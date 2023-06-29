BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ineos boosts Grenadier's practicality with Quartermaster pick-up

Open-back variant of the 4x4 aims to be the most capable pick-up on the market
Charlie Martin
News
1 min read
13 July 2023

Ineos has unveiled the pick-up variant of its Grenadier 4x4, called the Quartermaster, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It is 305mm longer than the Grenadier Station Wagon, giving it a load bay that measures 1564mm long and 1619mm wide – large enough to carry a standard Euro pallet. The load bay is also fitted with 400W power take-off and four tie-down rings, while the tailgate can support up to 225kg when open.

The Quartermaster’s towing and payload capacities match those of the five-seat Station Wagon. It can pull up to 3500kg and carry up to 835kg or 760kg (in petrol and diesel guise, respectively, excluding the driver’s weight).

Power comes courtesy of the same BMW-supplied 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged engines as the Station Wagon. The petrol unit produces 282bhp and 332lb ft, while the diesel makes 246bhp and 406lb ft. This is delivered to all four wheels through a centre differential with a two-speed transfer case. Front and rear differentials are optional extras.

Ineos boasts of the Quartermaster’s “class-leading” off-road capabilities, with 264mm of ground clearance and an 800mm wading depth. Its maximum approach, breakover and departure angles are 35.5deg, 26.2deg and 22.6deg, respectively.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster rear quarter tracking on dirt track

For reference, the Ford Ranger Raptor has an approach angle of 32.0deg, and breakover and departure angles of 24.0deg.

The trim line-up mirrors that of the Grenadier Station Wagon, with regular, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster trims. Prices ranges from £66,125 (including VAT) for a base model to £73,715 for a Belstaff Edition.

Join the debate

Comments
16
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 13 July 2023

To go back to a less toxic facts, why would we need five figure torque?, isn't that just overkill?, how many situations arise for the need?, it's a bit like hypercars, far too much power and torque and little opportunities to use it.

TravisRother 17 March 2023

Great article, Mike. I appreciate your work, I’m now creating over $35,000 dollars each month simply by doing a simple job online! I do know you are currently making a lot of greenbacks online from $28,000 dollars, it’s simple online operating jobs.Just open the link….  w­w­w.j­o­b­s­r­e­v­e­n­u­e.c­o­m

ianp55 17 March 2023

Will this pickup version of the Grenadier pose a serious threat to established players such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux? when you consider that the basic OTR price of the SUV Grenadier starts at about £61k this pickup will start at a considerable disadvantage against the Hilux & Ranger. When you also consider the sales and service network that Ford & Toyota already have it's unlikely that customers who really need a 4x4 pickup will be tempted by the Ineos offering. but no doubt it's the ideal vehicle to pose in

