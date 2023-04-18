New HiPhi Y makes debut at Shanghai motor show

Chinese premium EV brand HiPhi has handed its new Y crossover a debut at the Shanghai motor show.

HiPhi’s third production model will be its second to go on sale in Europe, following the arrival of the larger HiPhi X SUV later this year.

Expected to open new avenues for the Shanghai-based company, it will target a lower price point and higher sales volumes than the X, while serving as the flagbearer for the four-year-old firm’s expansion into Europe.

The first cars will be sold in a left-hand-drive configuration before right-hookers make their way into the UK.

Autocar understands the Y will have a focus on usability, with a range of around 500 miles on a single charge, based on China’s light-duty vehicle test cycle.

Measuring 4938mm long, 1958mm wide and 1658mm tall, the Y is slightly larger than the Tesla Model Y.

It’s powered by a 115kWh battery, with the option of a smaller 76.6kWh unit. HiPhi hasn’t revealed the model’s full specification level but revealed that top-rung models will feature up to 331bhp.

The Y is HiPhi's first model to feature a set of rear gullwing doors, which rounds off a sleek design. It’s also equipped with a front light bar, Y-shaped tail-lights and a unique alloy wheel design.

Pricing also hasn’t been detailed yet, but it’s expected the Y will be cheaper than the £75,000 X and Z grand tourer. First orders are expected to be taken by the end of the year.