dual Motor models but still adding Öhlins manually adjustable dampers, lowered and firmed suspension springs and uprated brakes. Lesser models get all-independent suspension with frequency-selective twin-tube dampers as standard and 19in wheels with Michelin Primacy tyres (20in rims with premium Continental rubber are optional, which our test car had).

INTERIOR

8
Polestar 2 review 2026 033

You might not be sure whether you’re sitting in regular hatchback or a low-rised SUV once you’ve settled at the wheel of the 2. Most people will bend at the waist to berth the car from the kerb. If you’re tall, you won’t find particularly abundant head room in the front seats, less still in the rear (avoid the panoramic roof and head room is better), although leg room is more generous and rear cabin space as a whole is more than adequate for smaller adults and growing kids.

Boot space is a pretty generous 405 litres, with useful separate underfloor storage available in addition to that, and some useful retention features, too – not least a laterally running pop-up divider that’s clever and robust enough to stop a soft bag from surfing its way around the load bay as you drive. There is also a modest ‘frunk’ for the separate storage of charging cables, as you prefer, although still no remote release for the bonnet via the car’s key fob, which is a slightly annoying oversight.

The 2's pop-up bag holder in the boot is the same one you can get in so many Volvos. It's such a clever thing, at once keeping heavier items placed ahead of it from sliding around, and securing anything you wrap its elastic straps around behind. It's one of many reasons to buy a car with Polestar's optional Plus package.
In the driver's seat, your legs stretch out quite flat and straight towards a pair of pedals aligned quite centrally with the seat (they don’t display quite as much right-sided offset as is typical of combustion-engined cars) and the driving position feels sportily recumbent. Visibility is quite good looking forwards and average to the sides and over the shoulder, but a little restricted through the rear-view mirror.

At all times, the sense of being within a quite sparsely but tidily furnished cockpit made of expensive-feeling, inviting materials and interesting textures, where you feel instantly relaxed and well provided for, is clear. Effective use of both ambient backlighting and reflected light add to the cabin’s sensory appeal, too.

Understated pieces of clever design – the tactile trapezoidal gear selector, the jewel-like ‘master’ volume knob for the audio system, the hidden Polestar logo reflected in the glass roof, and the second cupholder that appears from under the armrest – all add their own bit of surprise and delight to the experience.

Your main secondary interfaces with the car are its tablet-like 11.2in, portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen (which works pretty simply and is presented clearly via an Android operating system, although it also has Apple CarPlay; which you can anchor your outstretched arm to easily; and which isn’t an uncomfortable stretch upwards to reach), its digital instrument screen (which displays information clearly and simply, too) and the two thumb consoles of controls on its steering wheel spokes.

The infotainment system comes with an effective natural speech recognition called Google Assistant and is fully networked via data connection for music and podcast streaming, for instance. All you need to do is say “Hey, Google: play the Autocar podcast” to listen.

For 2026, the processor running the infotainment system has been upgraded, so it's now faster than it ever has been in its responsiveness. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

9
Polestar 2 review 2026 039

So how much difference does a 23% power hike, a 33% torque gain and a switch to rear-drive make to the single-motor 2's measurable potential to accelerate and its wider driving experience?

Where the front-drive car we figured in 2022 required fully 8.0sec to hit 60mph from rest, the new one needed just 5.9sec. Where the old car took almost 21sec to hit 100mph, the new one needed only 15.5sec. And the 30-70mph time, a 6.7sec wait formerly, has dropped to 5.0sec. Sizeable and appreciable performance gains all.

Dual-motor versions don't add much more than blistering acceleration. If that's your thing, go for it. Otherwise stick to the far sweeter single-motor versions.
Compared with its rivals, too, the 2 is now in a much more competitive position. The single-motor Hyundai Ioniq 6 is slower across the board - from standing to 60mph and from 30-70mph by more than a second each. The single-motor, long-range Nissan Ariya we tested in 2022 was slower still.

The 2 retains the moderate tuning and the smooth and well-judged level of step-off responsiveness of the original car. It feels quicker off the mark than it did and now puts its power down very effectively at the rear wheels, but it doesn’t rabbit into motion at the first brush of the accelerator, and it balances easy drivability and grown-up sophistication with an energetic turn of speed very well.

This is an EV in which the details of the driving experience have clearly been paid special attention. You can turn its low-speed transmission ‘creep’ function on and off on the central infotainment display and likewise adjust its default trailing-throttle energy regeneration preferences in the same place (by turning ‘One Pedal Drive’ either down or off).

Polestar prefers not to give you ‘shift paddles' by which you might manage battery regeneration more closely, which we miss a little; but even so, the 2’s is a pretty foolproof and intuitive kind of drivability.

You can make the car ‘sail’ on a trailing throttle when you want to conserve momentum, using what is an intuitive-feeling brake pedal to blend up battery regen when you do need to slow. Or you can adopt a keener driving style, worrying less about how much energy you’re using, and letting the car recover what it can automatically and effectively when you lift off the power. Brake energy regeneration efficiency may be a little adversely affected in outright terms by the movement of the drive motor from front to rear, but you certainly don’t feel any penalty.

Our test car rode on optional 20in alloy wheels and noise-cancelling Continental tyres, but even so, the 2 remains an only averagely quiet-riding car. Perhaps due to a marginally firmer-sprung rear axle, the 2024-model-year car recorded a slightly noisier cruise that the original one managed, coming off second best on measurable cabin isolation to the likes of the Skoda Enyaq iV, Kia EV6 and Mercedes-Benz EQA. That’s perhaps a little disappointing for a car with a clear premium positioning, although the 2 still feels usefully calm and quiet-riding for its occupants in general terms.

The standard-range version of the single-motor car offers a near identical driving experiene in performance terms, the marginal extra power of the longer range version almost impossible to tell most likely due to the heavier weight balancing it out. 

Opt for the dual-motor 2, either in standard or range-topping Performance form, and you don't get to see the car at its very best. The extra power takes away range and the 2 doesn't feel as sweet to drive than in single-motor, rear-wheel-drive guise. Opt for a single-motor car for the best blend of performance and range.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
Polestar 2 review 2026 040

We concluded that the pre-facelift, single-motor 2 was a car more ‘good to drive’ than ‘fun to drive’. It had a carefully rendered polish to its steering, handling and body control that made it feel well-finished, versatile and pleasant - but that didn’t really make it agile or engaging.

But now Polestar has upped the dynamic ante. The revised car retains the sense of dynamic maturity and roundedness of its forebear, but - as a result of the impact of that rear-mounted drive motor, as well as a freer-acting stability control system which can now be reigned in far enough as to feel almost entirely deactivated - it’s a sizeable dose better-balanced and more entertaining.

Polestar offers three preset calibrations for steering feel, and the weightiest of them offers just enough tactile feedback to keep you interested.
It would probably be accurate to talk of dynamic improvements here, rather than any great transformation. The 2 remains a two-tonne car, after all, with a higher centre of gravity than some similarly sized hatchbacks and saloons. It’s a two-tonne car that rolls a little before it really sticks to a line through a corner, and that doesn’t have the pure mechanical grip of a true performance car or the front-end bite to its turn in.

But it’s also a two-tonne car that certainly communicates better than key rivals and feels more natural-handling. Once settled into longer corner, it also has the power-on handling poise that was denied its forebear.

Through a nicely weighted, moderately paced and gently feelsome steering rim and a chassis that does begin to rotate underneath you under power, it now feels like it’s being pushed through bends rather than pulled. And the stability control system can either gently quell any signs of breached grip levels if you leave it active, or let you explore the potential of the chassis to nudge into a neutral cornering posture under power if you dial it into ESC Sport mode. For anything more exuberant than that, you will find the absence of a mechanical locking differential the limiting factor - but it’s not an absence that stops you enjoying what you’re doing.

Just like the original 2, then, you can drive this car where you want, how you want, without ever feeling like you’re asking too much of it, running too fast for it or making life hard for it in any way – and that still makes it more than a dynamic match for many electric cars. It has a pragmatic mixture of ride compliance and suppleness, and progressive vertical body control, allowing it to absorb more challenging surfaces without getting excited with head toss or pitching around as firmer-set rivals can.

Generally, the 2 has enough dynamic finesse and versatility just to get on with it. It’s comfortable, capable and ready for all kinds of modern motoring - but it’s taken notable strides when it comes to driver satisfaction.

As with the performance, the ride and handling blend is seen at its best in single motor cars. The range-topping Performance version in particular is too firm and the novelty soon wears off. This model has manually adjustable Öhlins performance dampers, an unusual feature with novelty value of their own – but given that they require a dealer visit to change, it's unlikely you will ever get to sample their full bandwidth. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Polestar 2 review 2026 025

The Long Range Single Motor is the most efficient model in the line-up. Buy one on standard 19in wheels and Michelin Primacy tyres and it will have WLTP combined lab-test range of 406 miles – a near-20% improvement on the same claim for the equivalent old car.

Our efficiency testing told a slightly more complex story, but still a positive one. The car averaged 3.2mpkWh over a full week’s testing, taking in performance benchmarking, touring and city driving – only a 6% improvement over the old car. On our 70mph motorway touring efficiency test, though, the improvement was 26%. That’s partly because, as EV makers have learned, a car is always more efficient at a steady cruise when being driven on from the rear axle (where the majority of its mass is carried, with more of the drive torque being translated into forward motion) than it is if pulled from the front.

The aero wheel option has plastic covers than clip off to reveal some rather smart-looking alloys beneath.
What that tells us is that if you use the enhanced performance of the new 2’s more powerful motor, it might not go a lot farther between charges than its forebear, but cruise more moderately on a longer trip and you could put 269 miles between 100% battery charges where the old car might have done only 200 miles.

A car on standard wheels and tyres ought to go slightly further still; likewise would out test car have at slower prevailing speeds or around town. Our testing experience suggests that 350-plus charge-to-charge usability is achievable in exclusively lower-speed use.

That again is notable progress, and it puts the 2 in a competitive position on real-world range compared with key rivals, although not quite a segment-leading one. According to our testing, the equivalent Ariya and Ioniq 6 both have slightly longer legs, if not by much. The Tesla Model 3 offers broadly similar long-range usability. 

No other version of the 2 offers as much range as the Long Range Single Motor. Opt for the entry-level Standard Range Single Motor with the new-for-2026 70kWh battery (range up to 344 miles) and you end up with a real-world range that dips below 250 miles, to the point where your next charge is on your radar sooner than you would expect, thus undermining one of the 2’s most appealing traits.

The Dual Motor versions both get the larger battery but the additional performance and weight also harms range here.

For so many reasons (performance, ride, handling, range), the Long Range Single Motor is the version to go for.

Polestar has also enhanced the 2’s rapid charging capability since launch, from 150kW to 205kW. In our rapid charging testing, the car recorded a weighted average charging rate of 124kW – very respectable for the price and faster than plenty of similarly priced alternatives.

Polestar prices its range in a very easy to follow way. An extra £4000 over the base model gets you the larger battery in the single-motor model and another £4000 again the extra motor to make the car four-wheel-drive. It's then £5000 more to add the Performance Pack and get the range-topper.

VERDICT

8
Polestar 2 review 2026 027

As Polestar clearly well understands, the market for £50,000 electric cars is a fast-moving one in which you have to keep running just to stand still. When the 2 came along in 2020, it became one of our higher-rated mid-sized EVs for the likeable simplicity and evident finesse of its driving experience, but it quickly got plenty of company.

Now the car is back in a deserved position much closer to the head of its field. In Long Range Single Motor form, it has demonstrated tangible and meaningful improvements to performance, cruising efficiency and range, rapid charging speed, and both handling balance and all-round driver appeal. It has retained its characteristically fresh and left-field design appeal inside and out, as well as a level of cabin and cargo practicality that bears comparison with all but the most spacious mid-sized rivals. It has retained plenty of premium-worthy desirability and material lustre too.

That the car remains competitive on value compared with key rivals seals a very complete picture. To call this the car that the 2 ought to have been from the moment of its launch would be the ripest and most unreasonable reviewing cliché of them all; but there’s no denying how much progress it has made and how much more clearly it now stands out from rivals in so many of the ways that Polestar would want it to.

For those with around £50,000 to spend on a premium-branded family EV that mixes a dose of handling appeal in with its all-round versatility, the 2 should continue to be an appealing choice, as much now for how it drives as how it looks, what it represents, or how easy it will be to use – and it deserves to be.

Get the Long Range Single Motor version to see it at its best.

