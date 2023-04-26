Porsche named as 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed central feature

Porsche will be celebrated at the 30th Goodwood Festival of Speed and honoured on the event’s centrepiece sculpture.

The German manufacturer, which is celebrating 75 years since it produced its very first sports car, the Porsche 356, will have several of its most famous models on display at the event.

It will be the fourth time Porsche has featured on the event’s famous central sculpture, after 1998, 2013 and 2018.

In 1998, the firm celebrated 50 years of car production, displaying the legendary Porsche 917/20 'Pink Pig', another 917, a pair of Porsche 936s and a Porsche 911 GT1.

In 2013, it celebrated 50 years of the 911 moniker, presenting an original 1963 Porsche 911, a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and a 991-generation Porsche 911.

Its most recent appearance celebrated 70 years since the first Porsche model, displaying a Porsche 356, Porsche 917, Porsche 959, Porsche 918 Spyder, Porsche 919 Le Mans Prototype and Porsche 911 R.

“Porsche has been one of our most loyal and enthusiastic partners, supporting the Festival of Speed since 1995 and the Revival since 2010,” said Goodwood owner the Duke of Richmond.

“This year Porsche will become the first manufacturer to create the central feature at the Festival of Speed for the fourth time, underlining the huge success of this iconic manufacturer as we both celebrate a milestone of 75 years."

The sculpture will be designed once again by Gerry Judah. Porsche said the design and details of which models will feature on it will be revealed in the next few months.

The 2023 Festival of Speed will continue the event’s reputation as one of the world’s leading hubs for model reveals. Hyundai has already confirmed the new Ioniq 5 N performance EV will make its international debut at the event, and unveilings are set to be confirmed over the coming weeks and months.