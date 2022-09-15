New 2023 Ford Mustang keeps atmo V8 and manual gearbox

Ford has unwrapped its new seventh-generation Ford Mustang, which could be the final model in its 58-year history.

Launched at a huge outdoor event following the opening of the reborn Detroit motor show, the Mustang will hit the UK next year.

A bolder, edgier take on the classic Ford icon, the new 2023 Mustang remains on the previous generation's S550 platform rather than being based on Ford's latest CD6 architecture that underpins the current US-spec Ford Explorer.

This means the new Ford Mustang (codenamed S650) is more of a comprehensive reskin of the current car and that it will miss out not only on long-rumoured electrified powertrains but also the American brand's next-generation autonomous driving aids.

Under the bonnet, both the 2.3-litre twin-scroll turbocharged Ecoboost four-cylinder and 5.0-litre 'Coyote' V8 are carried over, although the former has been comprehensively updated with a new bore and stroke design and a fresh turbo.

The naturally aspirated V8, meanwhile, gets less dramatic updates, but does come with a new dual cold-air intake.

Both engines are claimed to push out more power and torque, while being more efficient.

Like before, a six-speed manual will be offered, but only on the most powerful Mustang GT with the 5.0-litre V8. An updated version of the 10-speed torque-converter automatic is optional in the V8 but is standard for the 2.3-litre Ecoboost.

Performance figures have yet to be released, but the fastest V8 version is tipped to launch from 0-62mph in around 4.0sec and top out at more than 170mph.

For the first time, Ford's designers have provided strong visual cues to differentiate the V8 version from the Ecoboost.