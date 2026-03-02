The new Land Rover 'Defender Sport' will arrive next year as both the smallest model and the first EV in the Defender line-up and the brand's boss has promised it will be "class-leading in the attributes that make it a Defender".

The new model, already spotted testing on UK roads, is being developed on a new electric platform by JLR and will be smaller than the current Defender 90.

Defender brand director Mark Cameron told Autocar that work on the new model was "well advanced" but wouldn't give a timescale for launch – or confirm if it would use the Sport name.

Notably, the model will be the first entirely new product since Defender was turned from a Land Rover model line into a brand (along with Range Rover and Discovery) under JLR's 'House of Brands' approach. It will also be the first in an expanded range of Defender products.

Defining Defender as a brand

Cameron said the three years since the new plan was announced have been spent developing new products and establishing what Defender stands for.

He added: "Over the past couple of years, our design and engineering teams have created that red line, the circle that every Defender had to have. That's the DNA."

The Defender is currently offered in 90, 110 and 130 bodystyles, along with the hot Octa variant and the commercial Hardtop.

Cameron said the focus was on making Defender "a luxury lifestyle brand", adding: "We've got a portfolio of one model with several variants, but I'm working seven to 10 years ahead to build out this whole brand portfolio.

"We've got to make sure everything we do as Defender has the DNA of the brand: epic built-to-last, go-anywhere capability."

Work 'well advanced'

The Defender Sport is an entirely new product rather than an attempt to create an electric equivalent of the current Defender 90 – a decision driven by the design differences required by the use of a bespoke electric platform.

Tipped to be just over 4.5 metres long, it sits on JLR'S EMA platform, which will underpin many of the company's future EVs, including the Range Rover Evoque and Velar. The more premium-focused Range Rover and Defender will use the firm's MLA platform, while Jaguar has developed its own bespoke EV architecture, named JEA.

Using a platform with underfloor batteries creates "vehicle constraints", said Cameron. He added: "The size of the vehicle and platform will probably reduce wheel travel and articulation compared with a current Defender."