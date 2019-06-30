Are bigger wheels really ruining ride quality?

You’ll have read plenty on these pages over the years about how a car’s wheel size affects how it drives. There’s a reason why we bang on about it with such regularity: yes, there may be style benefits to upgrading to the most extravagant rims, but more often than not they have an adverse dynamic impact.
Yet it appears our protestations are falling on deaf ears. Wheels are continuing to get larger across every new car category, and buyers keep on lapping them up. The rise of the SUV has also had a marked effect, with most running wheels and tyres substantially larger than their hatchback or saloon equivalents for that chunky look.
So, we thought the best way to illustrate this was to get two cars together from either end of the spectrum: a Mini Cooper hatchback and a DS 7 Crossback SUV. The latter is running the kind of typical wheel-and-tyre combo that you will find in many well-specced premium SUVs: a 20in alloy shod in 235/45 profile Continental ContiSportContact 5s. The size of the Mini’s, on the other hand, were commonplace a decade ago but are now among the smallest on the market: 15in alloys shod in 175/65 profile Michelin Energy Savers.
Direct comparisons between the two shouldn’t be fair, as one is a sportily set up supermini and the other is a comfort-focused SUV, but here’s the surprise: by our reckoning, the Mini has a smoother, more consistent and ultimately more comfortable ride.
On our control route, mixing town roads with B-roads of varying speed and surface quality, the Mini’s combination of firm-yet-composed damping and squidgy sidewalls shone through. You’re always aware of the road surface passing beneath you, yet both primary and secondary ride comfort is strong, the body stays level, while even the worst surface disruption or potholes are ably dealt with. How much of that is down to the wheels is open to debate, but we’ve tried Minis with larger wheels and tyres that are much less absorptive over nasty potholes.
Join the debate
Citytiger
Shock horror
Car with 45 profile tyres rides worse than a car with 65 profile tyres, its not exactly rocket science, to get a fair comparison, you have to test the same vehicle with different size tyres, not an SUV vs a hatchback. This article is not worth the time it took to write it.
If you tried the mini on small wheels, and then on large wheels over the same route that would be a fair comparison, and then did the same with the DS7.
beechie
Thanks for putting us all straight.
I, for one, would never,in my wildest dreams, have thought of comparing and contrasting in the manner you suggest.
Daniel Joseph
Good idea
Citytiger may be stating the obvious, but he's right, especially in the case of the Mini, where the standard 15" wheels are very much a minority taste, mainly confined to poverty spec Mini One models. The vast majority of Cooper owners, where it's also the standard fit, seem to have gone for an upgrade. Our Cooper on 17" wheels (but conventional, not runflat tyres) seems to ride pretty well.
jer
Adaptive
Try getting a used or deal golf R with adaptive. BMW worse. At least Merc and JLR make them standard on top of the range. Agree its broken road surfaces cracked missing top surface ueven at the same time that low profile tyres struggle with. A factor not mentioned is that heavier 2 ton cars with low profile tyres need stiff side walls to control the mass and avoid damage and its these that you need the big wheel look.
scotty5
I don't understand this test
Perhaps I'm missing something. The question is asked "Are bigger wheels ruining ride quality?" and you say "So, we thought the best way to illustrate this was to get two cars together from either end of the spectrum"
I'd have thought the bleed'n obvious method is make everything equal apart from wheel size but the article compares two different cars on two different tyre compunds. WTF? Why not use a DS 7 with different wheel sizes using same tyre models and a Mini with different wheel sizes using same tyre models?
I once owned a 1.6tdi Focus Titanium with 18" wheels (simply because they were easy to clean) having owned a previous generation focus I was disappointed with the fuel economy, and the tram lining which was especially bad.
Due to an accident, the hire car I received was exactly the same car, the only difference being 17" wheels albeit it from a different manufacturer. I drove it for three weeks. Economy went from 50mpg to 57mpg, turning circle improved ( I could drive straight in to our garage now ) and I detected no tramlining whatsoever. Another benefit was reduced road noise but that may have been down to the tyre model in question.
Of course the smaller tyre is better but if you go to the expense of buying a near top-of-the-range or sporty typre looking car, why on earth would you make it look stupid and stick smaller wheels on it?
russ13b
other problems too
i know someone with an audi Q7 on bigboy wheels, and it keeps getting slow punctures due to the wheel rims cracking; not due to off-road or kerbing, but simply the lack of tyre sidewall and the state of the road surface. Someone else, same problem with a range rover sport. Smaller wheels looked lost in the arches, but they simply weren't correct for the job! I can remember reading an autocar article a while ago (some time in the early 90s) where a Lotus engineer was saying that 65 profile is about ideal for most situations, cars and tyres have moved on since then of course, but i can't avoid thinking it's still about right. Also, the article looking for prices was nice, but something not mentioned (obviosuly) was that some option list wheels can have odd-ball sizes that a lot of shops never/rarely have on the shelf because hardly anything uses them - nissan qashqai 245/40-19, for example
russ13b
caterham 7, and others
aren't caterhams historically better, in every capacity, on the smaller wheels? the best 911 to drive on the road is notoriously the cheapest one, why is that? it isn't because the faster ones have too much power or the brakes are too good. Lotus Evora "touring pack" suspension and wheels/tyres, same story. Have a look at the pressures, if most cars run at 32 to 35psi, and these option wheels are nearer 40psi or more, what does that tell you?
Peter Cavellini
But for some....
For most car owners how the car rides isn’t there first consideration, it’s how it looks visually, plus,most adverts, videos of new cars show them with all the bling on including the biggest rim/tyre combo filling the arches, and to a certain extent, the handling is secondary too,I have driven various sizes of Wheel combo and can honestly say, yes some were good but none were terrible, more it’s the fact that UK Roads are mostly terrible, most are poorly re-surfaced often more than once, a case to mention is near where I live there are a series of bends which have been ribbed to give more grip but now have chunks ripped out of them some about 10cm square and half that deep,now these are uncomfortable dangerous (I try to miss them if I can),so , the Tyre thing, yes get adaptive dampers on your new car, but , what about the rest of us who haven’t , can’t afford this?
Peter Cavellini.
