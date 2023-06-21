MG Cyberster to be 'affordable' 309bhp electric roadster

The MG Cyberster has made its official debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, following its launch as a near-production concept at April's Shanghai motor show.
The Cyberster is the first all-new sports roadster to carry the iconic octagonal MG badge since the MG F in 1995. MG claims it will be the world’s first “affordable” EV roadster, dramatically undercutting existing electric performance cars with a two-model structure likely to begin around £55,000 for a rear-wheel-drive 309bhp version and stretching to around £65,000 for a four-wheel-drive, twin-motor version with 536bhp.
Although the car was originally planned as a replacement for the MG TF (a developed version of the MG F), the need to carry a large traction battery and the consequent requirement for a long wheelbase has made the Cyberster closer in its major dimensions to the 4.4m-long BMW Z4 than its 3.96m mid-engined predecessor.
Little has been confirmed about the Cyberster’s mechanical layout ahead of its official Goodwood Festival of Speed launch, but the lighter single-motor model is understood to tip the scales at around 1850kg – 750kg more than the MG TF. The twin-motor model is expected to add 135kg.
The new EV roadster, which for the time being will be built only as an open-two-seater with an electric-powered folding roof, has a wide and spacious cabin, helped by the lack of engine in the nose. The batteries are located in the chassis on a 'skateboard' principle.
Like the Cyberster’s exterior, the interior designs have their roots in MG’s London-based advanced studio. The plush fascia and instrumentation take influence from contemporary gaming trends and scissor doors provide what designers call “a sense of theatre”.
MG design director Carl Gotham, leader of the brand’s 20-strong advanced design group based in London’s Marylebone, acknowledges the size growth but believes the car wears it well, “creating a completely new kind of roadster ready for a new generation of sports car drivers”.
Join the debate
Add your comment
The Chinese owners of MG need to consult a dictionary for the definition of the word "affordable".
If they have aspirations of granduer with their future models then so be it, but don't describe £55k as "affordable" when most people were looking forward to an attractively priced EV roadster from a budget manufacturer to rival the MX-5.
I'd rather take a gamble on the new EV Lotus when it comes out rather than a top spec one of these.
Some ridiculous comments on here; stop taking the western mainstream government puppet media as gospel. Look at America today; opioid crisis has ravaged communities and contributed to significant increases in overdose-related deaths due to pharmaceutical and political greed. Woman’s right to bodily function and choice is constantly under attack, and gun laws have failed to prevent senseless shootings. Furthermore, in the recent Ohio train wreck, people were being infected by leftover toxic fumes, and the government took no responsibility for their negligence.
Taiwan is part of China and has been recognized by the international community since 1948. The West took advantage of China in the past, as seen in the Opium Wars.
America has a long history of invading and colonising other countries, frequently creating enemies to sell arms and increase profits for the military industry complex. This behaviour makes America a bully in international affairs, and their actions have caused widespread destruction and loss of life. The Iraq war was built on lies, and the architects of the war have not been held accountable for their actions.
In contrast, China is for the betterment of people and is a meritocracy, unlike so called “democratic” countries that have become plutocracy and only prioritize lobbyists/voters that support them. China has not invaded other countries and has lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty in 40 years, whereas in the west, the poor are getting poorer and the rich richer. All this rhetoric by mainstream media who regurgitate the government stance is caused by jealousy.
Surely if the West was so liberal and believes in freedom, why would they feel the need to silence Julian Assange.
Marc read some books on history and look at the facts. That way maybe you will stop acting like a racist bigot who believes in the military industrial complex war mongering machine. I, like many others believe in peace and not being drawn into proxy wars to enrich the elite.
America: $858 billion military budget, over 750 bases in 80 countries encircling China. Spends tax payers money on war PR.
China: $224.79 billion military budget, one foreign base in Djibouti.
US Nato media ‘China is the biggest threat to world peace!’
Over its entire 242-year history the United States has only enjoyed 16 years of peace, all while innocent lives are taken across the world.
$500 million spend on anti-china rhetoric, for example suppression of Uyghur's yet the population and life expectancy has gone up.
Do some of your own research; Oliver Stone documentaries would be a good starting point. Goodbye.
Some posters can't help themselves, they latch unto the racial,political stereotypes, not the subject we're supposed to comment on in the article, the car, where on the Planet £55K an affordable sports car?, this like most is limited to the six figure earner, like someone commented, I'll have a second hand MX5 please!