To start with the basics, the Terramar uses the latest iteration of the MQB Evo platform, which means it’s powered by a range of familiar powertrains.

There are three options that don’t need plugging in: a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid four-cylinder with 148bhp driving the front wheels, and a four-wheel-drive 2.0-litre with either 201bhp or 262bhp.

Then there’s a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid with either 201bhp or 268bhp. Both have the same big battery as the latest VW Golf and Tiguan, Skoda Superb etc, so they’re all rated for more than 70 miles on a charge, which is pretty impressive. They’re also capable of 50kW rapid charging.

This is all packaged in a body that, at 4.5m in length, is bigger than a Skoda Karoq and Seat/Cupra Ateca, but smaller than a Skoda Kodiaq, which is a seven-seat SUV. Like the facelifted Formentor and Leon, it uses Cupra’s new front light signature of three triangles, while at the rear, there’s a light bar that includes the Cupra badge.

As with all Seats and Cupras, the Terramar is named after a place in Spain, in this case the Autódromo de Sitges-Terramar, a historic racing oval near Barcelona.