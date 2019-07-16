Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition now available in UK

Mazda's 30th Anniversary Edition MX-5 has arrived in the UK, as the company celebrates three decades of one of the world's most popular roadsters.

The model was first revealed at this year's Chicago motor show, where the original two-seat sports car made its debut in 1989.

The limited-run model arrives with exclusive Racing Orange paint, inspired by the 1989 MX-5 Club Racer, and forged 17in, 10-spoke aluminium Rays alloy wheels based on the ones used in the Global MX-5 Cup racing series. Plus, a 30th Anniversary badge features on the front wing.

The car also receives 15in Brembo front brakes – a first for any UK-market MX-5 – and body-coloured brake callipers. The Anniversary Edition rides on Bilstein dampers and uses the most powerful 181bhp version of Mazda's 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mazda has also added orange accents throughout the interior, replaced the standard dashboard trim with Alcantara and upgraded the seats to a sportier Recaro pair. The 7.0in-screen infotainment system includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring as standard.

Only 3000 30th Anniversary Edition models will be produced, with the UK receiving 550 of those, split between 370 soft-tops, priced at £28,095, and 180 RF hard-tops, which receive a black two-tone roof, costing £29,985.

More than a million examples of the MX-5 have been sold worldwide since its introduction in 1989, with the two-seater entering its fourth, and current, generation in 2014.

Read more

30 years of the Mazda MX-5