2020 Geneva motor show preview: latest updates

The organisers of the Geneva motor show, one of Europe’s premier motoring events, have said this year's event is set to go ahead as planned, despite reports suggesting otherwise due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which originated in China, led to the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress technology event that had been due to take place in Barcelona earlier this month. That decision came after a large number of exhibitors withdrew citing health concerns.

But a spokesperson told Autocar that the Geneva show is still set to go ahead on 2 March, adding that event officials were “observing the situation and its possible implications for its employees, exhibitors and visitors”.

A number of precautionary measures will be put in place as part of a “sanitary action plan” to ensure the health of visitors, including several cleaning and disinfection steps and an awareness campaign.

There have been no positive cases of Covid-19 in Switzerland, and the spokesperson said none of the exhibitors have cancelled.

Confirmation that the event is set to go ahead will be welcomed by the industry, with a number of big reveals set to take place.

We're expecting to see the hot GTI version of Volkswagen's new Golf, its platform-sharing Audi A3 rival and the facelifted Mercedes-Benz E-Class, while there are certain to be a few surprises, too.

Not every major manufacturer will have a presence at this year's show, however. Lamborghini has confirmed it won't be attending, instead choosing to focus on bespoke events for its new models, while the PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel/Vauxhall) and Jaguar Land Rover are also taking a rain check.