Britain's best affordable driver's car 2019 - part two

Guess who wants to go first when it’s decision time at an Autocar Handling Day test and you have to take your turn to sit down at our veteran Windows laptop (no brutish jabbing at the keyboard, please; it’s pre-war) and type your final scores into the all-knowing spreadsheet of doom? Nobody – that’s who. Trust me, there’s much less ‘politeness’ when we open the pit lane.
From urgent phone calls to bursting toilet commitments, every stalling tactic you can think of suddenly comes into play in order to prevent a given road tester from being the first to vote, and therefore being unable to sneak a peek at his colleagues’ rankings before committing his own. As the bloke who usually sets up the Excel score sheet, my votes are often the first down – but the queue behind me to take up position in the hot seat is slower forming than a conga line at a state funeral.
Britain's best affordable driver's car 2019 - part one
Mercifully, it didn’t come to the locking of doors and shouting like John Bercow in the bijou briefing room of Llandow Circuit this year. Like me, judges Prior, Lane, Davis and Calo all had to pick a final top three from the field of nine cars we’d assembled and award three points to their favourite, two to second place and one to third. With performance value and usability in mind, therefore, as well as outright driver appeal, we all duly obliged; and a podium made up of two full-sized, front-driven, manual- gearboxed hot hatchbacks and the only rear-driven sports car in the field emerged.
Join the debate
Citytiger
Sorry but
You chose the wrong Ford, the cheaper Fiesta ST is the real crown in the fast Ford stable.
gavsmit
"Affordable"
I've just found £25k in loose change down the back of the sofa so I might buy one of these - or if I look inside an old coat, I might be able to find an extra £10k to afford one of the others.
All this BREXIT doom and gloom and prediction of financial armageddon is obviously not affecting some people's earning potential or what they think is "affordable" for a new car.
Ridiculoulsly high pricing applies to basic models within these car's ranges too.
Maybe this article should have been titled 'Britains best "not-affordable for most" driver's car 2019'.
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
