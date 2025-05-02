Porsche 911 restomod specialist Singer has revealed a new take on the long-running sports car inspired by the wide-bodied, naturally aspirated Carrera model from the 1980s.

Although conceived as the ultimate version of the naturally aspirated G-Series 911 (built from 1973 to 1989), it's actually based on the later 964 generation (1989 to 1994).

The chassis is restored and then strengthened in a process developed with Red Bull Technologies, the engineering consultancy spun off from the UK-based Formula 1 team.

This uses various composite and steel panels to reinforce key weak points in the 964’s monocoque structure, which are claimed to improve handling, braking and refinement.

The 964’s flat-six engine, meanwhile, has been reworked by Cosworth. Chief among the changes is an increase in displacement from the regular 3.6 litres up to 4.0 litres. It's then fitted with variable valve timing to improve drivability at low speeds; four-valve, water-cooled cylinder heads; and a new titanium exhaust system.

The changes allow the engine to send 420bhp through the rear wheels, revving past 8000rpm in the process.

It's then fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox whose ratios are said to “encourage drivers to explore that [rev] range”. This can be fitted with a raised gear selector and an exposed shift linkage, should buyers so choose.

The suspension set-up is upgraded with four-way dampers, which can be adjusted electronically from inside the cockpit.

There are five modes for the traction control (Road, Sport, Track, Weather and Off) to suit various different conditions, and a nose lifter is fitted to help with negotiating speed bumps and steep inclines.