2024 Festival of Speed sculpture to celebrate MG

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed will celebrate 100 years of MG, with the upcoming Cyberster electric sports car set to feature on the event's central sculpture.

It's the first time the sculpture, which will again be designed by British artist and designer Gerry Judah, will carry an electric car since its inception in 1997.

The Festival of Speed also announced its theme for 2024 - 'Horseless to Hybrid' - which will be represented on the sculpture by the Cyberster.

According to the Duke of Richmond, the Festival of Speed's founder, the theme "recognises the advances in technology and power that have shaped motorsport over the last 130 years”.

He added: "Following the world debut of the striking Cyberster at the 2023 Festival of Speed, we are delighted that MG is returning to Goodwood this year to celebrate their centenary in style with their first Central Feature.

"It is set to be a fitting tribute to the first 100 years of one of Britain’s oldest and most popular manufacturers, which has enjoyed a long association with Goodwood.”

MG was originally founded in 1924 but is now owned by China's SAIC Motor, which owns other brands including IM and Maxus.

"The Festival of Speed is the perfect occasion to celebrate our heritage in our home market where the MG story began, whilst also providing a perfect platform from which to demonstrate the dynamic future of the brand on a world stage," said Guy Pigounakis, MG's UK commercial director.

Dates for this year's festival, which will be the 31st running of the UK's most popular motoring event, were announced last year. It will take place from Thursday 11-Sunday 14 July, with tickets on sale now.

Saturday spaces for the 2024 edition are said to be "limited" as customers roll their tickets over from the 2023 Saturday show, which was cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Despite the weather, however, the 30th running of the Goodwood Festival of Speed was memorable for its ever-eclectic mix of road and competition cars, and a host of big new reveals.

Read on for our full show report of last year's festival, and a full round-up of all the machines that were on display.

2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed show report

There is no such thing as a boring car anymore.

Every new car – no matter how mundane, outlandish, challengingly styled, expensive, raucous, heavy or unconventional – is of great interest to someone. Of course, some are of great interest to more than others, but if the weather-affected 30th running of the Goodwood Festival of Speed showed nothing else, it is that all cars merit celebration - or, at the very least, conversation.