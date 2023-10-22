New electric cars coming in 2024

A big year looms for the UK’s electric car market, as all major car makers are bring forced to sell a significantly greater ratio of EVs under the new zero emission vehicle mandate.

In simple terms, slightly more than one in every five cars that a firm sells in the UK during 2024 will need to emit no carbon; and without a hydrogen fuelling infrastructure to speak of, those cars are bound to be battery-electric.

It's a good thing, then, that most brands are set to massively expand their EV offerings over the coming months.

New entrants range from properly affordable options like the Citroën ë-C3 and Dacia Spring to multi-million pound works of art like the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. There’s something arriving to suit everyone.

Read on for our guide to the all-new electric cars going on sale in 2024 – or, if you’re curious to see what petrol and hybrid cars are also on the way, check our full list of the new cars worth waiting for.

Abarth 600e

The fun-focused version of Fiat’s cute new electric crossover is expected to receive a similar set of chassis tweaks as the smaller Abarth 500e, riding lower and stiffer to improve handling. It may also gain a slight power uplift compared with the base car’s 154bhp, plus an Abarth-typical lurid paintjob and more aggressive styling.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo’s new supercar will offer both petrol and electric powertrains, with the latter deploying three motors for a combined output of 739bhp. As its name might suggest, just 33 examples will be built, with Alfa remaining tight-lipped about how many of these will be electric.

Alfa Romeo Milano

Alfa’s first mainstream EV will be a sporting sibling of the Jeep Avenger, taking Alfa Romeo back into the B-segment for the first time since the Mito was retired. It's set to have a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain and a chassis prioritising engaging handling. A hotter Quadrifoglio version is also under consideration.

Aiways U5

The Aiways U5 is a competent, if uninspiring, family SUV from China that has been on sale in mainland Europe since 2020. It’s set to go on sale in the UK later this year, priced to rival the Skoda Enyaq.

