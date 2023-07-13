Ariel Atom 4R boosts Honda powerplant to 400bhp

Ariel has revealed the latest iteration of the super-lightweight Atom, taking the covers off it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in a surprise unveiling.

Named the 4R, it packs a 2.0-litre Honda-derived iVTEC four-pot – also used in the new 325bhp Civic Type R – tuned in-house to produce to 400bhp and 369lb ft, an increase of 25% over the standard engine.

This makes it the second most powerful Atom to date, behind only the monstrous 473bhp Atom V8, and the fastest four-pot Atom yet.

The jump in power for the latest car is achieved mainly by a new cooling and intercooler system – the latter thanks to huge air-sucking side pods that distinguish the car from the previous-generation Atom.

It takes just 2.7sec to reach 60mph from a standstill and less than 6.5sec to hit 100mph. Its top speed is 170mph.

The engine - which can be boosted further with three Turbo boost modes - is coupled to a new Quaife six-speed sequential paddle-shift gearbox that allows upshifts to be made at full throttle without the use of the clutch and can complete five downshifts in less than a second.

Ariel says the Atom 4R has “dramatic” in-gear acceleration times and performance on track. Optional front and rear wings can be fitted for increased aerodynamics to boost its track performance further.

Henry Siebert-Saunders, director of Ariel, said: “We continue to strive to evolve the Atom as the ultimate driver’s car, whether on road or track.

“The 4R follows in the footsteps of the amazing Atom 3.5R and yet again moves the story on. This really is an astonishing car of which we’re justifiably proud.”