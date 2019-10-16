Top 10 best superminis 2019

The best superminis have evolved from small-yet-practical cars to ones with real dynamic prowess, filled with the kind of luxuries found on larger cars. So which would we buy?
16 October 2019

The supermini segment is one packed with options for new car buyers, but it is no longer sufficient for a car in this class to simply be small, frugal and well-priced.

To make our top ten list, a supermini needs to be so much more than a car that can seat a couple of adults and a couple of kids, carrying a decent amount of luggage. It must be desirable, well-equipped, decently spacious, pleasant to use and to spend time in, and have a dynamic makeup that mixes drivability and ease-of-use with agility, comfort, verve and refinement just so.

Increasingly, superminis are offering quality, equipment, performance and usability that bears comparison with bigger five-door hatchbacks; and the best ones combine all that with the agility that only a small, light car can offer. 

So what tops our list?

1. Seat Ibiza

Storming to the top of our supermini top ten is the fifth-generation Seat Ibiza. The Spanish company went to great lengths to replace the decent fourth-generation Ibiza with this handsome hatchback backed up by real substance. It was the first of the VW Group's latest breed of MQB-based small hatchbacks - and, to date, remains the best.

Mimicking the bigger Leon in many ways, the Seat is roomy, well-equipped and much better-finished than before. Combine that with its first-class on-road handling and refinement manners, its value-for-money position, its impressive equipment features and its youthful styling, and it all adds up to a class-leading proposition for us. 

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen’s ever-sensible supermini gets even more grown-up as the Polo hits its fifth decade, but can it take top honours?

2. Volkswagen Polo

Still the sensible supermini of choice, the latest VW Polo is usable, refined, easy-going, mature and very solidly built. 

Compared to the previous-generation car, this new Polo is a huge departure, mixing a tad more technology with improved dynamic capabilities. The Polo's ascent up our top ten list shows how close it is to being the ideal supermini: and that's pretty painfully close. It's a little bit unimaginative to look at though, as well as reserved to drive and typically expensive for VW.

In many other respects, the Polo's an outstanding car. But it's much more likely to appeal to your rational mind than your emotional side.

3. Ford Fiesta

Our one-time class-leader had the difficult task of bettering its predecessor, which might have been the best-handling supermini of the last twenty-five years.

This new version is much more than just a re-skin of the old one, and in some respects – namely its supple ride, sparkling on-road handling dynamism and driver appeal - it remains best-in-class.

However, the Fiesta's new crop of opponents have moved the supermini game on, in ways that this Ford can't quite cover for. Interior quality lets the Fiesta down compared to the very best in class, while equipment sophistication and practicality not quite in the same league as the classy Ibiza either.

4. Renault Clio

Not only is the new Clio still a charming looking supermini, it’s got an impressive amount of substance to back its chic aesthetic up. Cabin design and quality has been boosted considerably (to near class-leading levels), and it rides challenging stretches of tarmac with an air of civility that’s conspicuous by its absence in some of its more stiffly sprung rivals. 

That said, it’s more relaxed gait doesn’t see it miss out on any handling verve. It might not have the most communicative steering rack, and it rolls a bit more than we might otherwise like, but there’s a fantastic sense of inherent balance in its chassis. It’s impressively adjustable, too. We’ve got high hopes indeed for any Clio RS that might follow.

5. Mini One/Cooper

A modern rework of a classic name, and now in facelifted third-generation form, the 'new Mini' continues to build momentum, and to enjoy enduring sales success. It remains quite expensive to buy and you will need to tick a fair few option boxes to get all the equipment that many of its rivals include as standard - but the Mini continues to deliver retro style, singular charm and desirability, premium equipment features and driver appeal like few cars in this class.

The car's small by supermini standards, with packaging that isn't brilliant, and space is tight in the boot and rear seats. But its selection of nippy three-pot engines and well-put together, premium feeling and quirky interior make it a great place to spend time, while its direct, terrierish handling should seal the deal for keener drivers.

6. Mazda 2

The Mazda 2 has matured over the years to become a grown-up supermini that is very well-made. It may not be quite as vivacious to drive as some of the cars above it in our list of the best superminis on sale today, but it remains a car an interested driver should naturally gravitate towards for its clean-revving atmospheric engines and its nicely clipped, involving handling.

Those naturally aspirated engines do need to be worked hard but its perky handling will reward those willing to invest time and effort to search higher up the rev range.

7. Peugeot 208

As an exercise in supermini design, the new Peugeot 208 might just be the high point of 2019. This is easily one of the best-looking superminis in its class - both inside and out. 

It backs this up with perfectly amenable on-road manners too. While it handles in a largely sure-footed and predictable fashion, it’s possible to coax a degree of playfulness from its chassis should you go looking for it. It might not be quite as alert or fleet-footed as our class favourites, but it’s far from dull. Refinement is also impressive, as is performance from its three-cylinder motor. For the first time, there’s an all-electric version too.

8. Audi A1

The second-generation Audi A1 sits staunchly at the premium end of the supermini class, and has a price tag to match. Outwardly, there’s plenty to like about the way the new A1 looks - particularly in some of the sportier trim levels available. Far from being cutesy, it’s one of the more athletically-assertive contenders in a predominantly chic class.

It handles well, and it’s evident its chassis is biased towards a more enthusiastic style of driving. It’s not quite as alert as a Mini, Fiesta, or an Ibiza, but there’s some verve evident here. At the same time, on sports suspension it can lack finesse, and its steering is a bit too light and tight-lipped to warrant praise.

9. Nissan Micra

The fifth-generation Micra is a huge departure to the one what went before. For this car, Nissan brought manufacturing of the small car back to mainland Europe. 

Built on the same production line as the Renault Clio, the old verion's dowdy looks are long gone, and likewise the fifty shades of scratchy grey plastic associated, replaced by an edgy hatchback that's really distinctive, well-built and enjoyable to drive. The Micra is available in a host of vibrant colours and personalisation options to match its sharp steering and impressive tech offering. 

The rear seats are small and the turbocharged 0.9-litre triple is a little unrefined compared to its rivals, but it is nevertheless easy to live with.

10. Skoda Fabia

Another solid effort from the Volkswagen Group, but unlike the Seat Ibiza, the current-generation Skoda Fabia plays it far more safely. In design terms, the Fabia is short on visual flair. Interior space is strong but not best-in-class, while the car is comfortable and pleasant to drive but not remotely engaging. 

Being a Skoda, the Fabia certain seems well built, and is decently equipped too, with an attractively styled interior - albeit one that is feeling dated now compared to the plusher Ibiza. The Fabia remains a strong contender, but will be all-the-stronger when it joins its VW Group siblings on the latest MQB model platform.

