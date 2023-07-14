BACK TO ALL NEWS
Sources: Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled on Saturday

Annual motor show held in Chichester, West Sussex to be hit by winds of more than 50mph
Will Rimell
14 July 2023

Tomorrow’s penultimate day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed has been cancelled due to a weather warning for high winds, sources at numerous exhibitors have told Autocar. 

It comes as organisers late this afternoon told ticket holders to “check before you travel”, casting doubt that Saturday’s event would go ahead.

Now Autocar has been told by sources that the event tomorrow has been cancelled, with an official announcement expected soon.

Sunday’s final day, which see a forecast of light-to-no rain, is still expected to go ahead.

Earlier today, a yellow weather warning was issued for the Chichester area, where the annual motoring event takes place, with winds of more than 50mph forecast.

This prompted a statement from the organisers to be released following the conclusion of the event’s second day, which saw monsoon-like rain pelting the circuit for most of the afternoon.

This resulted in chaotic scenes in car parks, with muddy terrain causing issues for driver’s leaving the event.

The statement read: “An important message from the Festival of Speed organisers. We are monitoring the adverse weather warnings forecasted for tomorrow (Saturday 15 July).

“Please keep an eye on our social media channels and website for further updates and check before you travel.”

Autocar has contacted Goodwood for further information about what cancellation means for ticket holders.

This is a breaking news story. Further updates will follow.

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

