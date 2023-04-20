BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is 641bhp electric hot hatch
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is 641bhp electric hot hatch

Engine noises and gearshifts for Hyundai's track-honed mega-hatch
News
4 mins read
13 July 2023

Hyundai has kick-started the electrification of its performance division with the highly anticipated Ioniq 5 N, a track-honed hot hatch with a “race car DNA”. The aggressively styled reworking of the Ioniq 5 is the first electric Hyundai to undergo an extensive reconfiguration by the firm’s N division, the team behind the acclaimed i20 N and i30 N.

Officially revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new EV “electrifies the passion of driving”, according to N division technical boss Tyrone Johnson, best known for being the brains behind the venerable final-generation Ford Focus RS. It sits on the same E-GMP electric architecture as the standard model but gets a larger, 84kWh battery, a bespoke all-wheel-drive powertrain and a suite of technological additions to “meld the driver with the car”.

Now developing 600bhp and 545lb ft of torque as standard, the N-badged Ioniq trumps the technically related 577bhp Kia EV6 GT, which shares its platform. Reserves are boosted to 641bhp and 567lb ft of torque when in ‘N Grin Boost’ mode – sufficient for a BMW M3-beating 0-62mph time of just 3.4 sec.

Its range has yet to be disclosed but is expected to be between 200 and 220 miles. The 800V architecture of the standard car is carried over, enabling an 18min recharge from 10-80%.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N review

Visually, the car is dramatically different from the standard model. It has a lower, broader, more imposing stance and measures 80mm longer and 50mm wider. The front apron has been aggressively revised to deliver a more track-focused look and the new ‘N Mask’ front-end treatment incorporates active air flaps for brake cooling.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2023 front

Extensive testing was undertaken at the Nürburgring, close to where the European arm of N division is based, but Hyundai highlighted that the Ioniq 5 N was also driven on UK roads in order to tweak its suspension and handling.

Johnson said: “We insisted on going to the UK because its roads can really drive the ride and handling in an even stronger direction and, from my experience, are unique in pushing the limits of what’s possible.

“We put a lot of attention into expanding the bandwidth of the damper system because of the increased mass of the car.” The Ioniq 5 N is expected to tip the scales at more than 2000kg.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2023 rear quarter

The brakes have been significantly enhanced to withstand greater forces on track, with Hyundai adapting its regenerative system to work in unison with the hydraulic brakes. On track, 40-50% of braking force is handled by the regenerative system, compared with 80-90% on the road.

“The brakes are the most important thing when you’re on track,” said Johnson. “Huge amounts of work went into merging the mechanical system with the electric system, as well as the thermal management. We’re using regen in a different and much stronger way to other EVs and it has really influenced the car’s dynamics.”

The development programme also focused on refining the sensory experience of driving an electric performance car and Hyundai N has added an artificial gearbox and engine sound in a bid to capture the spirit of a traditional petrol hot hatch.

The gearbox simulates the behaviour of the eight-speed dual-clutch unit used by combustion N models, with an actual jolt between shifts to bolster its analogue appeal, and the engine soundtrack ‘revs’ to 8000rpm. Both can be deactivated independently of each other.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2023 dashboard

Inside, the Ioniq 5 N gets new bucket seats and a bespoke steering wheel, while the 12.3in digital instrument cluster and 12.3in infotainment display have been given the N treatment with performance-oriented themes and settings. Over-the-air updates will be available after its launch.

Pricing for the Ioniq 5 N has yet to be confirmed, but Hyundai said the car will remain accessible to enthusiasts. We expect it to command a similar premium to the Kia EV6 GT, suggesting a price of around £65,000 in the UK.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2023 bucket seats

Q&A: Till Wartenberg, vice-president, Hyundai N

Why reveal the Ioniq 5 N at the Festival of Speed?

“The UK is a strong market and Goodwood is an attractive event that has a great sense of engaging with fans. We chose the UK roads for development work of the Ioniq 5 N because it’s an important, hot hatch market.”

What have you learned during development?

“For me, I learned that car culture is global and there really is no right or wrong. We have been quite well prepared in the ICE era, and where we apply this to electrification, we will always focus on interaction between car and driver because this makes the best results.”

Will this programme influence future models?

“Hyundai N is a lighthouse for technology and for the overall company so it’s not a one-off. The technology is scalable and the E-GMP platform is a very good platform that we have put to the maximum in terms of high performance.”

What can you carry over from the ICE era into electrification?

“The sound and shifting for the Ioniq 5 were developed from the ICE car as we wanted to replicate the feeling and emotion for the electric era. How the car handles and should be handled comes from the short N legacy, which we’ll bring across to our EVs.”

TS7 11 August 2022
Might well replace my Ioniq 5 with this version, particularly if the damping is improved.
harf 11 August 2022

Whatever they've done to it I hope they've sorted out that horrible lower 10-15cm of silver plastic adornment which otherwise cheapens a very interesting piece of design.

 So often designers don't seem to know what to do with this extra bit of metal they need to design compared to a standard 5 foot hatch. 

harf 11 August 2022

5 door

artill 3 September 2021

This reminds me of an MG Maestro. Not a good looking car in its own right, and you do wonder who thought a sporty version would be a good thing, yet it actually seems to work. Still no looker, but if it adds some driving fun (is that possible in an EV?) then why not

