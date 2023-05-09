BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ineos Grenadier FCEV gets BMW fuel cells, earth-warping torque
UP NEXT
Porsche unveils new Manthey kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Ineos Grenadier FCEV gets BMW fuel cells, earth-warping torque

Hardcore off-roader cleans up its act with hydrogen power and totes a claimed 5900lb ft
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
13 July 2023

Ineos Automotive has revealed a hydrogen-fuel-cell variant of its Grenadier 4x4 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, intended to prove its commitment to lower-carbon fuels.

It trades the conventional Grenadier’s choice of BMW-supplied combustion engines for BMW’s latest hydrogen-fuel-cell stack. Ineos told Autocar that this holds 5kg of the fuel, giving a range of around 200km (124 miles) between fill-ups. The firm said it would target 550km (342 miles) in an eventual production model.

The demonstrator uses three electric motors – one up front and one on each rear wheel – producing a claimed 5900lb ft of torque (at the motors) in total. Ineos said it would aim to include an additional motor at the front on a production model, targeting a combined output of 13,276lb ft. However, Ineos would not be drawn on the motors’ power output, saying instead that “the key is torque” for an off-roader.

Related articles

According to Ineos, the set-up’s torque-vectoring capabilities provide improved manoeuvrability on the rough stuff, with a tighter turning circle. Such advantages have already been capitalised on in other electrically powered 4x4s. The Rivian R1 and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG can both perform ‘tank turns’, able to rotate at a complete standstill. The GMC Hummer EV, meanwhile, can ‘crab walk’ – driving side to side using vectoring alone, without steering input.

Ineos Grenadier FCEV demonstrator front tracking

Switching to a fuel-cell powertrain has not compromised the Grenadier’s capabilities, said Ineos, with the new variant also having completed the same Schöckl mountain pass in Austria that was integral to the development of the ICE model.

Ineos's decision to choose hydrogen over battery-electric is rooted in its chemicals business, because the firm produces 400,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually. Should the Grenadier FCEV receive the production go-ahead – a likelihood, given the firm already notes its ‘power bulge’ bonnet would not be present on a production model, and has divulged target specifications – it would effectively create a virtuous circle for Ineos, boosting demand for its hydrogen.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ineos Grenadier hill

Ineos Grenadier

The Ineos Grenadier is an all-new but old-school off-road workhorse. It now presents itself for long-awaited scrutiny

Read our review
Back to top

As previously reported by Autocar, work on the project began with British engineering firm AVL in late 2021 and road testing took place throughout 2022.

Ineos Grenadier FCEV demonstrator detail

It was originally tipped to use a Hyundai powertrain after Ineos signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the South Korean company to "explore the use" of a FCEV powertrain in the Grenadier. Hyundai has been prolific with FCEVs, selling the Nexo SUV in selected markets and last year showing the N Vision 74 concept, which uses a 62.4kWh battery, a 95kW fuel cell and two motors making a combined 670bhp.

Car Review
Ineos Grenadier
Ineos Grenadier hill
Read our full road test review
Read more

“Our demonstrator proves that the technology is capable,” said Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder, “but what we need now is support from policy makers to help provide the infrastructure for the next generation of hydrogen vehicles.”

Calder said at the Financial Times Future of the Car Conference in May that “the broader the technology options, the better the outcome will be” for reducing the transport sector’s carbon emissions.

used Ineos Grenadier cars for sale

Ineos GRENADIER 3.0D Fieldmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£74,995
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos GRENADIER 3.0D Trialmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£78,995
10miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£55,030
50miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Trialmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£73,221
58miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0P Fieldmaster Edition Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (5Seat)
2023
£74,995
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Utility Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (2Seat)
2023
£64,850
200miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0D Utility Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (2Seat)
2023
£72,999
200miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Ineos Grenadier 3.0P Utility Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (2Seat)
2023
£50,199
200miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
Ineos GRENADIER 3.0D Utility Wagon Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr (2Seat)
2023
£60,000
200miles
Diesel
Automatic
6
Next
Prev
View all 23 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
12
Add a comment…
Will86 9 May 2023

Makes sense to have hydrogen as an option for the future, alongside battery powered vehicles and potentially petrol and diesel. Hydrogen may not be efficient to produce, but if you have an abundance of energy from renewables, that isn't an issue. Plus hydrogen gives a way of storing renewable energy when there is plenty and doesn't come with the weight, rare mineral or degradation issues of batteries. You can also use hydrogen fuel cells as mobile generators to charge BEVs which could work well in more remote locations.

xxxx 9 May 2023

Hydrogen cars don't come with the weight of BEV you say, a Mirai weighs 1950kg. oh and they do have larg'ish batteries with rare minerals.

jason_recliner 10 May 2023

Yep. But facts just confuse people who have absolutely no interaction with the industry or technology beyond what they read on the internet.

xxxx 10 May 2023

1950kg might confuse you but most people don't have a problem with figures and facts.

jason_recliner 10 May 2023

Keep digging, tiger ;-)

xxxx 11 May 2023

I'd never dig deep enough to find you, lol

xxxx 9 May 2023

I presume it got there on a flatbed truck. 

Never going to happen in the car world, move on.

HiPo 289 18 October 2021

A Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) is only 30% efficient.  You have to generate renewable electricity, turn it into hydrogen, then put the hydrogen in the fuel cell, which then turns it back into electricity to power the electric motor and drive the car.  It's much more efficient to just put the renewable electricity straight into a battery electric car, which is about 90% efficient.  So you are driving 3x further on the same energy if you use an EV.  So why is Ineos trying to build a fuel cell Defender?  Because Ineos is a chemical company that makes liquid fuel.  It's in their interests, not ours.

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives