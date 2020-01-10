Updated: 2020 Geneva motor show preview

With 2020 now upon us and a raft of hugely significant new models to look forward to, it's time to take stock of what we're expecting to see at the first big motor show on the calendar: Geneva.

In something of a break from convention for motor shows of late, electrification and combustion look to share the limelight in Switzerland, with new electric models roughly equal in number to their conventionally fuelled counterparts. Fiat will give the 500 supermini a new electric version and Land Rover will give us a look at two very important new hybrid models, but Chevrolet has stuck with the traditional V8 for its new Corvette, while Audi and Seat will offer their new family hatchbacks in a range of petrol and diesel guises.

Let's take a look at the most important new models set to appear:

Audi

A3 Sportback