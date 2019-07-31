LEVC produces 2500th TX electrified taxi in Coventry

London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has produced the 2500th example of its TX range-extender hybrid taxi, marking a significant production milestone for the firm.

Production of the low-emission model began in January 2018 at the company's purpose-built Coventry facility following a £500 million investment from Chinese parent company Geely, which took over the British firm in 2013. The factory has a production capacity of 36,000 units per year, and employs more than 1000 people.

LEVC claims the 2500 TX taxis produced so far have prevented 6800 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, based on the emissions rating of the model’s diesel-powered predecessor, the LTI-produced TX4.

The company also says NOx emissions, regarded as the primary contributor to poor air quality, are down by 99.5% compared to the older model.

Over the 21 million miles covered collectively by the TX, it has used 850,000 litres less fuel than the TX4, saving its owners £3.85 million, or roughly £100 per week, in running costs.