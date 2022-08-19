BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Czinger reveals $1m Hyper GT with 1233bhp V8 and gullwing doors
UP NEXT
Audi previews rugged Activesphere crossover concept

Czinger reveals $1m Hyper GT with 1233bhp V8 and gullwing doors

Czinger claims the new Hyper GT, which joins the 21C hypercar, is “the most powerful grand tourer ever produced”
News
2 mins read
19 August 2022

American hypercar start-up Czinger has revealed “the most powerful grand tourer ever produced” to join its uber-fast 21C hypercar, as it pushes to become an established car maker with “a portfolio like Lamborghini”.

Named the Czinger Hyper GT, the two-door, four-seat saloon concept will get the same 1233bhp twin-turbocharged 2.88-litre hybridised V8 engine as the more track-focussed 21C, which will be mounted at the front.

Complete with gullwing doors, 3D printed wheels, and camera-operated side mirrors, it commands a hefty price tag of between $750,000 (£613,260) and $1 million (£817,680), but it will be much higher-volume than the 21C, as Czinger plans to build 1000 examples at its headquarters in Los Angeles

Related articles

Dubbed “functional art”, the GT sits in a “new category”, according to owner Kevin Czinger, who, along with son and company co-owner Lukas, revealed their new offering at Monterey Car Week, along with the new Czinger 21C V Max.

At the front, LEDs surround the bottom of the grille, with a low slung, wide nose. A long sloping roofline defines the car’s silhouette, with a high splitter and honeycomb bodystyling rounding off the rear end. The roof also doubles as a window.

“We are using the design language of the 21C, so people will see it as a Czinger vehicle,” said Kevin Czinger.

“The thing really looks like the equivalent of a cheetah or some very sleek yet powerful and strong animal, and it uses that strong [V8] hybrid. So this is going to be, by far, the top performing GT ever built and ever put out on the street.”

Inside, details are scarce, but it can accommodate four adults “with a lot of leg and head room”, and will be fitted with the latest tech - although details of what this will be have yet to be confirmed.

The Hyper GT will be followed by an as-yet-unknown electric model before 2030. 

Chairman Kevin Czinger confirming to Autocar that the firm intends to launch a performance model in every segment.

“The original conception of Czinger was to produce that ultimate road-track car [the 21C] that could set all of the records,” said Czinger.

“Then the idea was ‘this could be a really, really cool brand’, with the father-son combination, that creates a whole series of the most off-the-hook vehicles in each of the categories. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

“But, you start with something that has the shock effect, like the [21C] hypercar, and then you start looking at these other performance categories and start building vehicles around them in order to build the kind of portfolio that is a real car company.”

Speaking about if the firm models itself on a more established brand, Czinger said: “We don’t model ourselves after anything, but in terms of a portfolio, where you’d have a hypercar, a supercar, a GT, and then other follow-on vehicles, yes I see us like Lamborghini [in that regard].”

Used cars for sale

 Citroen C4 1.6 E-HDi Airdream VTR+ EGS6 Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£6,000
58,405miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW M3 4.0 IV8 Limited Edition 500 DCT Euro 5 2dr
2012
£34,950
34,250miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Vauxhall Zafira 1.7 CDTi EcoFLEX Design Euro 5 5dr (SNav)
2014
£7,990
29,530miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 5008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,300
50,089miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Estima
2012
£10,000
77,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Chevrolet Tacuma 1.6 SX 5dr
2008
£1,599
35,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf Plus 1.6 TDI SE Euro 5 5dr
2009
£3,500
113,544miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Seat ATECA 1.5 TSI EVO FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£22,999
8,602miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 50 S Line Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£46,999
23,369miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review

View all latest drives