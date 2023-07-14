BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Official: Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled on Saturday
UP NEXT
Petrol Jeep Avenger confirmed for UK sale

Official: Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled on Saturday

Festival of Speed cancels Saturday running for first time in 30 years as 50mph-plus winds forecast
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
14 July 2023

Tomorrow’s penultimate day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed has been cancelled due to a weather warning for high winds, it has now been confirmed. 

Forecasted heavy winds had thrown doubt over whether Saturday’s event would go ahead, and sources earlier this evening told Autocar it had been cancelled. Now, ticketholders, manufacturers and exhibitors have been officially informed by festival organisers that the decision has been made to shut the gates. 

A statement on the Festival of Speed website read: "It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead tomorrow (Saturday 15 July 2023). After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

Related articles

"On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

"This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30 year history."

Exhibitors have been asked to secure their stands ahead of a site shutdown from 11am tomorrow. Festivalgoers staying at the campsite will be allowed to stay, but have been advised to take heavy caution in the conditions. 

Organisers expect the winds to have eased by tomorrow evening, and the annual Goodwood Ball – this year celebrating the festival's 30th anniversary – will go ahead from 7pm. 

Sunday’s final day, which see a forecast of light-to-no rain, is currently scheduled to run as planned, with gates opening at 7am. Organisers emphasise, however, that Sunday is fully sold out and Saturday ticketholders will not be allowed entry. They will be offered a refund in the coming days. 

Conditions were poor at the Sussex event on Friday, with the planned Red Arrows display cancelled at short notice and monsoon-like rain pelting the circuit for most of the afternoon. This resulted in some delays for drivers leaving the event car parks.

used cars for sale

Tesla Model S 75 Auto 5dr
2017
£25,490
81,320miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia Optima 2.0h GDi 11.26kWh Sportswagon Auto Euro 6 5dr
2017
£13,990
79,999miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180d Sport (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,995
38,420miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota YARIS 1.33 Dual VVT-i Sport Multidrive S Euro 5 5dr Euro 5
2015
£9,999
51,473miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.0 VVT-i TR Euro 5 3dr
2013
£5,795
46,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Honda Civic 1.8 I-VTEC Type S 3dr
2009
£3,495
93,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.0 C350e 6.4kWh Sport G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£12,990
104,367miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
BMW X1 2.0 20d SE Steptronic XDrive Euro 5 5dr
2009
£5,490
108,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen POLO 1.4 SE Euro 5 5dr
2011
£5,640
77,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives