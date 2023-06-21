McMurtry Speirling Pure goes on sale with 1000bhp for £984,000

The Goodwood-record-breaking McMurtry Spéirling electric fan car will in 2025 spawn a 1000bhp single-seater available to the public – for £984,000 (£820,000 plus local taxes).

The new Spéirling Pure is nearly identical to the record-breaking prototype EV – complete with its unique underbody fan, which sucks it to the road at the press of a button – but is claimed to be yet faster.

New for this model – and key to that claim – is an update to the fan system. A 15% increase in efficiency results in more than the 2000kg of on-demand downforce that the prototype produced.

Combined with a more efficient e-axle that gives the rear wheels 1000bhp, plus a kerb weight of less than 1000kg, this means the car can do 0-62mph in 1.5sec and continue to a top speed of 190mph.

Power is drawn from a cockpit-wrapping 60kWh battery, which is 15% lighter than the previous car’s – showing that electric performance cars needn't be heavy, according to McMurtry.

The Spéirling Pure also gets a number of weight-saving changes, from an updated skirt design and new electrical architecture (cutting the amount of wiring by a third) to a lightened power steering unit and a revised carbonfibre monocoque.

However, it will be limited to track use (unlike another variant that's suggested to also be in the works). As such, it has been designed with a focus on multi-lap runs on full circuits with rapid-charging turnarounds.

As a baseline, the car is capable of completing 10 laps of Silverstone’s 3.7-mile circuit at lap record pace, then rapid-charging in 20 minutes to run again. Key to this is the Molicel battery pack's improved thermal management.

The car has potential to go even faster for a shorter qualifying simulation, said McMurtry.

Despite being just 3.45m in length, the tight-fitting single-seater comes fitted with adjustable pedals and steering wheel to accommodate drivers up to 6ft 7in tall and as heavy as 23 stone.