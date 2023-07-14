Sources: Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled on Saturday

Tomorrow’s penultimate day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed has been cancelled due to a weather warning for high winds, sources at numerous exhibitors have told Autocar.

It comes as organisers late this afternoon told ticket holders to “check before you travel”, casting doubt that Saturday’s event would go ahead.

Now Autocar has been told by sources that the event tomorrow has been cancelled, with an official announcement expected soon.

Sunday’s final day, which see a forecast of light-to-no rain, is still expected to go ahead.

Earlier today, a yellow weather warning was issued for the Chichester area, where the annual motoring event takes place, with winds of more than 50mph forecast.

This prompted a statement from the organisers to be released following the conclusion of the event’s second day, which saw monsoon-like rain pelting the circuit for most of the afternoon.

This resulted in chaotic scenes in car parks, with muddy terrain causing issues for driver’s leaving the event.

The statement read: “An important message from the Festival of Speed organisers. We are monitoring the adverse weather warnings forecasted for tomorrow (Saturday 15 July).

“Please keep an eye on our social media channels and website for further updates and check before you travel.”

Autocar has contacted Goodwood for further information about what cancellation means for ticket holders.

This is a breaking news story. Further updates will follow.