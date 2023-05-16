BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tamiya Wild One returns as £35,000 road-legal electric buggy
UP NEXT
Matt Prior: Should electric sports cars have engine notes?

Tamiya Wild One returns as £35,000 road-legal electric buggy

The Little Car Company revives 1980s’ remote-controlled car as two-seat off-roader for big kids
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
10 July 2023

The Tamiya Wild One radio-controlled car – a mainstay of the 1980s toy box and highly collectable today – has been turned into the full-sized, road-legal electric dune buggy of your dreams.

Available to order from £35,000, the Wild One Max is the work of Bicester-based The Little Car Company, known for its downsized EV reworkings of iconic classics like the Ferrari 250 TR and Bugatti Type 35.

It's a faithful tribute to its pint-size namesake, albeit with some concessions to real-world usability, including a widened, two-seat cockpit, shorter suspension turrets and – crucially – windscreen wipers.

Related articles

Power is supplied by eight swappable battery packs totalling 14.4kWh and giving around 120 miles of range. Weight is 500kg and top speed is pegged at 62mph.

Meanwhile, with 270mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 34.1deg and a 50.8deg departure angle, it promises to keep up with Land Rover Defenders and Jeep Wranglers on the rough stuff.

Held to the same L7e quadricycle regulations as the Citroën Ami, it can now be ordered in left- or right-hand drive form ahead of delivery in early 2024.

As standard, it gets Cobra bucket seats with four-point harnesses, adjustable Bilstein dampers, Eibach springs, a 5.0in central screen, a reversing camera and a 'giant sticker sheet' – just like the original – of retro-style decals to apply.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

The first 100 buyers will get a Launch Edition pack with a carbonfibre dashboard plaque, 'hologram' wheel designs and a matching 1/10th-scale Wild One to play with at home. 

The Wild One Max will be shown on the Eibach stand at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

used cars for sale

Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Quattro 3dr
2008
£7,995
102,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Ford KUGA 2.0 TDCi Titanium X AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,490
96,831miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£6,775
99,675miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota Prius 1.5 T Spirit CVT 5dr
2009
£4,995
126,995miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI GTD DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£27,385
38,692miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 Autobiography Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£23,490
110,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen E-Golf 35.8kWh E-Golf Auto 5dr
2020
£16,585
12,513miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Business Edition Plus CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (Safety Sense, Nav)
2017
£13,490
118,659miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen E-Golf 35.8kWh E-Golf Auto 5dr
2020
£15,485
32,569miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Deputy 28 April 2021

If they do a Tamiya Hornet - I'm in!

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives