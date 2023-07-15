BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled on Saturday
UP NEXT
Petrol Jeep Avenger confirmed for UK sale

Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled on Saturday

Festival of Speed cancels Saturday running for first time in 30 years as 50mph-plus winds forecast
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
15 July 2023

Today’s penultimate day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed has been cancelled due to a weather warning for high winds, it has now been confirmed. 

Forecasted heavy winds had thrown doubt over whether Saturday’s event would go ahead, and sources earlier this evening told Autocar it had been cancelled. Now, ticketholders, manufacturers and exhibitors have been officially informed by festival organisers that the decision has been made to shut the gates. 

A statement on the Festival of Speed website read: "It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead [today] (Saturday 15 July 2023). After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

Related articles

"On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

"This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30 year history."

Exhibitors have been asked to secure their stands ahead of a site shutdown from 11am. Festivalgoers staying at the campsite will be allowed to stay, but have been advised to take heavy caution in the conditions. 

Organisers expect the winds to have eased by the evening, and the annual Goodwood Ball – this year celebrating the festival's 30th anniversary – will go ahead from 7pm. 

Sunday’s final day, which see a forecast of light-to-no rain, is currently scheduled to run as planned, with gates opening at 7am. Organisers emphasise, however, that Sunday is fully sold out and Saturday ticketholders will not be allowed entry. They will be offered a refund in the coming days. 

Conditions were poor at the Sussex event on Friday, with the planned Red Arrows display cancelled at short notice and monsoon-like rain pelting the circuit for most of the afternoon. This resulted in some delays for drivers leaving the event car parks.

used cars for sale

Peugeot 3008 1.6 PureTech GT Line Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£22,868
35,238miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I10 1.2 SE Euro 6 5dr
2019
£10,911
1,248miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Lexus CT HATCHBACK 1.8 E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,407
39,844miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Lexus NX ESTATE 2.5 Luxury E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£22,278
33,696miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Lexus RX ESTATE 3.5 V6 Takumi E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£43,918
30,519miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Lexus NX ESTATE 2.5 E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (No Nav)
2020
£28,523
40,188miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Lexus RX ESTATE 3.5 V6 Premier Pan Roof CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£37,130
32,717miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Lexus IS SALOON 2.5 F Sport E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£21,851
54,134miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
Lexus NX ESTATE 2.5 E-CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (No Nav)
2021
£34,805
11,707miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives