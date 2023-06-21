BACK TO ALL NEWS
McMurtry Speirling Pure goes on sale with 1000bhp for £984,000
McMurtry Speirling Pure goes on sale with 1000bhp for £984,000

Goodwood-record-breaking EV spawns track car that produces more than 2000kg of on-demand downforce
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
21 June 2023

The Goodwood-record-breaking McMurtry Spéirling electric fan car will in 2025 spawn a 1000bhp single-seater available to the public – for £984,000 (£820,000 plus local taxes).

The new Spéirling Pure is nearly identical to the record-breaking prototype EV – complete with its unique underbody fan, which sucks it to the road at the press of a button – but is claimed to be yet faster.

New for this model – and key to that claim – is an update to the fan system. A 15% increase in efficiency results in more than the 2000kg of on-demand downforce that the prototype produced.

Combined with a more efficient e-axle that gives the rear wheels 1000bhp, plus a kerb weight of less than 1000kg, this means the car can do 0-62mph in 1.5sec and continue to a top speed of 190mph.

Power is drawn from a cockpit-wrapping 60kWh battery, which is 15% lighter than the previous car’s – showing that electric performance cars needn't be heavy, according to McMurtry.

The Spéirling Pure also gets a number of weight-saving changes, from an updated skirt design and new electrical architecture (cutting the amount of wiring by a third) to a lightened power steering unit and a revised carbonfibre monocoque.

However, it will be limited to track use (unlike another variant that's suggested to also be in the works). As such, it has been designed with a focus on multi-lap runs on full circuits with rapid-charging turnarounds.  

As a baseline, the car is capable of completing 10 laps of Silverstone’s 3.7-mile circuit at lap record pace, then rapid-charging in 20 minutes to run again. Key to this is the Molicel battery pack's improved thermal management.

The car has potential to go even faster for a shorter qualifying simulation, said McMurtry.

Despite being just 3.45m in length, the tight-fitting single-seater comes fitted with adjustable pedals and steering wheel to accommodate drivers up to 6ft 7in tall and as heavy as 23 stone.

“The Spéirling Pure will herald a new era on the track,” said McMurtry managing director Thomas Yates.

“The sound, grip, acceleration, aesthetics and technology of this car are distinct. Witnessing the car as a spectator or from the cockpit offers a rare and exhilarating experience."

He added that the team wanted the car to be a catalyst for the use of fan-car tech, as pioneered by the infamous Brabham BT46 Formula 1 car of 1978. “I can’t wait for fan cars at the race track to become a new normality,” he said.

The Spéirling Pure – which is eligible for the GT1 Sports Club driving programme, despite its unique fan – will be shown for the first time at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Production will start next year, with just 100 examples to be made.

Lanehogger 22 June 2023

"He added that the team wanted the car to be a catalyst for the use of fan-car tech, as pioneered by the infamous Brabham BT46 Formula 1 car of 1978". Sportscar racing introduced a fan car, that raced, before the Brabham. That car was the Chaparral 2J.

Peter Cavellini 21 June 2023

Who'd be brave enough to take one on a Public road?, the roads are atrocious, badly maintained, permanent road works, I'd be surprised if a Road version ever got made, top speed?, that's irrelevant, it's how quick to 60,100mph, beggars the question, with this kind of performance, why try to better it?

sabre 21 June 2023

"the infamous Brabham BT46 Formula 1". Why infamous? it was a brilliant legitimate design. It was voluntarily withdrawn because it was too good.

This design is a tribute of Sir McMurthy to Sir Murray

 

Bill Lyons 22 June 2023
sabre wrote:

"the infamous Brabham BT46 Formula 1". Why infamous? it was a brilliant legitimate design. It was voluntarily withdrawn because it was too good.

This design is a tribute of Sir McMurthy to Sir Murray

 

The T50 was supposed to be a tribute to the BT46 but Gordon can't get it to work. How ironic.

