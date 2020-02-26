Top 10 best city cars 2020

The Up may be the smallest car on offer in the Volkswagen range, but it doesn’t miss out on all the hallmarks that the marque is renowned for. It may not be revolutionary in the segment, but the Up beats its closest rivals on finish and outright desirability.

That said, a recent rationalisation of its engine line-up means it’s no longer our go-to pick of the segment.

As far as its petrol engines are concerned the slightly gutless 59bhp three-pot that we always felt was the weakest performer in the range is now the only motor available - save that in the go-faster Up GTI. Speaking of, with its punchy 113bhp turbocharged three-pot under the bonnet and endearing handling, this sportier strain of city car has a strong claim for not only being the driver’s choice in the segment, but one of the most desireable too.

As with its cousins from Seat and Skoda, the Up is also available in all-electric guise. But while battery power suits the dinky city car well, its elevated price doesn’t make it as accessible as it once was.

Just like its cousin, the Hyundai i10, the Kia Picanto has grown up significantly since it first graced our roads.

The latest car is certainly better looking that its predecessors, but is also finished better inside and gains a decent level of standard equipment. It even scores fairly well on the ride and handling front, with the Picanto dealing with the scarred British roads better than some.

Admittedly, its 66bhp 1.0-litre engine does feel a bit weedy at times, but the larger 1.2-litre three-pot (related to that in the Hyundai i10) is a far more willing workhorse. In fact, there’s really very little that separates the Picanto from the i10 - save their looks and the fact the Kia’s boot is slightly smaller.

