Goodwood Festival of Speed Sunday set to go ahead after Saturday cancelled

Festival of Speed cancels Saturday running for first time in 30 years as 50mph-plus winds forecast
Will Rimell
15 July 2023

Sunday's final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed is still set to go ahead after Saturday's event had to be cancelled due to a weather warning for high winds.

Ticketholders, manufacturers and exhibitors were officially informed by festival organisers last night that the decision has been made to shut the gates today. 

But Sunday’s final day, which see a forecast of light-to-no rain, is currently scheduled to run as planned, with gates opening at 7am.

Organisers emphasise, however, that Sunday is fully sold out and Saturday ticketholders will not be allowed entry. They will be offered a refund in the coming days. 

A statement on the Festival of Speed website read: "It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead [today] (Saturday 15 July 2023). After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

"On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

"This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30 year history."

Exhibitors have been asked to secure their stands ahead of a site shutdown from 11am. Festivalgoers staying at the campsite will be allowed to stay, but have been advised to take heavy caution in the conditions. 

Organisers expect the winds to have eased by the evening, and the annual Goodwood Ball – this year celebrating the festival's 30th anniversary – will go ahead from 7pm. 

Conditions were poor at the Sussex event on Friday, with the planned Red Arrows display cancelled at short notice and monsoon-like rain pelting the circuit for most of the afternoon. This resulted in some delays for drivers leaving the event car parks.

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

The Apprentice 15 July 2023

Its 100% assured the Just Stop Oil nutters were planning on hitting this, its hilarious if it was planned for today as they have been scuppered by the weather. Only pity was I was hoping to see a few being plowed on the track by something meaty and oily.

Just Saying 15 July 2023
I was there yesterday. TBH the rain fell heaviest late afternoon. By no means an ideal day. Boris, you would have loved it, Porsche's everywhere!

