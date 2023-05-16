New 2023 Kia EV9 priced from £64,995 in the UK

The upcoming Kia EV9 electric SUV will be the brand's most expensive car yet when it arrives in the UK later this year priced from £64,995.

It is the second model in Kia's bespoke EV line-up and will be followed by a range of cars, including the recently unveiled new Kia EV5. At its first European 'brand summit', Kia confirmed it will launch 15 EVs globally by 2027 – including a city car and crossover – and plans for a 28.5% growth in EV sales in Europe in the next seven years.

Kia EV9 review

Kia has highlighted four key product attributes that it will focus on with upcoming models in order to "lead the future mobility market and develop sustainabile products". As well as performance, these include design, connectivity services and autonomous technology. The EV9 is the first Kia that can receive over-the-air software updates, has advanced driver assistance systems and features a claimed 34kg of eco-friendly materials.

Measuring 5010mm long and with a wheelbase of 3100mm (longer than the US-market Kia Telluride), the firm's new flagship will come as standard in the UK with a 99.8kWh, 800V battery, netting a range of up to 336 miles between charges. It is capable of gaining 148 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

The large SUV will launch later this year with a choice of two powertrains: rear-wheel drive with 200bhp and 258lb ft that takes it from 0-62mph in 9.4sec; and a dual-motor version offering 378bhp and 442lb ft, along with a 6.0sec 0-62mph time. A downloadable Boost function, available to install after purchase, will increase torque to 516lb ft and cut the sprint time by 0.7sec. An entry-level car with a 76.1kWh battery will be offered in other markets.

A hotter EV9 GT is also "just around the corner", with the firm claiming it will highlight that performance is set to be a key focus of its future line-up. The model is expected to surpass the Kia EV6 GT in power output and will receive a wide range of chassis changes.

The EV9 will also be available after launch in certain markets with a new ‘highway driving pilot’ system that uses 15 sensors (including two lidar devices) to offer level-three autonomous driving “where conditions permit”.