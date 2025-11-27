Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review

7

Severe initial depreciation means that you can now pick up a stylish and refined Volvo EV for a bargain price

Smart, stylish and alarmingly quick, the XC40 Recharge is the unconventional take on a relatively conventional SUV that kick-started Volvo's electric reinvention.

The XC40 arrived in 2017 with a choice of traditional petrol and diesel engines, but Volvo had always planned to turn its fashionable mini-SUV into an EV and designed it to house a battery and an electric motor (or two) from the outset.

If you're looking for a long-range used EV this isn't it, but that doesn't mean others shouldn't consider one
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

So three years later came the Recharge, with a surprisingly punchy dual-motor powertrain that made 402bhp and 487lb ft. That's more than a Lotus Emira V6, and sufficient for 0-62mph in 4.9sec. In a crossover. A Volvo crossover.

It's a shame that the P8 (as it was badged at launch) didn't have the handling to match its straight-line pace, but its 2.2-tonne bulk inevitably limited the dynamics somewhat. The ride was also disappointing over anything other than butter-smooth Tarmac.

Volvo had put serious thought into the Recharge P8's range and efficiency, though, so it wasn't all about scrabbling tyres and queasy passengers. The top-rung XC40 came with a 78kWh battery, promising a range of up to 259 miles, and given its DC charging speeds of up to 150kW (considered quick at the time), the pack can be boosted from 10% to 80% in around half an hour.

Volvo renamed the Recharge P8 as Recharge Twin in 2021 and expanded the line-up with a coupé version called the C40. A year later, it rolled out a new 228bhp single-motor version, offering greater efficiency for less money but still feeling pretty quick in everyday use. It wasn't quite as long-legged as it should have been, though. Powered by a 69kWh battery, the more sedate single-motor Recharge had a claimed 263-mile range, but when we first drove the model, it returned only about 200 miles.

At the same time, a new Core trim was added to reduce the price of the Recharge and bring it closer to EVs in the segment below, giving those in the market for a hatchback-sized EV the opportunity to get into a slightly bigger, smarter-looking car for a similar price.

That may have been appealing from new, but you will want a higher-spec Plus car (or even the range-topping Ultimate) if buying second-hand, as the heat pump and heated seats make winter commuting much more pleasant.

All XC40 Recharge models have a stylishly minimalist ambience inside, irrespective of trim level. The clutter-free dashboard is neatly appointed, there are tactile buttons and switches, and the overall refinement is impressive. Light-coloured wood trim helps lift the mood above the more austere vibe found inside rivals.

A panoramic roof and Harman Kardon sound system gave the range-topping Ultimate variant a luxury edge over its range-mates.

All versions have the same 12.3in digital instrument cluster and 9.0in portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen powered by Google's Android Automotive software. It is packed full of useful features but isn't the easiest to get along with and is particularly tricky to operate on the move.

It's a surprisingly practical and spacious EV. Volvo ensured that the addition of an electric motor or two and a battery to the XC40's set-up wouldn't encroach on the cabin. You still get 410 litres of boot space too-as opposed to 452 litres in the ICE-powered car - and there's a 31-litre 'frunk' for charging cables.

It also has countless places to house all the usual family bits, with large door bins that can take anything from a water bottle to a laptop.

DESIGN & STYLING

9
Over the XC40 Recharge's run it came in many different forms. We spent lots of time with the 67kWh rear-wheel drive version, which is what we'll focus on for the rest of this used review. 

The dual-motor XC40 P8 Recharge was the first Volvo EV, back in 2020, followed by the C40 Recharge last year. And then this: a single-motor XC40 Recharge.

Volvo’s paint colours are gloriously Scandi. I thought Sage Green would look a bit drab in this country, but it’s unique without being shouty
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

The battery size dropped a bit from the pricier XC40 Recharge (which became the Recharge Twin): 75kWh usable capacity plays 67kWh. However, as the single motor is 158kg lighter, its range doesn’t tail off too much, managing 263 miles compared with 270.

With only one motor powering the front wheels, this XC40 has 228bhp against 403bhp for the Twin, so its 0-62mph time is 2.7sec slower, but it’s still okay compared with rivals.

The single-motor XC40 also adds a lower trim level, called Core. These are great value used, and starting to get closer to cars in the class below, like the Cupra Born e-Boost.

The Core doesn’t get a heat pump as standard, nor heated seats (both are better and more efficient for cold mornings in winter), but then it’s far more affordable than the Plus model. Swings and roundabouts, as ever.

INTERIOR

9
As in the related Polestar 2, there’s no start button in the XC40 Recharge: you simply sit in it and pull the stubby gear selector for ‘D’. Otherwise, it's no different from what you'd find in the petrol or diesel XC40

All cars have two displays, but seek out Plus or Ultimate spec if you can
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Even though the single motor is the slower model, the instant torque makes it plenty quick enough, as is borne out by the scrabbling front tyres when you dump the full 228bhp through them (it’s been a while since I experienced torque steer like this; not unpleasant but definitely noticeable).

Still, what that means is you don’t feel short-changed. This XC40 easily copes with getting up to 70mph on a really short slip road, so I can’t see why you would need the extra power of the Twin. It’s not even like the pricier version gets better ride quality: it’s too bobbly in both.

All versions deliver more than adequate performance
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

RIDE & HANDLING

6
The potent powertrain has no difficulty in motivating the Recharge’s sizeable 2188kg kerb weight, but the effect of the mass is obvious when asking the car to change direction, and also over anything other than smooth Tarmac. Even small imperfections send a shimmying motion through the chassis and the passive dampers struggle to maintain order on rougher roads, our test car’s 20in wheels unlikely to be helping matters. 

A one-pedal driving mode can be selected to apply forceful retardation when the accelerator is lifted but it’s a bit keen for smooth operation in stop/start traffic. Allowing the car to coast and regulating regenerative and friction stopping through the brake pedal feels more natural. Volvo’s lane-following Pilot Assist cruise control remains an excellent way to deal with cruising and congestion.

Earlier single-motor cars are FWD, later RWD. Dual-motors are 4WD
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

6
Where it’s not so impressive is the range. I wasn’t driving like a loon yet still struggled to average more than 2.0mpkW, while the predicted range was less than 200 miles. That’s plenty for most family journeys (the XC40’s key demographic), but for a holiday? That’s when it’s getting a bit tight.

This is borne out by data from our sibling title What Car?, which recently did a summer range test, running EVs until they died. The XC40 only got to 226 miles in ideal weather – well short of its official 263. In the winter, it will be an even worse story.

VERDICT

If you want a family-friendly electric car that's practical, good-looking and packed full of Scandinavian style, you know where to find it. Even if efficiency, range and driving dynamics are put to the side. 

EV version of the XC40 was the firm's trailblazer and is a smart used buy
Sam Phillips
Staff Writer

