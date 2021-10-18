Ineos Grenadier hydrogen FCEV to star at Goodwood

Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder has confirmed that the firm will show a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Grenadier 4x4 at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car Conference in London, Calder said: “To prove that the technology is capable, we've built a hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator that we will launch at [the Goodwood] Festival of Speed in the summer.”

Calder added: “We're a producer of 400,000 tonnes of hydrogen per annum, making big investments across Europe in green hydrogen development. We absolutely think that's a part of the [future powertrain] mix as well.

“And I think that the combustion engine will continue, whether it be in Europe with low-carbon fuels, alternative fuels, or whether it be in corners of the world that don’t have the option or the infrastructure [to go battery-electric].”

Ineos confirmed the development of the hydrogen fuel cell with UK-based engineering firm AVL in late 2021, with on- and off-road testing having taken place last year.

It will use powertrain technology from Hyundai, with whom Ineos inked a memorandum of understanding in 2020. The South Korean manufacturer has been prolific with FCEVs, selling the Nexo SUV in select markets. It last year showed the N Vision 74 concept car, which uses a 62.4kWh battery, a 95kW fuel cell and dual electric motors outputting a combined 670bhp.

Calder added that “the broader the technology options, the better the outcome will be” for reducing the transport sector’s carbon output. She also called on policymakers to invest in the hydrogen filling station network, as well as other new technologies, instead of phasing out existing powertrains.

She said: “What I see is big decisions being made, big proclamations, bans, that push the industry into a certain direction, rather than incentivising.

“Incentivising would be a much better way to do it. If governments said that they wanted to incentivise electric vehicles, then they would spend money on the distribution network. If we wanted to incentivize fuel cells, they would spend money on or incentivise green hydrogen production and the distribution network.