McLaren launches V10-powered single-seat Solus GT

McLaren has revealed a limited-run, single-seat track car derived from a virtual video game concept and powered by a naturally aspirated V10 with more than 830bhp.

Named the Solus GT, it has been created with speed, downforce and lap records in mind, with a striking carbonfibre cockpit-style design alongside wide-set, enclosed wheels and a huge rear wing.

Built around a unique monocoque chassis, the car itself weighs less than 1000kg yet it produces 1200kg of downforce at full tilt.

The track machine was originally created in concept guise for the Gran Turismo Sport video game in 2017 and it has now been revealed in production form at Monterey Car Week in California.

The Solus GT is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine – a first for a McLaren customer car – which revs all the way to 10,000rpm and pushes out more than 830bhp and 479lb ft of torque.

The reserves of the motorsport-derived powerplant, created by an unnamed third party, are channelled through a bespoke seven-speed sequential gearbox and propel the car to 62mph from standing in 2.5sec. The top speed exceeds 200mph, according to McLaren.

The driver sits in a centrally mounted, enclosed cabin, which is accessed by a jet plane-type sliding canopy. Inside, a motorsport-style fixed seat awaits, created and moulded to suit the individual owner. A Formula 1-inspired carbonfibre steering wheel is also present, as is a digital rear-view display.

Owners of the extreme track machine, of which all 25 units have already sold for more than £3 million each, will also get a travel case for the car, intended for when owners are transporting it to events around the globe – many put on by McLaren itself for Solus owners.