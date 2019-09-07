Britain's best affordable driver's car 2019 - part one

In the meantime, the new JCW isn’t particularly new at all. Its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine still makes 228bhp but now complies with WLTP emissions regulations, and that’s it. Ours has a manual gearbox, three doors and brake-actuated torque-vectoring instead of a limited-slip differential. It also gets independent rear suspension, whereas the Abarth makes do with a torsion beam.

Perceived quality? Loads. Pace? Poise? Plenty of those, too. And who wouldn’t fall for the sitting-on-the-front-axle, pillbox-style view out of the windscreen? Up on the mountain, your first few corners with the Mini are a breath of fresh air, because the direct steering feeds into the sense of conviction you get from instinctively knowing exactly where on the road each corner of this small car is at any given moment. Confidence builds with the immediacy of direction changes and as the firm but supple damping gets to work – and then you hit a wall.

Not an actual wall. “It’s another fast Mini that takes itself a shade too seriously,” says Saunders in a manner that conveys an amusingly sincere degree of disappointment. “It makes all the right noises and does most of the right things, but it doesn’t do the one thing you expect a mega-Mini to do in this company, which is to cash in on its size and out-handle its rivals.”

On Llandow’s mostly smooth surface, the Mini’s surprising lack of mojo becomes all the more apparent. It hints at the right kinds of movements – the nose biting hard and tucking in off the throttle, the tail arcing round – but it’s only ever a suggestion, as the body just takes up some slack in the suspension rather than developing into something genuinely balletic and entertaining. Something like last year’s winner, in other words; something like the damned Fiesta ST.

Ultimately, the Abarth and the Mini were always going to have a tough time among the more senior hot hatches, but only the Abarth makes a virtue of its status as a minnow, if not in dynamic prowess then at least in raw character. On the other hand, the Mini seems a little ambivalent, despite its undeniable speed and perceived quality.

And now for something completely different. “It’s a purist’s dream,” says Calo, Autocar’s resident hand and a man paid to dependably throw any car, at any speed, in any weather and at any angle around corners for the cameras. What could he be talking about? Could it be a front-engined, rear-driven roadster without a turbo in sight and with a kerb weight of less than 1150kg? The Mazda MX-5 needs no introduction, although this is the latest model with the newly tuned 2.0-litre engine. In excess of 180bhp delivered at 7000rpm feels like the kind of shove this car has always needed, although our non-Sport variant does without the firmer Bilstein dampers. It’s still sublime, with “more steering lock than a London taxi” and the mechanical limited-slip differential making it the drivers’ choice in this test, says Calo.