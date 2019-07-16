Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition now available in UK

Mazda's 30th Anniversary Edition MX-5 has arrived in the UK, as the company celebrates three decades of one of the world's most popular roadsters.
The model was first revealed at this year's Chicago motor show, where the original two-seat sports car made its debut in 1989.
The limited-run model arrives with exclusive Racing Orange paint, inspired by the 1989 MX-5 Club Racer, and forged 17in, 10-spoke aluminium Rays alloy wheels based on the ones used in the Global MX-5 Cup racing series. Plus, a 30th Anniversary badge features on the front wing.
The car also receives 15in Brembo front brakes – a first for any UK-market MX-5 – and body-coloured brake callipers. The Anniversary Edition rides on Bilstein dampers and uses the most powerful 181bhp version of Mazda's 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Mazda has also added orange accents throughout the interior, replaced the standard dashboard trim with Alcantara and upgraded the seats to a sportier Recaro pair. The 7.0in-screen infotainment system includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring as standard.
Only 3000 30th Anniversary Edition models will be produced, with the UK receiving 550 of those, split between 370 soft-tops, priced at £28,095, and 180 RF hard-tops, which receive a black two-tone roof, costing £29,985.
More than a million examples of the MX-5 have been sold worldwide since its introduction in 1989, with the two-seater entering its fourth, and current, generation in 2014.
scrap
Perfect spec! Yes please.
Perfect spec! Yes please. Read a rumour yesterday that the flat six might be making a return to the Porsche 718, and not just in limited run GT4 spec. Let’s hope so, because at the moment the naturally aspirated MX5 holds more appeal.
BradP
Good new prospect
looks good...now to give it a shot :) Great little car
LJames
Lovely little car
Perfect! Definitly on my 'to buy' list.
Brilliant if you cant afford a Vantage :)
Jameson
LP in Brighton
Special?
Nice to see a special edition that isn't just trim and paint.
But 600 for the UK is a sizable number - it must account for a significant percentage of this year's sales especially in that orange which might not have universal appeal. Perhaps end of year might be the time to buy if there are any remaining!
Cenuijmu
great wheels and
the brakes and seats are great also, lovely upgrade rather than just a badge and a bit of bling.
I don't like the colour though ... always a fly in the ointment for the armchair critic !!!
gavsmit
Toyota MR2 please
When are Toyota going to stop teasing and just bring out a new MR2?
I got burned badly by buying a new Mazda MX-5 - I was left completely shocked at the build quality, reliability (it broke down twice when only a few weeks old, once in a very dangerous way) and the dealership / manufacturer levels of service (appalling) after all I'd read about them.
So I'm fed up of this one horse race of a car from a manufacturer that I'll never spend one single penny of my money on again......hurry up Toyota!
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
si73
gavsmit wrote:
I can imagine how disappointing that was but I too am surpeised at its lack of competition, being a good seller you would expect others to want a piece of the market but fiat has pulled out leaving only the more expensive abarth. There used to be an mgf/tf, mr2 and even the lower powered z3 competed, now there is only its sister car the abarth competeing, so effectively nothing.
As for this anniversary addition, I really like it though I'd rather have it in mazdas metallic red which I think looks stunning, but if I could afford it the colour wouldn't put me off. And I'll take an rf please.
mx5xm
Shame...
That is a real shame to hear as mine was the perfect car and NEVER ever had a single issue in the ten years that I owned it and was the model of reliability.
Perhaps it was a "Friday car" as an old friend user to call things that were a rare exampe of unreliability and bad manufacture.
jason_recliner
Perfect!
This is the one tho have.
xxxx
Orange corrosion
Good choice of colour as it reminds me of rusty MX-5 wheel arches.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
