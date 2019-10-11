Top 10 best hot hatches 2019

When it comes to the balance of performance, cost and daily usability, no other type of performance car does it better than the not-so-humble, full-sized hot hatchback.
The idea of taking a regular family hatchback and turning it into a performance car is now time-honoured and has become hugely popular with buyers, especially in the UK.
Volkswagen assumed ownership of the concept with the Mk1 Golf GTI of 1976, although students of the segment will tell you that the hot hatchback niche was founded earlier by either Simca or Autobianchi. Whoever went there first, most manufacturers now have one of these fundamentally enjoyable cars in their line-up.
From mega-power German luxo-hatches to newcomers from Hyundai, the segment has never offered so much choice. Creating some semblance of order, here are our top 10 picks.
1. Honda Civic Type R
The best hot front-driver of the moment isn’t such a financial stretch when you consider the price of some of the other cars in this list. The Honda Civic Type R is a seriously involving effort from Honda. It gives you grip when you need it, handling adjustability when you go looking for it, plenty of control feedback, a spectacular turbocharged engine and outstanding practicality, too.
That combination yields sensational driver appeal that invites you to exploit everything this car has to offer as often as you can get away with.
A less aggressive-looking track-biased car with a greater focus on cabin quality than hardcore dynamism might have been a bigger seller, but it wouldn’t have been half as compelling to drive. Nor would it be the most exciting hot hatch that can currently be bought.
Join the debate
SuprêmeLion
lol no Peugeot 308 GTI and
lol no Peugeot 308 GTI and Megane 4 RS but crap like Golf GTI, Octavia RS and I30N, your french bashing makes you lose the little credibility you had
Logan Jones
SuprêmeLion wrote:
Considering Evo Magazine commended both the Peugeot and Renault for their highly involved driving experiences, it’s a shame that autocar continue to undermine these excellent hot hatch offerings in favour of the completely dull Octavia RS. The consistency just doesn’t add up when they give the i30N a three star review and the Peugeot a four but yet don’t list it in the top ten. Both Autocar and their sister site Whatcar? are always bashing French made cars, which is quite confusing when other magazines like Evo have spoken so highly of them. Hopefully the new 508 might change some minds.
i know a lot ab...
good bit of german...
can't beat these german machines, golf r and golf gti are excellent cars.
i think what youve forgotten is that cars also have to be judged on their comfort, reliability and interior (besides the extras). vw have thrashed every time on this (that includes audi, seat and skoda) with mercedes coming in close pursuit then the likes of honda and hyundai giving a good try at getting there.
practicality puts this list in a right order apart from 1 and 2 need to be swapped....
maybe next time autocar:
1. VW Golf R
2. Honda Civic R
3. Hyundai i30n
4. Mercedes-AMG a35 4matic+
5. Audi RS3 Sportback
6. Skoda Octavia VRS 245
7. Seat Leon Cupra
8. VW Golf GTI
9. Renault Sport Megane RS 280
10. BMW M140i
lynx_800
i know a lot about cars wrote
have to agree with you on that. if i were you though i would remove the renault all together and put a Seat Leon Cupra 280 in there, after all it would whip every time.
Whatever happens, don't get an electric.
Peter Cavellini
What about....?
Now that we’ve decided or Autocar has are the top ten, what’s top three ugliest...?
Peter Cavellini.
imran41
$300 loan online
Now that we’ve decided or Autocar has are the top ten, what’s top three ugliest.https://300loan.com
imran41
$300 loan online
Considering Evo Magazine commended both the Peugeot and Renault for their highly involved driving experiences, it’s a shame that autocar continue to undermine these excellent hot hatch offerings in favour of the completely dull Octavia .# $300 loan online
BAO237
Buy Ambien Online
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; min-height: 14.0px}
p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; color: #dca10d}
span.s1 {color: #000000}
span.s2 {text-decoration: underline}
<a href= "https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ativan-online/" rel="dofollow">buy lorazepam online</a>
<a href= "https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ambien-online/" rel="dofollow">buy ambien online</a>
<a href= "https://supremelightsolution.com/product/valium-for-sale/" rel="dofollow">valium for sale</a>
<a href="https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ativan-online/" rel="dofollow">buy ativan online</a>
<a href="https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ambien-online/" rel="dofollow">buy ambien online</a>
<a href="https://supremelightsolution.com/product/valium-for-sale/" rel="dofollow">diazepam for sale</a>
<a href="https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ambien-online/" rel="dofollow">buy zolpidem online</a>
<a href="https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-restoril-uk/" rel="dofollow">buy temazepam</a>
<a href="https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-xanax-online/" rel="dofollow">buy xanax online</a>
<a href="https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ambien-online/" rel="dofollow">buy ambien online</a>
<a href= "https://supremelightsolution.com/product/valium-for-sale/" rel="dofollow">valium for sale</a>
<a href="https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ativan-online/" rel="dofollow">buy ativan online</a>
<a href= "https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ativan-online/" rel="dofollow">buy lorazepam online</a>
<a href="https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ambien-online/" rel="dofollow">buy zolpidem online</a>
<a href="https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-restoril-uk/" rel="dofollow">buy temazepam</a>
<a href="https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-xanax-online/" rel="dofollow">buy xanax online</a>
<a href= "https://supremelightsolution.com/product/valium-for-sale/" rel="dofollow">valium for sale</a>
<a href= "https://supremelightsolution.com/product/valium-for-sale/" rel="dofollow">valium online</a>
BAO237
Buy Ambien Online
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; min-height: 14.0px}
p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; color: #dca10d}
span.s1 {color: #000000}
span.s2 {text-decoration: underline}
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ativan-online/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ambien-online/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/valium-for-sale/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ativan-online/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ambien-online/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/valium-for-sale/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ambien-online/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-restoril-uk/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-xanax-online/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ambien-online/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/valium-for-sale/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ativan-online/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ativan-online/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-ambien-online/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-restoril-uk/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-xanax-online/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/valium-for-sale/
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/valium-for-sale/
BAO237
Buy Ambien Online
https://supremelightsolution.com/product/buy-clonazepam-online/
Pages
Add your comment