Ford will launch a new range of affordable electric cars based on a new EV platform and created with a new "revolutionary" process.

Claimed to be as revolutionary for the company as the arrival of the Model T, the Universal EV Platform – created during a three-year skunkworks project – will be first used for a mid-size, double-cab pick-up truck that will arrive in 2027, priced at $30,000 (around £22,000).

Ford CEO Jim Farley said more models will follow, with Ford hinting these will include a hatchback, crossover, van and a three-bench SUV, which are likely to start at around the same price.

The cheapest Ford currently on sale is the Puma Gen-E compact crossover, which starts at £29,995 in the UK.

Autocar previously reported that the company's new scalable platform could open up the potential for a new range of small cars – such as spiritual successors to the Fiesta and Focus.

The new EVs, which will be built Ford's Louisville plant in the US, are expected to be offered globally, given that Farley proclaimed “from Kentucky to the world” when speaking about the new platform.

Ford building the cars in the US and exporting them globally will be seen as a win for the country and especially president Donald Trump.

This follows the recent signing of trade deals with the UK and EU, which lowered import levies on US-made vehicles sent to those markets.

However, the first new Ford EV has been created with an eye on Ford’s home market. It will be positioned to take on the Amazon-backed Slate Truck and used to boost sales in the EV-sceptical US market.

Other EVs sold in the US include the Mustang Mach-E SUV, F-150 Lightning pick-up truck and E-Transit van.

The new truck is expected to take the Ranchero name, according to US media. This would fall into Ford’s push of assigning notable names from its past – such as Capri and Explorer – for its new EVs.

No technical details about the new platform have been revealed, but Farley said the pick-up will use prismatic lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery cells made at Ford’s new Blue Oval Battery Park in Michigan.

This means the pick-up will offer “amazing” range and store enough energy to “power a house for six days", said Farley.