2024 BMW i5: electric saloon arrives with up to 593bhp

The long-awaited BMW i5 saloon has been unveiled and will arrive later this year in the UK with 593bhp and up to 321 miles of range to take on the Mercedes-Benz EQE, Tesla Model S and upcoming Audi A6 E-tron saloon.

Joining the BMW iX1, BMW i4 and BMW i7 in the Munich firm’s swiftly expanding range of EVs, the electric i5 will launch in October alongside a sole combustion-powered model and be later joined by a pair of hybrids.

It is set to also spawn the highly anticipated BMW i5 Touring – one of the first executive all-electric estates on the market.

BMW will hope the electric powertrain, arriving in two power levels, will bring new customers to the brand, as well as bolster the sales of its best-selling model.

At launch, the electric i5 will be available in two specifications - rear-wheel-drive eDrive40 and four-wheel-drive M60 xDrive. The rear-wheel-drive eDrive40 receives a rear-mounted electric motor developing 335bhp and 317lb ft of torque, giving it a claimed 0-62mph time of 6.0sec and a 120mph top speed.

The four-wheel-drive M60 xDrive uses the same rear-mounted electric motor in combination with a smaller front-mounted motor that delivers an added 256bhp and 269lb ft. All up, it develops a combined system output of 593bhp and 605lb ft for a claimed 0-62mph time of 3.8sec and an electronically limited top speed of 143mph.

Both i5 models feature an 81.2kWh lithium ion battery as standard. The eDrive40 offers a claimed range of between 296 and 362 miles, while the more powerful M60 xDrive delivers a claimed 283 to 321 miles of range.

Each i5 has 11kW AC charging functionality as standard, although this can be increased to 22kW with an optional on-board charger. The maximum DC charging capability is put at 205kW, with BMW claiming a 10-80% charge within 30 minutes. Together with the eDrive40 and M60 xDrive, BMW has confirmed that a third i5 model is scheduled to arrive in 2024.