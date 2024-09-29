Cupra describes its new car, the Cupra Terramar, as a sporty SUV with a bold and confident look and a new generation of hybrid engines. See the issue here? That could potentially describe a lot of new cars and, looking at it, it’s not immediately clear where it sits in Cupra’s range.
The Cupra Ateca and Seat Ateca are getting pretty old now, and compared with stuff like the Kia Sportage, Peugeot 3008 and Renault Austral, it’s pretty small and pokey. So the Terramar has all the latest powertrains and digital tech and is a size bigger to accommodate those growing families. Viewed another, less charitable way, it’s an angry-looking Volkswagen Tiguan. So the question is: is that something the new car market was missing?