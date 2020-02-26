Top 10 best city cars 2020

City cars are getting better all the time. The days of cheap-to-buy runabouts that aren't particularly well equipped but are easy to drive and practical for their size are long gone.
Our list of the top ten best city cars is stuffed with perky little cars designed to be practical and good around town, but mixes those traits with appealing designs, quirky colour choices and generous standard equipment levels. In some cases, they even outdo their bigger supermini counterparts by being great fun to drive when the occasion allows.
1. Hyundai i10
Hyundai’s diminutive i10 city car has gone from strength to strength to strength. The first- and second-generation versions helped to bring considerable UK success to the South Korean brand - a trend that this new one should only accelerate.
Interior quality and general desirability have increased significantly, while its sharp new exterior lends it an additional dollop of style appeal. It rides very well by the standards of the class, is generally well-equipped and its 82bhp turbocharged triple lends it useful real world performance.
It might not have the star appeal of the VW Up GTI models behind it, but as a well-rounded, sensible city car it takes pride of place at the top of the class.
Save money with new i10 deals from What Car?