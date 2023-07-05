BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nissan GT-R designer creates lightweight, 483bhp EV sports car
Nissan GT-R designer creates lightweight, 483bhp EV sports car

Striking AIM EV Sport 01 stars at Goodwood with focus on driver enjoyment; limited production run possible
Jonathan Bryce
5 July 2023

Shiro Nakamura, long-time chief designer at Nissan, will be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week to show off the AIM EV Sport 01 - a new compact two-seat electric sports car touting compelling performance and weight figures. 

Nakamura retired as vice-president of Nissan in 2017, having worked in the Japanese firm’s design department since 1999 and overseen the designs for the Cube, Qashqai, Leaf and GT-R, to name but a few. He now heads up independent outfit SN Design Platform. 

Developed for Nagoya-based engineering firm AIM, his new sports car concept is designed to be as engaging to drive as possible. It's currently undergoing dynamic testing and will make its debut on the Goodwood hillclimb. 

The 1425kg EV Sport 01 uses two liquid-cooled, high-performance electric motors (one on each of the rear wheels) with a maximum speed of 10,000rpm. 

They draw their reserves from an 81kWh battery split into four packs and deliver a combined 483bhp and 582lb ft of torque - figures usually the preserve of much larger and heavier machines.

We therefore suspect it will be able to achieve a sub-6.0sec 0-62mph time.

Using a blend of lightweight materials, its body panels and monocoque chassis are made from carbonfibre to keep weight down, while aluminium makes up much of the car’s frame.

Double-wishbone suspension has been fitted at the front and rear to help maximise cornering manoeuvrability. The wheels are 20in in diameter. 

AIM president and CEO Yukinori Suzuki said: “The vision for the AIM EV Sport 01 was fast and enjoyable to drive. While the mainstream trend for EVs is all-wheel drive, the character of this car called for a rear-wheel drive configuration. 

“Having created our own series of advanced electric motors, the AIM EV Sport 01 is also the perfect way to showcase our expertise in advanced powertrain development."

AIM is currently looking at the potential of a limited production run for the EV Sport 01, which has supposedly been encouraged by a warm reaction from the public. 

On its design, Nakamura said he took inspiration from "great sports cars of the past", adding that its shunning of "exaggerated and complicated surfaces" is reminiscent of 1960s European and Japanese sports cars.

AIM is using the prototype as a showcase for the potential of its in-house-developed EV motors, which it aims to use in its own future models and will supply to other manufacturers.

Vertigo 5 July 2023
Oh, I *love* this. It's exactly what I want to see. Decent weight, compact but seemingly still with enough driver space, nice interior, styling sporty but not aggressive or overstuffed with fiddly details. Something I'd enjoy driving and not embarrassed to be seen in. I'm guessing this won't be in my price range, but if it was, I'm pretty certain I'd be ordering one if it rides and drives nicely.

