New Genesis GV80 concept previews upcoming sports SUV

The next step in Genesis’s model expansion has been previewed with the new Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept at the New York motor show.

As the name and styling suggests, the concept is a coupe version of the brand’s GV80 SUV and it is set to go into production in late 2023 or early 2024. It is a follow up to the Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept the firm unveiled at last year’s New York motor show, although this time the production intent is clear.

Genesis says that the concept “serves as a statement of intent for the future, hinting towards more emotional and performance-oriented models”. To that end, it is notably sportier in its styling than any Genesis model to date, and will line up alongside the likes of the Audi RS Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupé when it reaches production.

“Over the past seven years, we have added more lifestyle-oriented models to the portfolio, such as our GV80 and GV70 SUV,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Genesis’s chief creative officer. “Now we are pushing the envelope with more emotional cars that elevate Genesis’ performance and dynamic attributes.”

No technical details of the concept have been confirmed by Genesis as part of its unveiling in New York. The styling alone suggests that it is powered by the twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 engine offered in the standard GV80 (an engine not offered in the UK). Like all the brand's cars, apart from the Genesis GV60, it is based on a front-engined, rear-drive architecture.

Its sporting exterior makeover includes large black five-spoke forged aluminium alloy wheels, spoilers front and rear, and a muscular bodykit that includes flared wheel arches. The roof is made from carbonfibre as part of a weight-saving package. One notable design feature is the front lights, which extend around the front corners of the car and towards the base of the A-pillar.

The sporty four-seat interior has bucket seats all round, and the cabin features lots of carbonfibre trim as well as Nappa and suede leather. The bold ‘Magma’ exterior colour is also replicated inside. There is also a rear strut brace that sits behind the rear seats.

The GV80 Coupe is set to arrive at the same time as a facelift for the regular GV80. Genesis is also planning an even larger Genesis GV90 SUV to sit at the very top of its range.