Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is 641bhp electric hot hatch

Hyundai has kick-started the electrification of its performance division with the highly anticipated Ioniq 5 N, a track-honed hot hatch with a “race car DNA”. The aggressively styled reworking of the Ioniq 5 is the first electric Hyundai to undergo an extensive reconfiguration by the firm’s N division, the team behind the acclaimed i20 N and i30 N.

Officially revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new EV “electrifies the passion of driving”, according to N division technical boss Tyrone Johnson, best known for being the brains behind the venerable final-generation Ford Focus RS. It sits on the same E-GMP electric architecture as the standard model but gets a larger, 84kWh battery, a bespoke all-wheel-drive powertrain and a suite of technological additions to “meld the driver with the car”.

Now developing 600bhp and 545lb ft of torque as standard, the N-badged Ioniq trumps the technically related 577bhp Kia EV6 GT, which shares its platform. Reserves are boosted to 641bhp and 567lb ft of torque when in ‘N Grin Boost’ mode – sufficient for a BMW M3-beating 0-62mph time of just 3.4 sec.

Its range has yet to be disclosed but is expected to be between 200 and 220 miles. The 800V architecture of the standard car is carried over, enabling an 18min recharge from 10-80%.

Visually, the car is dramatically different from the standard model. It has a lower, broader, more imposing stance and measures 80mm longer and 50mm wider. The front apron has been aggressively revised to deliver a more track-focused look and the new ‘N Mask’ front-end treatment incorporates active air flaps for brake cooling.

Extensive testing was undertaken at the Nürburgring, close to where the European arm of N division is based, but Hyundai highlighted that the Ioniq 5 N was also driven on UK roads in order to tweak its suspension and handling.

Johnson said: “We insisted on going to the UK because its roads can really drive the ride and handling in an even stronger direction and, from my experience, are unique in pushing the limits of what’s possible.