BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2023 Kia EV9 to gain high-performance GT variant
UP NEXT
Lotus Type 134 is Porsche Macan-rivalling small electric SUV

New 2023 Kia EV9 to gain high-performance GT variant

Kia's new flagship will launch with 336-mile range, 5.3sec 0-62mph time and optional Boost mode – but there's more to come
Felix Page
News
6 mins read
16 May 2023

A hot EV9 GT variant of Kia's new flagship SUV is "just around the corner", with the firm claiming it will highlight how performance is to be a key focus of its future line-up.

The large SUV will launch later this year with the choice of a rear-wheel-drive powertrain with 200bhp and 258lb ft that takes it from 0-62mph in 9.4sec and a dual-motor version offering 378bhp and 442lb ft, along with a rapid 6.0sec 0-62mph time.

While an "assertive" GT-Line trim, marked out by bespoke bumpers, wheels and roof rails, along with dynamic LED patterns in the front ‘grille’ panel, will be part of the launch range, the full GT version will arrive later. Full details have yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to surpass the Kia EV6 GT in power output, and will receive a wide range of chassis changes.

Related articles

The EV9 will be the second in Kia's bespoke EV line-up, and will be followed by a range of cars including the recently unveiled new Kia EV5 electric SUV. At its first European Brand Summit, Kia has confirmed it will launch 15 EVs globally by 2027 – and plans for a 28.5% growth in EV sales in Europe in the next seven years.

Kia has highlighted four key product attributes that it will focus on with future models in order to "lead the future mobility market and develop sustainabile products". As well as performance, these include design, connectivity services and autonomous technology. The EV9 is the first Kia that can receive over-the-air software updates, is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems and features a claimed 34kg of eco-friendly materials.

Kia has previously revealed the technical details and specifications of the EV9. Measuring 5010mm long and with a wheelbase of 3100mm (longer than the US-market Kia Telluride), the firm's new flagship will come as standard in the UK with a 99.8kWh, 800V battery netting a range of up to 336 miles between charges and capable of gaining 148 miles of range in just 15 minutes. 

A downloadable Boost function, available to install after purchase, will increase torque to 516lb ft and cut the sprint time by 0.7sec. An entry-level car with a 76.1kWh battery will be offered in other markets.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Kia EV6 2022 road test review lead

Kia EV6

Kia steps up its game for the electric era with a distinctive and dynamic family EV

Read our review
Back to top

The EV9 will also be available after launch in certain markets with a new ‘highway driving pilot’ system that uses 15 sensors (including two lidar devices) to offer level-three autonomous driving “where conditions permit”. 

Arriving to join the segment-bending Kia EV6 crossover in dealerships from late 2023, the EV9 heralds the beginning of a bold new design era for Kia as it progresses with its ambitious ‘Plan S’ to launch another 13 bespoke EVs by 2027.

Its role is especially important in this regard, according to Kia’s chief brand officer Artur Martens, who said the EV9 “will help us keep reshaping the image consumers have of our brand” - an initiative supported by wide-reaching dealer reform measures and expansion into new segments.

The three-row EV will be the most expensive Kia model yet, as well as one of its largest. Full pricing details will come closer to a launch in the third quarter of 2023, but a top-end list price in the mid-£80,000s is feasible, while entry-level variants will likely be priced closer to the £60,000 mark.

It is the first all-new Kia designed entirely under the stewardship of ex-BMW stylist Karim Habib, who explained that all future models will be obviously linked visually, without the brand pursuing a ‘Russian doll’ approach to its line-up.

Advertisement
Back to top

With regard to its silhouette and definitive design cues, the production-spec EV9 remains heavily faithful to the radical concept Kia showed at Los Angeles in 2021, but rides noticeably closer to the ground – courtesy of a much thicker battery pack and 21in wheels in place of the concept’s 23s (19in and 20in items will be available) – and has softened out some of the show car’s sharpest edges. Kia calls its design approach for this new EV family ‘opposites united’ and says the EV9 embodies it with a “unique blend of sleek, sculptural design with confident and assertive geometry”.

But ultimately, the EV9 is much more recognisably a dedicated SUV than the rakish, low-slung EV6. “This is an SUV and we wanted that typology to be very clear,” explained Habib, pointing to its chunky black body cladding (available in gloss or matte) and clearly defined, two-box silhouette, while highlighting some of the more non-conventional cues that nod to the EV9’s electric underpinnings.

“It's very upright, and it very much has what we think is an authentic SUV typology, he said, and when asked by Autocar why the designers hadn’t been tempted to pursue a more unconventional silhouette, he added: “There's something really nice about these sort of authentic, honest, boxy SUVs. When you look at a Land Rover Defender today – old or new – you know that there's still something really quite cool about that.” 

Advertisement
Back to top

He also suggested that he’d been inspired by the fact that traditional rugged 4x4s simply used bent, rather than stamped, body panels, which influenced the EV9’s minimalist and straight-edged details.

Some of the car’s defining cues that will go on to influence future models include the distinctive trapezoidal creases on its rear quarters, its visibly stretched greenhouse (possible due to the lack of an engine), kinked rear window line, selection of striking new wheel designs and – most obviously – its ‘star map’ LED light signatures at the front and rear.

The latest version of Kia’s tiger face ‘grille’ also makes its debut here, though without any need for engine cooling, it now takes the form of an expansive smooth panel which can be decorated with customisable LED light patterns shining through from behind - as was the case with the concept.

The headlights and brakelights play an important design role, too, being oriented vertically and mounted right on the corners of the body to make the EV9 appear as wide as possible.

Habib gave some hints as to how Kia will look to imbue future mass-market models with similarly distinct characters while retaining popular appeal: “We want to be risk takers, and this is mainly the challenge that we have, obviously, designing things that have to sell millions of millions of units.

Advertisement
Back to top

“We want our products to feel, even for us within the process, to feel initially a little bit unknown, a little bit uncomfortable. And as we get through it, we believe that we feel more and more comfortable, and more and more enriched or inspired by those products, and we want that journey to be what our customers feel as well.”

But Kia is just as keen to highlight the EV9’s pioneering interior, which breaks new ground for the marque by introducing a wealth of top-rung tech, an array of sustainable upmarket materials and unique packaging solutions in recognition of the fact that the car is becoming “more than just a vehicle to move people from A to B”, according to Kia.

The new-look dashboard is topped an expansive digital panel housing a trio of screens for use by the driver and passenger (complete with the most comprehensive array of connectivity-enabled functions yet) - and flanked by a pair of digital rear-view mirror displays which will be optionally available in the UK. 

Interior design boss Jochen Paesen said that although Kia does not “want the screens and the digital content to dominate, it's an integral part of what our cars have today, especially with over-the-air updates, especially with features-on-demand. This will grow and the amount of possibilities will grow. But we feel that needs to be balanced, the screen should not take over. The screen should not suddenly become the main part of the vehicle."

Advertisement
Back to top

Meanwhile, the flat floor of an EV enables not just more space at a top level, but also new approaches to packaging and enhanced modularity. The EV9’s swivelling middle row (only available on six-seat cars) allows the four rear passengers to face eachother on the move - a unique feature in this segment, and one that lends the EV9 heightened appeal outside the traditional family car market.

Car Review
Kia EV6
1 Kia EV6 2022 road test review lead
Read our full road test review
Read more

Bolstering its executive credentials are tray tables on the backs of the front seats, a digital climate control panel for the rear passengers and a dedicated ‘Automode’ which enables the highest level of assisted driving available on any Kia so far.

Details on what will follow the EV9 remain under wraps, but of the 13 bespoke Kia EVs arriving in the next three years, eight will come to the UK - and are expected to broadly serve as electric alternatives or successors to the combustion models Kia currently sells. 

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
28
Add a comment…
xxxx 16 May 2023

Looking good if they can keep it to 60k. That'll be 40k, or almost a Tesla Model 3, less than a XC90.

martini98 30 March 2023
How about an electric Rio or Picanto, eh?
ReignAlaya48 29 March 2023

I get paid more than $200 to $400 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after p joining this I have earned easily $30k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

Here is I started.…………w­w­w.j­o­b­s­r­e­v­e­n­u­e.c­o­m

Latest Drives

porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives