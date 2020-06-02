Top 10 best mid-size executive cars 2020

The mid-size executive class champions quality, economy, comfort and space, although cars with a dash of performance and handling dynamism as well inevitably stand out in within it.

These are the cars that will spend a great deal of their lives out on the motorway, so refinement is key. The office car park status conferred by the right premium badge doesn't go amiss here, either. These are our favourites.

BMW’s latest 5 Series is in many ways the quintessential and defining mid-sized executive saloon, which is no doubt a result of its 46-year history.

It sets a high standard in the segment as far as perceived cabin quality is concerned; it makes a very comfortable long-distance tourer in pretty much any engine and trim you might choose; its best engines also offer first-rate performance and drivability, and very creditably real-world efficiency too; and its rear-driven handling poise makes for plenty of sporting appeal when you go looking for it, without compromising on ride comfort. A 530e plug-in hybrid would make a fine fleet option, while either a 530d or 540i would reward you for opting out of the company car scheme, albeit it for different reasons.

It may not be quite as engaging to drive as a Jaguar XF but this may be forgiven when you consider where cars of this type spend most of their time. The BMW's tech on board is a notch above most rivals also, particularly for the impressive configurability of the car's driver assistance systems.

The distinguishing completeness of the 5 Series earns it top honours here.

