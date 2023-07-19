BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2024 Festival of Speed sculpture to celebrate MG
UP NEXT
Audi A3 facelift brings new interior and ramped up S3

2024 Festival of Speed sculpture to celebrate MG

MG Cyberster will sit atop this year's central feature and become the first EV to do so
Autocar
News
19 mins read
12 March 2024

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed will celebrate 100 years of MG, with the upcoming Cyberster electric sports car set to feature on the event's central sculpture. 

It's the first time the sculpture, which will again be designed by British artist and designer Gerry Judah, will carry an electric car since its inception in 1997.

The Festival of Speed also announced its theme for 2024 - 'Horseless to Hybrid' - which will be represented on the sculpture by the Cyberster.

Related articles

According to the Duke of Richmond, the Festival of Speed's founder, the theme "recognises the advances in technology and power that have shaped motorsport over the last 130 years”. 

He added: "Following the world debut of the striking Cyberster at the 2023 Festival of Speed, we are delighted that MG is returning to Goodwood this year to celebrate their centenary in style with their first Central Feature.

"It is set to be a fitting tribute to the first 100 years of one of Britain’s oldest and most popular manufacturers, which has enjoyed a long association with Goodwood.”

MG was originally founded in 1924 but is now owned by China's SAIC Motor, which owns other brands including IM and Maxus.

"The Festival of Speed is the perfect occasion to celebrate our heritage in our home market where the MG story began, whilst also providing a perfect platform from which to demonstrate the dynamic future of the brand on a world stage," said Guy Pigounakis, MG's UK commercial director. 

Dates for this year's festival, which will be the 31st running of the UK's most popular motoring event, were announced last year. It will take place from Thursday 11-Sunday 14 July, with tickets on sale now. 

Saturday spaces for the 2024 edition are said to be "limited" as customers roll their tickets over from the 2023 Saturday show, which was cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Despite the weather, however, the 30th running of the Goodwood Festival of Speed was memorable for its ever-eclectic mix of road and competition cars, and a host of big new reveals.

Read on for our full show report of last year's festival, and a full round-up of all the machines that were on display.

2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed show report

There is no such thing as a boring car anymore.

Every new car – no matter how mundane, outlandish, challengingly styled, expensive, raucous, heavy or unconventional – is of great interest to someone. Of course, some are of great interest to more than others, but if the weather-affected 30th running of the Goodwood Festival of Speed showed nothing else, it is that all cars merit celebration - or, at the very least, conversation.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo stelvio qv review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
8
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2024 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Maserati Gransport front three quarter
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Renault megane lead
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
6
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
kgm torress evx review 2024 01
KGM Torres EVX
7
KGM Torres EVX

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front

Porsche 911

Wider, more powerful eighth-generation 911 is still eminently fast, and capable at all speeds

Read our review
Back to top

When the shiny new 'First Glance' batch took to the hill for the first time – a festival highlight every year, and the Autocar team's busiest hour of the week – the sense of variety and intrigue was palpable, and there was not a single car that didn't invite intrigue and discussion.

Crowds were obviously captivated by McLaren's screaming, V10-engined Solus track car, which would top a diverse collection of road and race cars in Sunday's Timed Shootout to claim bragging rights. 

It was also impossible to ignore the cartoonish Bugatti Bolide as its thumping W16 propelled it noisily and blisteringly quickly up the climb. But you could see those same spectators peering curiously and admiringly at Kia's new seven-seat EV9 SUV, the Ineos Grenadier fuel cell prototype, Ford Explorer crossover and MG 4 XPower hatchback - each a far less overtly exotic proposition, and each whose run was accompanied by no more than the screech of tyres and a faint whine from an electric motor or two.

This was not the year 'electric vehicles stormed Goodwood' for the first time - EVs have been well-represented here for years now, and though the hillclimb was perhaps a quieter affair this year as combustion-engined entrants were matched in number and profile by their noiseless counterparts, it was plain to see that any resentment at their presence has become vanishingly rare.

Instead, the prevailing themes of the festival this year were of welcome variety and commendable experimentation - the welcome diversification of the new car parc as manufacturers embrace warmly emerging propulsion technologies and vehicle segments.

Of course, there will always remain ardent traditionalists, and Goodwood’s unparalleled mix of classic road, race and rally cars continues to provide refuge to those enthusiasts for whom there will simply never be any substitute for the raw sensory appeal of unburned four-star and unfiltered exhaust notes.

Porsche chose Sussex to host its 75th birthday party, and the Le Mans legends, dune-bashing Dakar dominators and streamlined mid-century sports cars it had shipped over from Stuttgart provided a deafening and enthralling festival highlight. That's to say nothing of the huge array of vintage racers, ultra-exclusive supercars, Formula 1 stars and Group B heroes that continue to provide endless entertainment for fans of all ages throughout the festival.

Advertisement
Back to top

There were moments it seemed the Festival of Speed's 30th running might be memorable for altogether different reasons.

There was an uneasy 15 minutes on Thursday afternoon as the crowds waited with bated breath to see if two spectators hit by the detached wheel of a fast-moving classic Jaguar were seriously injured, and the relief was palpable when they got to their feet after a brief recuperation. 

Thankfully, when Hyundai's RN22e prototype made a high-speed exit from the Tarmac at Molecomb corner earlier in the day, the painstakingly arranged (and surprisingly absorptive) hay bales proved thankfully impenetrable.

But while incidents couldn’t dampen the Earl of Richmond’s annual garden party, the British summer weather could. With a Met Office weather warning in place for Saturday, organisers wisely deciding that combining thousands of spectators, an array of temporary grandstands, a 30-metre-high sculpture decorated with millions of pounds of classic Porsches, and 50mph winds would be unwise. Saturday ticketholders were understandably disappointed (especially because Sunday was already sold out), but the prevailing mood on social media – so often the mouthpiece of the cynical and bitter – was one of compassion and patience.

"Gutted but fully understand the difficult decision and the reasoning. The six-hour drive down today was treacherous," wrote one would-be festivalgoer on twitter. "This would have been a heart-breaking decision for the Goodwood team, but done expressly to look after you," said another, neatly encapsulating the passion (and compassion) of the festival's organisers. This event simply could not operate as successfully as it does each year, were it not for the intensely scrupulous efforts of its creators, and though it was a difficult decision to shut the gates, it was indisputably the right one.

Aside from that unplanned day off, this latest running of the Festival of Speed was among the strongest yet, and one that will be remembered individually of all the others in years to come. Car enthusiasts the world over are ever-grateful for the work Goodwood has done over the last 30 years in celebrating motorised propulsion in all its glorious forms, and long may it continue to do so.

Advertisement
Back to top

Felix Page

Why the Festival was cancelled on Saturday

Ticketholders, manufacturers and exhibitors were officially informed by festival organisers late on Friday evening that the decision had been made to cancel Saturday's event. That came in response to a Met Office weather warning for high winds, with 50mph gusts expected. The Festival of Speed site features several wooded areas, and multiple temporary structures.

It marked the first time in the 30-year history of the Festival that organisers had been forced to cancel a day.

A statement on the Festival of Speed website read: "It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead [today] (Saturday 15 July 2023). After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

"On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

"This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30 year history."

Exhibitors were asked to secure their stands ahead of a site shutdown from 11am. Festivalgoers staying at the campsite were allowed to stay, but were advised to take heavy caution in the conditions. 

The winds to have eased by the evening, and the annual Goodwood Ball – this year celebrating the festival's 30th anniversary – was run as planned. 

The event also resumed as planned on Sunday. Because the day was aleady sold out ahead of time, only Sunday ticketholders were allowed to attend.

Saturday ticketholders will be offered a refund in the coming days. 

Advertisement
Back to top

 

Cars to see at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

This year’s theme, Goodwood 75, celebrated the 75 years of motorsport history since the Goodwood Motor Circuit opened in 1948, as well as 30 years of the Festival of Speed.

The famed Goodwood hillclimb featured a series of cars that celebrate the various eras of motorsport at the site: a group for the racing years (1948-1966); the testing years (post-1966); the Festival of Speed's 30th anniversary (1993-2023); the return of racing (1998-2023) and the next 75 years. They were joined by a roster of brand-new metal and special exhibits, including air displays by the Red Arrows.

Porsche, which this year marks 75 years since it produced its first sports car, was celebrated by the Festival of Speed's central feature, this year designed by Gerry Judah. The firm will also show several new cars at the event. Here are the biggest reveals from this year's event

AIM EV Sport 01

AIM EV Sport 01 on Goodwood hillclimb front

The designer of the Nissan GT-R has returned to the drawing board to create this shapely 483bhp electric sports car that weighs just 1425kg. It uses two liquid-cooled, high-performance electric motors (one on each of the rear wheels) with a maximum speed of 10,000rpm. They draw their reserves from an 81kWh battery split into four packs for a total torque figure of 582lb ft, helping it to achieve a sub-6.0sec 0-62mph time.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Autocar (@autocar_official)

 

Nissan GT-R designer creates lightweight, 483bhp EV sports car

Alpine A290

Alpine A290 on Goodwood hillclimb at Festival of Speed 2023

With its sights set on the mainstream market, Alpine is launching this Renault 5-based hot hatchback, which will make its public debut at Goodwood. With an FIA-approved racing chassis and two motors mounted on the front axle, the production car promises to be a more usable accompaniment to the widely acclaimed A110, while retaining the marque's sporting character.

Advertisement
Back to top

Alpine A290 on sale in 2024 as feisty electric hot hatch

Ariel Atom 4R

Ariel Atom 4R 2023 front end

In a surprise unveiling, Ariel has taken the covers off the latest development of the Atom. Dubbed the 4R, it's the most powerful four-cylinder version of the track toy to date, boosting the Honda-sourced powerplant to a whopping 400bhp. That's not all, because it also gets a new Quaife six-speed sequential gearbox, Öhlins dampers, and carbon-ceramic disc brakes.

Ariel Atom 4R boosts Honda powerplant to 400bhp

Aston Martin Valour

Aston Martin Valour at Goodwood front

Aston Martin’s latest bespoke creation is a supercar heavily inspired by the one-off Victor, equipped with a thunderous 705bhp V12 and a specially developed six-speed manual gearbox. It will not, however, be shown to the general public at Goodwood – it is reserved for private previews only.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Autocar (@autocar_official)

 

New Aston Martin Valour brings 705bhp V12 and manual gearbox

Audi Hoonitron

Audi Hoonitron front quarter tracking smoke

Inspired by the original S1 Quattro Group B rally car, the Hoonitron is a no-holds-barred electric car designed specifically to shred tyres. It’s said to be capable of spinning into a 93mph donut from a standstill so is expected to put on a good show going up the Goodwood hill.

Audi S1 E-tron Quattro Hoonitron makes public debut

BMW 5 Series and i5

Bmw i5 at goodwood

Advertisement
Back to top

The new BMW 5 Series is one of the most anticipated cars of 2023, and it will appear in the UK in public for the first time at the Festival of Speed. An all-electric i5 variant will also be present at the event, with both cars taking to the famous hillclimb. This generation will be the final time the 5 Series is sold with an internal combustion engine, so make sure you visit the German brand's stand to say your goodbyes. 

New BMW 520i is last pure-combustion 5 Series

2024 BMW i5: electric saloon arrives with up to 593bhp

Caterham Project V

Caterham Project V front quarter tracking

Caterham has at last shown off its vision of a lightweight electric sports car, saying it could enter production as soon as 2026. Called the Project V, it features a single electric motor that drives 268bhp through the rear wheels, as well as 55kWh battery set-up that gives a targeted real-world range of 249 miles. And that’s not all: the production car is targeting a kerb weight of 1190kg, less than a Toyota GR86.

Caterham shows lightweight electric sports car for 2026

Caterham Seven EV

Caterham Seven EV side static

Two prototypes of Caterham's 700kg, 322bhp EV will make their debut at Goodwood, signalling a new beginning at Caterham as the firm dips its toes in EV waters. The cars will look to match the 3.4sec 0-62mph performance of a 237bhp Seven 485, have enough battery power to perform flat out on track for 20 minutes and be able to fully recharge via a 150kW charger in 15 minutes. 

Electric Caterham Seven: 700kg, 322bhp EV coming to Goodwood

Czinger Hyper GT

Czinger Hyper GT side static

This striking hypercar from American start-up Czinger is touted as “the most powerful grand tourer ever produced”. It will get the same 1233bhp twin-turbocharged 2.88-litre hybridised V8 engine as the firm's more track-focused 21C coupé, mounted at the front. With gullwing doors, 3D printed wheels, and camera-operated side mirrors, it commands a hefty price of between $750,000 (£613,260) and $1 million (£817,680). 

Advertisement
Back to top

Czinger reveals $1m Hyper GT with 1233bhp V8 and gullwing doors

Ferrari KC23

Ferrari KC23 at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023

This jaw-dropping re-work of the 488 GT3 race car is a sign of things to come from Ferrari, with an outlandish aerodynamic design and a removable rear spoiler. 

Ferrari KC23: stunning one-off gives clues to the future

Ford Explorer EV

Ford Explorer on Goodwood hillclimb 2023

Ford's new era begins with the Explorer EV, which made its dynamic debut at Goodwood. An electric family SUV roughly the same size as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, it's based on Volkswagen Group underpinnings and marks the company's shift to more upmarket cars designed around the notion of 'American-ness'. It will be joined on the hill by the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse, as well as the GT3 and GT4 racers based on the new muscle car.

New Ford Explorer spearheads firm's US-inspired electric reboot

Genesis GV80 Coupé Concept

Genesis GV80 Coupe concept front quarter static

This concept is a coupé version of the Korean luxury brand's GV80 SUV. Genesis says the concept “serves as a statement of intent for the future, hinting towards more emotional and performance-oriented models”, meaning it gets much sportier styling than any Genesis model to date. It is expected to rival the likes of the Audi RS Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupé when it reaches production. Alongside the GV80 Coupé, the brand will launch an entirely new model on 13 July. Little is known about it, but check back later as we continue to report.

New Genesis GV80 concept previews upcoming sports SUV

HiPhi Z and Y

HiPhi Z front quarter tracking

HiPhi will make its UK brand debut with the Z grand tourer and X mid-sized SUV. The Z's appearance on the Goodwood hillclimb will mark the car's dynamic debut. Its twin electric motors enable the car to achieve a 3.8sec 0-62mph time. The new HiPhi Y, meanwhile, will be a part of static displays on the Electric Avenue.

Advertisement
Back to top

Human Horizons HiPhi Z review

New HiPhi Y makes debut at Shanghai motor show

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai ioniq 5 n 2023 front quarter 0

Hyundai has finally taken the covers off the hotly-anticipated Ioniq 5 N, a 600bhp-plus electric mega-hatch that aims to inject "feeling and emotion" into the EV era. Key to that is a system that simulates a combustion car's power delivery, gearchanges and sound, which 'revs' to 8000rpm.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N prototype review

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is 641bhp electric hot hatch

Ineos Grenadier FCEV

Ineos Grenadier FCEV demonstrator on Goodwood Hillclimb front quarter tracking

Ineos has converted the Grenadier 4x4 to hydrogen-fuel-cell power in a bid to demonstrate the technology's viability. Under the bonnet's 'power bulge' you'll find a BMW-sourced fuell cell capable of storing 5kg of hydrogen, giving the 4x4 a claimed range of 124 miles. 

Ineos Grenadier FCEV gets BMW fuel cells, earth-warping torque

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster on Goodwood hill 2023

Not only has Ineos converted the Grenadier to run on hydrogen, but it's also stretched the chassis and chopped the rear end up to create a pick-up, dubbed the Quartermaster. It aims to be the most capable off-road pick-up available, offering impressive specifications and a utilitarian design philosophy.

Ineos boosts Grenadier’s practicality with Quartermaster pick-up

Kia EV9

Kia EV9 front quarter tracking

Kia's widely reported seven-seat flagship will make its UK debut at Goodwood. It will launch later this year with a choice of two powertrains: rear-wheel drive with 200bhp and 258lb ft that takes it from 0-62mph in 9.4sec; and a dual-motor version offering 378bhp and 442lb ft, along with a 6.0sec 0-62mph time. It marks the beginning of a bold new design era for Kia as it progresses with its ambitious ‘Plan S’ to launch another 13 bespoke EVs by 2027.

Advertisement
Back to top

Kia EV9 review

New 2023 Kia EV9 priced from £64,995 in the UK

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh front quarter static

Sant'Agata is heading to the top flight of sportscar racing with the SC63, a hybrid prototype that carries strong links to its road-going line-up. It's powered by a bespoke 3.8-litre V8 with two turbochargers mounted in a 'cold V' set-up, said to improve cooling and serviceability. It'll compete in next year's World Endurance Championship, and contend in the hallowed 24 Hours of Le Mans. 

Lamborghini bound for Le Mans with 671bhp hybrid hypercar

Lotus Emira four-cylinder

Lotus emira 4cyl 1 0

The less powerful, four-pot version of Hethel's latest sports car will be unwrapped at Goodwood. It'll feature the turbocharged M139 engine used in the Mercedes-AMG A45, but with "fundamental changes", including a new intake and exhaust system. These tweaks mean it now puts out 360bhp and 317lb ft, slightly less than in entry-level AMG cars. Prices for a First Edition Emira with the new engine start from £81,495.

Four-cylinder Lotus Emira arrives with 360bhp for £81,495

Maserati's final V8s

Maserati v8s 1

Maserati has announced that it will end V8 production this year, sending the engine off with special editions of the Ghibli super-saloon and Levante SUV. Both are inspired by the first V8-engined Maserati, produced 64 years ago.

Final Maserati Ghibli is 207mph swansong for Modena’s V8

McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S front quarter static

The new 750S is the thoroughly updated and enhanced replacement for the 720S. Subtly restyled but said to be 30% new under the skin, the 1277kg 750S is the lightest series-production McLaren road car yet. It's available in hard-top and Spider guises, and has been designed to provide "a new benchmark" in the supercar segment. Bringing with it a power bump over the 720S to 750PS (740bhp), it gets a "segment-leading" power-to-weight ratio of 579bhp per tonne. 

Advertisement
Back to top

New McLaren 750S replaces 720S with more power, revised chassis

McLaren Solus GT

Mclaren solus gt statics 1

The Solus is McLaren's limited-run, single-seat track car derived from a video-game concept. Making its UK debut at Goodwood, it has been created specifically for speed, downforce and lap records. Powered by a naturally aspirated V10 with more than 830bhp, it weighs less than 1000kg and produces 1200kg of downforce at full speed – which is, according to McLaren, more than 200mph.

McLaren launches V10-powered single-seat Solus GT

McMurtry Spéirling Pure

McMurtry Spéirling Pure front quarter tracking

The Spéirling broke the Goodwood hillclimb record last year, and McMurtry has now revealed a track-only version for the public to buy. On sale from £984,000, the single-seat, 1000bhp demon is more efficient that the standard car, meaning it's, unbelievably, even faster. You can see it in public for the first time at this year's Festival of Speed.

McMurtry Spéirling Pure goes on sale with 1000bhp for £984,000

MG 4 XPower

MG 4 XPower front quarter tracking

The XPower version of the MG 4 EV will make its public debut at Goodwood, complete with more aggressive styling tweaks and an upgraded powertrain that delivers 429bhp and 443lb ft of torque through all four wheels. The result is a 0-62mph time of 3.8sec, putting it on par with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A45. Unlike that hot hatch, though, the 4 XPower costs from £36,495.

MG 4 XPower review

Confirmed: MG 4 XPower electric hot hatch gets 429bhp

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 front quarter static

The Cyberster is the first all-new sports car to be fitted with an MG badge since the MG F in 1995. The Chinese firm says it wil be the world’s first “affordable” EV roadster, with prices starting at £55,000 for a rear-wheel-drive 309bhp version and rising to £65,000 for a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive variant with 536bhp. It is sure to draw a sizeable crowd. 

Advertisement
Back to top

MG Cyberster to be 'affordable' 309bhp electric roadster

MG EX4

MG EX4 at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 front quarter static

MG has also shown the EX4, an electric hyper-hatch that pays tribute to the brand's iconic Group B Metro 6R4. Based on the 4 XPower, it uses the same 429bhp dual-motor electric powertrain that allows the road car to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.8sec. Its large rear spoiler, chiselled front wing and wide-box wheel arches are a clear reference to the 1980s rally car, jutting out from the basic 4’s bodywork. 

MG EX4: Electric hyper-hatch is tribute to Metro 6R4

Nio ET5

Nio ET5 front quarter tracking

This Tesla Model 3 rival is expected to arrive in the UK later this year, after it makes its debut as the brand's fifth production model. It is based on the same 'Technology Platform 2.0' as the ET7. It's available exclusively with a twin-motor powertrain, which comprises a 201bhp asynchronous motor on the front axle and a 282bhp motor at the rear, for total combined outputs of 483bhp and 516lb ft. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in 4.3sec, but Nio has yet to disclose a top speed figure. Prices begin from €49,900 (£42,600) in Germany, with a 75kWh battery adding €12,000 (£10,200) and a 100kWh pack adding €21,000 (£17,900). Leasing the battery costs €169 (£144) per month for a 75kWh unit, or €289 (£247) for 100kWh.

New Nio ET5 electric saloon confirmed for UK in 2023

Nyobolt concept

Nyobolt concept front three quarter

The designer of the original Lotus Elise has reimagined his seminal sports car as a rapid-charging EV that will take the form of a road-going prototype in November this year, ahead of sportier versions planned for the coming years. Hosting highly advanced battery hardware from a British-based technology firm called Nyobolt, this striking electric concept is expected to be limited to 25 cars per year if it goes into production, which will be decided around 12 months after the proof-of-concept prototype hits the road. Weighing just 1246kg and with 368lb ft and 470bhp, for a power-to-weight ratio of 400bhp-per-tonne, it promises to combine familiar ICE levels of sports car performance with a usable electric range of 155 miles.

Advertisement
Back to top

Reborn Lotus Elise S1 EV concept due for limited production

Porsche Mission X

Porsche Mission X front quarter static

Porsche will celebrate its big anniversary this year with the Mission X concept, a 75th birthday present to itself. The electric hypercar previews a potential EV successor to the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder, so you can guarantee it will be a very powerful machine indeed. A powertrain that could offer around 1500bhp will be key to achieving its goal of becoming the fastest road-legal car to yet around the Nürburgring.

New Porsche Mission X concept is electric 918 Spyder successor

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne front quarter tracking

The updated Porsche Cayenne will be showcased at this year’s event. The German car maker’s larger SUV gets a new set of upgraded engines, plus a revised chassis and a total interior overhaul. It’s unlikely that we will see the electric Cayenne, though, which is not due on UK roads until 2025. 

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive

New-look Porsche Cayenne gets power, EV range and tech boosts

Porsche 718 Spyder GT4 RS

Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder GT4 RS on Goodwood hillclimb 2023

This will be the last Porsche 718 Boxster and the most powerful yet. It takes 493bhp and 332lb ft from a GT3-based atmo 4.0-litre flat six with an ear-splitting 9000rpm redline. That’s mated to a “lightning-speed” seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox, all of which combine to propel the roadster from 0-62mph in just 3.4sec. It’s likely this £123,000 sports car will be one of the most popular cars at this year’s event. 

Porsche 718 Boxster bows out with 493bhp Spyder GT4 RS

Renault 4Ever Trophy

Renault 4Ever Trophy front quarter static Paris Motor Show 2022

The outlandish Renault 4Ever Trophy concept will make its UK debut at Goodwood, previewing what the upcoming new Renault 4 will look like. Drawing its power from a 42kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery mounted under the floor, the EV is expected to give a range of around 250 miles and is propelled by a 134bhp synchronous motor on the front axle.

Advertisement
Back to top

New Renault 4 "just weeks away" from production sign-off

Renault Turbo R5 3E

Renault Turbo R5 3E front quarter static Paris Motor Show 2022

Renault's 5 Turbo 3E is a reinvention of the iconic 5 Turbo 2. Created to show EVs can be fun, it has a 374bhp electric motor, three drift modes and pink, yellow and blue LED stripes flashing on the front of the car to give a "1980s video game vibe".

Renault 5 Turbo 3E racer possible for production, says CEO

Singer DLS Turbo

Singer DLS-T on Goodwood hillclimb 2023

The DLS and its massive rear wing are both borne out of the learnings the California-based firm has made from two projects - the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study and the Turbo Study. It's due to appear at Goodwood between the 13-16 July, with two examples built to showcase the model to the public. One is a blood orange, track-focused rocket and the other is created to work on the public road, with a much tamer appearance. The road car is shown above.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Autocar (@autocar_official)

 

Singer shows 690bhp DLS restomod at Goodwood

Tamiya Wild One

The little car company tamiya wild one max 2024 front quarter static 0

The Tamiya Wild One radio-controlled car – a mainstay of the 1980s toy box and highly collectable today – has been turned into the full-sized, road-legal electric dune buggy of your dreams. Available to order from £35,000, the Wild One Max is the work of Bicester-based The Little Car Company, known for its downsized EV reworkings of iconic classics like the Ferrari 250 TR and Bugatti Type 35. Power is supplied by eight swappable battery packs totalling 14.4kWh and giving around 120 miles of range. Weight is 500kg and top speed is pegged at 62mph.

Tamiya Wild One returns as £35,000 road-legal electric buggy

Advertisement
Back to top

Toyota GR Yaris H2

Toyota yaris h2 56

The hydrogen-powered Toyota GR Yaris H2 takes on the hill climb this weekend. It comes after president and CEO Akio Toyoda doubled down on his enthusiasm for hydrogen combustion technology. Toyota has been testing hydrogen-combustion technology for several months now, using a lightly modified Toyota Corolla touring car – which uses a hydrogen-fuelled version of the GR Yaris's 1.6-litre turbo three-pot – in Japan's Super Taikyu race series and the Fuji 24 Hours. The GR Yaris H2 uses the same unit as the Corolla racer, with minimal modifications from standard, and has the same refuelling hardware as the brand's Mirai production car. 

Toyota GR Yaris H2: hydrogen hot hatch shown in action

 

Advertisement

used Porsche 911 cars for sale

Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera S PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£61,495
39,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera T Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£69,850
31,998miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Porsche 911 3.4 991 Carrera PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£52,950
33,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£69,995
11,407miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera 4S Cabriolet AWD 2dr
2009
£36,995
51,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera S PDK 2dr
2010
£44,900
53,360miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.8 997 Carrera GTS PDK 2dr
2011
£57,990
50,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.8 991 Carrera 4S PDK 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2014
£67,000
16,550miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Porsche 911 3.0T 991 Carrera S PDK Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£67,900
27,934miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 1626 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
InayaKeily 17 July 2023

I get paid more than $200 to $400 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $30k from this without having online working skills . UI Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

Here is I started.…………>> smart.makedollarsdaily.workers.dev

Boris9119 27 June 2023

No mention of the 911ST that was rumoured to be revealed at Goodwood, has its launch been put back?

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo stelvio qv review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
8
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2024 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Maserati Gransport front three quarter
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Used Maserati Gransport 2004-2007 review
Renault megane lead
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
6
Used Renault Mégane 2016-2022 review
kgm torress evx review 2024 01
KGM Torres EVX
7
KGM Torres EVX

View all car reviews