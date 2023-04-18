BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New HiPhi Y makes debut at Shanghai motor show
UP NEXT
New 2023 Renault Clio goes hybrid only in UK

New HiPhi Y makes debut at Shanghai motor show

Chinese EV firm's mid-step SUV will come with a range of around 500 miles and up to 331bhp
News
2 mins read
18 April 2023

Chinese premium EV brand HiPhi has handed its new Y crossover a debut at the Shanghai motor show.

HiPhi’s third production model will be its second to go on sale in Europe, following the arrival of the larger HiPhi X SUV later this year. 

Expected to open new avenues for the Shanghai-based company, it will target a lower price point and higher sales volumes than the X, while serving as the flagbearer for the four-year-old firm’s expansion into Europe.

Related articles

The first cars will be sold in a left-hand-drive configuration before right-hookers make their way into the UK. 

Read our full Shanghai motor show report here

Autocar understands the Y will have a focus on usability, with a range of around 500 miles on a single charge, based on China’s light-duty vehicle test cycle. 

Measuring 4938mm long, 1958mm wide and 1658mm tall, the Y is slightly larger than the Tesla Model Y.

It’s powered by a 115kWh battery, with the option of a smaller 76.6kWh unit. HiPhi hasn’t revealed the model’s full specification level but revealed that top-rung models will feature up to 331bhp. 

The Y is HiPhi's first model to feature a set of rear gullwing doors, which rounds off a sleek design. It’s also equipped with a front light bar, Y-shaped tail-lights and a unique alloy wheel design. 

Pricing also hasn’t been detailed yet, but it’s expected the Y will be cheaper than the £75,000 X and Z grand tourer. First orders are expected to be taken by the end of the year. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
ds7 2023 001 cornering front
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Like the Y, the X will be offered with a large battery measuring 97kWh in usable capacity, with a range of up to 403 miles (CLTC). With a dual-motor set-up, it produces 528bhp and accelerates from 0-62mph in a supercar-baiting 3.9sec. 

It’s likely the Y will feature similar levels of technology to the X, with a 17-speaker audio system, a 19.9in touchscreen infotainment system and an internal fragrance system.

HiPhi previously said the Y would “deliver a very competitive level of premiumness". 

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Mercedes AMG GT63 S E Performance 001 cornering front
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 2023 UK first drive
ford focus st track pack 2023 004 action
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Ford Focus ST Track Pack 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner w12 2023 001 cornering front
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
Bentley Continental GT W12 Mulliner 2023 UK first drive
mazda cx 60 2023 review 001 tracking front
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-Skyactiv D AWD
ds7 2023 001 cornering front
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 E-Tense 225 Performance Line 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives