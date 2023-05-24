BACK TO ALL NEWS
New BMW 520i is last pure-combustion 5 Series
New BMW 520i is last pure-combustion 5 Series

Big-selling saloon gets one pure-ICE variant from October; plug-in hybrids available in 2024
News
3 mins read
24 May 2023

The new BMW 5 Series saloon will be offered with just one pure-ICE variant in the UK, as the brand prioritises all-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

The highly anticipated eighth-generation model, which will land in October, will be sold in 520i guise, runs the latest version of BMW’s familiar turbocharged 2.0-litre four-pot mild-hybrid petrol engine.

This pushes 205bhp and 236lb ft to the rear wheels and is claimed to reach 62mph from a standstill in 7.5sec and attain a top speed of 143mph. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is fitted as standard.

Although two diesel models, which both use a 193bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel engine, will be offered in the range, these won’t be available to UK buyers.

Following the car’s launch, 530e and 550e xDrive plug-in hybrids will also arrive in the UK by the second quarter of 2024, with the rear-wheel-drive 530e producing 299bhp and the four-wheel-drive 550e xDrive producing 489bhp.

Both of the new plug-in hybrid models benefit from a new gearbox-mounted electric motor developing up to 194bhp and up to 332lb ft of torque.

The basis for the new 5-series, in both forms, is BMW’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform – the same structure that underpins all BMW models featuring either a longitudinally mounted internal combustion engine or electric drivetrain.

There’s also a new 19.4kWh lithium-ion battery, providing the 530e with an electric-only range of between 54 and 62 miles and the 550e xDrive with between 49 and 56 miles. BMW has also increased the AC charging capacity of its petrol-electric 5-series models to 7.4kW for faster recharging.

The basis for the new 5-series – which is also set to spawn a successor to the 5-series Touring in early 2024, is BMW’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform.

The new model, which dons a more muscular look, is still dominated by BMW’s classic kidney grille, which, on internal combustion engine and plug-in hybrid models, receives 14 vertical louvres.

Inside, the new 5-series comes with a fully vegan interior as standard. This includes the seat upholstery, the dashboard and the door panels, as well as the steering wheel. Buyers can specify Merino leather upholstery for the seats as an option.

The steering wheel has been redesigned with simplified multi-function controls, as has the centre console, which houses a sliding gear selector and BMW’s rotary iDrive controller.

Among the options are BMW’s interaction bar that extends across the dashboard into the door panels and features touch-sensitive controls for various functions and a fixed panoramic glass roof for the first time.

Under its skin, the new BMW retains a double-wishbone and multi-link suspension, with either steel or air springs and single-stroke or dual-stroke dampers, depending on the model.

As with all previous generations, the new 5 Series and i5 for the UK will be produced at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany – the same site that produces the electric motors and battery for other electric-powered BMW models.

UK prices for the new 5 Series start at £49,850 for the 520i – £3745 more than today’s 520i M Sport.

