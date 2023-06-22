Confirmed: MG 4 XPower electric hot hatch gets 429bhp

Specifications for the MG 4 XPower hot hatch have been confirmed by the Chinese manufacutrer ahead of its debut at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It gets an uprated dual-motor electric powertrain that delivers 429bhp and 443lb ft of torque through all four wheels, more than double that of the MG 4 EV Long Range.

This allows the XPower to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.8sec – on par with high-end petrol-engined hot hatches such as the Mercedes-AMG A45 (3.9sec) – and top out at 124mph.

To improve handling, the suspension has been stiffened by 25% compared with the regular 4, thanks to recalibration of the springs and dampers and fitting of new anti-roll bars.

The steering is also said to be sharper on the XPower.

Stopping power is improved by new ventilated 345mm disc brakes, which give the XPower the 62-0mph distance to 33.9m. These discs are hidden behind 18in Cyclone alloy wheels shod in Bridgestone Turanza tyres.

The hot hatch uses the same 62kWh (usable capacity) battery as the Long Range model but – according to specifications previously published by a major UK dealer and yet to be ratified by MG – range is cut from 281 miles down to 239 miles.

A 10-80% charge cycle takes 35 minutes on a 150kW charger, said the dealer listing.

Inside, the XPower broadly matches the regular Trophy model, with changes including a set of Alcantara bucket seats and metal pedals.

A Dynamic Driving Management system is included, showing data including lap times and a g-force meter.

Prices for the XPower start at £36,495, considerably undercutting similarly powerful ICE hot hatchbacks, such as the Volkswagen Golf R.

"We’re confident the MG4 XPower will shake-up the market like the MG 4 SE and Trophy, showing that a compact EV can be affordable, practical and a terrific drive," said MG Motor UK commercial director Guy Pigounakis.