Like the Elroq and Enyaq before it, it embraces Skoda's new Modern Solid design theme- not that I could see any of its cues under the colourful camouflage of my pre-production test car.

We know the Epiq has adopted the Czech brand's Tech Deck face, its T-shaped light signatures and the familiar gloss black panel housing sensors for active safety systems.

The Epiq sits on the Volkswagen Group's new MEB+ platform, along with the inbound Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID Polo and ID Cross. Like its counterparts, the Epiq marks a departure for Skoda's EVs, having a front-mounted motor as opposed to the Enyaq and Elroq's rear-driven set-up.

Trim levels and battery options for the UK are still unconfirmed, but the line-up opens with the Epiq 35, which uses a 37kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery and 114bhp motor for a 192-mile range.

Skoda is aiming for price parity with the Kamiq, which means this base model should start from around £25,000 when it goes on sale in the second half of 2026.

The Epiq 40 gets the same 37kWh battery but a 133hhp motor, while the range-topping Epiq 55 gets a larger 52kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery and 208bhp motor for a range of 267 miles. We expect this to cost around £30,000.

The LFP-batteried 35 and 40 models can be charged at rates of up to 50kW and 90kW respectively, while the 55 peaks at 133kW, which is faster than both the Renault 4 and Citroën ë-C3. As such, it's supposedly capable of charging from 10-80% in just 23 minutes.