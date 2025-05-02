BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Singer Porsche 911 packs 420bhp, 8000rpm Cosworth flat six
New Singer Porsche 911 packs 420bhp, 8000rpm Cosworth flat six

Latest 911 restomod is a fresh take on the wide-bodied, naturally aspirated Carrera from the 1980s

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
2 May 2025

Porsche 911 restomod specialist Singer has revealed a new take on the long-running sports car inspired by the wide-bodied, naturally aspirated Carrera model from the 1980s.

Although conceived as the ultimate version of the naturally aspirated G-Series 911 (built from 1973 to 1989), it's actually based on the later 964 generation (1989 to 1994).

The chassis is restored and then strengthened in a process developed with Red Bull Technologies, the engineering consultancy spun off from the UK-based Formula 1 team.

This uses various composite and steel panels to reinforce key weak points in the 964’s monocoque structure, which are claimed to improve handling, braking and refinement.

The 964’s flat-six engine, meanwhile, has been reworked by Cosworth. Chief among the changes is an increase in displacement from the regular 3.6 litres up to 4.0 litres. It's then fitted with variable valve timing to improve drivability at low speeds; four-valve, water-cooled cylinder heads; and a new titanium exhaust system.

The changes allow the engine to send 420bhp through the rear wheels, revving past 8000rpm in the process.

It's then fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox whose ratios are said to “encourage drivers to explore that [rev] range”. This can be fitted with a raised gear selector and an exposed shift linkage, should buyers so choose.

The suspension set-up is upgraded with four-way dampers, which can be adjusted electronically from inside the cockpit. 

Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe by Singer interior

There are five modes for the traction control (Road, Sport, Track, Weather and Off) to suit various different conditions, and a nose lifter is fitted to help with negotiating speed bumps and steep inclines.

Carbon-ceramic brakes can be had as an optional extra.

The new carbonfibre bodywork draws on the Super Sport Equipment pack that was offered on the Carrera in period but adds new cues, such as pop-up auxiliary lights.

Buyers can choose from a fixed whale tail or an active spoiler that raises from the rear deck at speed, for greater stability.

Inside, the car is fitted with new bucket seats and “discrete” technology, such as a small sat-nav screen mounted on the dashboard. 

Singer has yet to disclose prices but said it will take only 100 commissions for the car, which is officially named the Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer.

Prices for a donor 964-generation 911 start at around £30,000.

The previous Singer DLS was widely reported to cost more than $2 million (£1.5m).

