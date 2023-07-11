BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Aston Martin Valour brings 705bhp V12 and manual gearbox
UP NEXT
JLR boss: high Range Rover theft rate 'has become a problem'

New Aston Martin Valour brings 705bhp V12 and manual gearbox

Highly exclusive, £1m-plus supercar channels spirit of one-off Victor and famous 1970s racer
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 July 2023

Aston Martin has unveiled a new supercar heavily inspired by the jaw-dropping, one-off Victor – and equipped with a thunderous 705bhp V12 and a six-speed manual gearbox.

With design cues taken from the original V8 Vantage and Aston Martin’s snarling 1970s RHAM/1 prototype racer – known as ‘The Muncher’ – the new Valour is the firm’s 110th birthday present to itself and a celebration of its hallowed 12-cylinder engine.

Just 110 examples of the Valour will be sold at a price understood to range from £1 million to £1.5 million. Each buyer is invited to customise their car through Aston Martin’s Q bespoke service, offering one-off liveries, an exposed carbonfibre body finish and a raft of interior personalisation options.

Related articles

Whereas the Victor was based on a surplus One-77 prototype chassis, the Valour is built around a bespoke body structure – thought to be derived from the V12 Vantage.

The 5.2-litre V12, based on that of the DBS, sends 705bhp and 555lb ft to the rear wheels through a specially designed six-speed manual gearbox and a mechanical limited-slip differential. Mating the V12 to a manual gearbox (the DBS, DB11 and Vantage all use ZF-supplied automatic gearboxes) was “a big part of honouring that driver-pleasing character”, said Aston Martin engineering boss Simon Newton.

The dynamic brief for the Valour, said Newton, was to provide a “state-of-the-art driver’s car” with “the true heart and soul of a timeless analogue classic” – a point emphasised by the manual gearbox’s visible shift linkage. Modifications include the fitment of front and rear shear panels, a rear suspension tower strut brace and fuel tank bracing, boosting rigidity.

The car also receives adjustable dampers and a new power steering set-up intended to provide more granular feedback through the wheel. Stopping power is provided by standard-fit carbonceramic discs measuring 410mm by 38mm with six-pot calipers up front and 360mm by 32mm discs with four-pot calipers at the rear.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

They are tucked behind staggeredwidth 21in ‘honeycomb’ alloys – familiar from the Victor and DBS 770 – shod in Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres. The Valour is not solely about brute force. The brake set-up provides a 23kg reduction compared with steel equivalents, the exhaust system is made to a sub-millimetre thickness to save a further 7kg and the bodywork is made entirely from carbonfibre.

The design is a slightly softer take on the brutal Victor but retains its bulging bonnet and abrupt Kamm-tail rear end. The front splitter and arch vents work with the rear windscreen louvres to generate a vortex and flow air neatly over that tail, said Aston Martin.

The model serves as “further proof of Aston Martin’s position as the driver’s champion”, said company chairman Lawrence Stroll. Deliveries of the Valour will start between September and December this year.

used Aston Martin cars for sale

Aston Martin DB9 6.0 V12 T-TronicII Euro 5 2dr
2009
£44,995
18,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Aston Martin DB9 6.0 V12 Volante T-TronicII Euro 4 2dr
2008
£39,970
45,357miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Aston Martin RAPIDE S 6.0 V12 S T-TronicII Euro 5 4dr
2013
£43,500
49,614miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Aston Martin Rapide S 6.0 V12 S T-TronicII Euro 5 4dr
2014
£49,995
44,093miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 Roadster Sportshift Euro 4 2dr
2009
£44,950
19,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Aston Martin VANTAGE 4.7 V8 Centenary Euro 5 2dr
2014
£44,950
54,673miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 Sportshift II Euro 5 2dr (Euro 5)
2008
£34,995
56,077miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Aston Martin Vantage 4.3 V8 Sportshift Euro 4 2dr
2008
£36,995
33,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Aston Martin DB9 6.0 V12 T-TronicII Euro 4 2dr
2009
£39,995
42,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 808 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 11 July 2023

I guess this car will end up in an air conditioned garage somewhere, and it'll sell for more than the asking price, nice looking I agree though.

tuga 11 July 2023
I really like the Victor. It's a great mix of brutal and retro.

This, OTOH, is like way back when when people used to take Fieros and MR2s and throw a body kit on them to make them look like a Ferrari, only instead of something cheap, they took an already expensive V12 Vantage and made it uglier AND more expensive.
Hints of Mitsuoka, but less fun.

Also, I guess the V12 Vantage didn't need to be that much of a limited edition if they're planning to sell 110 more of them ( at a premium, of course )

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives