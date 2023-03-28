New 2023 Kia EV9 to gain high-performance GT variant

A hot EV9 GT variant of Kia's new flagship SUV is "just around the corner", with the firm claiming it will highlight how performance is to be a key focus of its future line-up.

The large SUV will launch later this year with the choice of a rear-wheel-drive powertrain with 200bhp and 258lb ft that takes it from 0-62mph in 9.4sec and a dual-motor version offering 378bhp and 442lb ft, along with a rapid 6.0sec 0-62mph time.

While an "assertive" GT-Line trim, marked out by bespoke bumpers, wheels and roof rails, along with dynamic LED patterns in the front ‘grille’ panel, will be part of the launch range, the full GT version will arrive later. Full details have yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to surpass the Kia EV6 GT in power output, and will receive a wide range of chassis changes.

The EV9 will be the second in Kia's bespoke EV line-up, and will be followed by a range of cars including the recently unveiled new Kia EV5 electric SUV. At its first European Brand Summit, Kia has confirmed it will launch 15 EVs globally by 2027 – and plans for a 28.5% growth in EV sales in Europe in the next seven years.

Kia has highlighted four key product attributes that it will focus on with future models in order to "lead the future mobility market and develop sustainabile products". As well as performance, these include design, connectivity services and autonomous technology. The EV9 is the first Kia that can receive over-the-air software updates, is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems and features a claimed 34kg of eco-friendly materials.

Kia has previously revealed the technical details and specifications of the EV9. Measuring 5010mm long and with a wheelbase of 3100mm (longer than the US-market Kia Telluride), the firm's new flagship will come as standard in the UK with a 99.8kWh, 800V battery netting a range of up to 336 miles between charges and capable of gaining 148 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

A downloadable Boost function, available to install after purchase, will increase torque to 516lb ft and cut the sprint time by 0.7sec. An entry-level car with a 76.1kWh battery will be offered in other markets.