New £3m Lamborghini Fenomeno is firm's fastest car yet

Revuelto-based hybrid hypercar redefines Lamborghini's performance benchmarks

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
15 August 2025

The new Lamborghini Fenomeno is a £3 million, limited-run and track-honed special that is the firm's most powerful model yet – and poised to break all the firm's major performance benchmarks.

Based on the £450,000 Revuelto flagship, it is the radical next edition of Lamborghini’s ‘Few Off’ special vehicles programme, following the Sesto Elemento, Veneno, Centenario, Sián and Countach LPI 800-4.

At its heart is the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the 1001bhp Revuelto. However, power from the 6.5-litre V12 and three electric motors (two at the front, one in the gearbox) has been boosted to 1065bhp. That makes this the most powerful Lamborghini to date.

The 10bhp boost in engine power alone to 824bhp comes courtesy of a redesigned valvetrain and creates the highest specific ouput of any Lamborghini V12 yet, at 127bhp per litre.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via the Revuelto’s transversely mounted, eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The additional 54bhp from the motors is courtesy of a bigger, 7kWh lithium ion battery created specifically for the Fenomeno, which can discharge energy at a greater rate than the Revuelto's 3.4kWh pack. The electric-only range has not been disclosed, but for reference the Revuelto’s EV range is six miles.

Although the carbon-clad hypercar has the same dry weight as the Revuelto, at 1772kg, the extra power gives it a record power-to-weight ratio for a Lamborghini of 601bhp per tonne.

Lamborghini Fenomeno – rear quarter

The Fenomeno can also complete the 0-62mph sprint in just 2.4sec, making it the quickest Lamborghini to date. That is 0.1sec quicker than the incoming Aston Martin Valhalla and just 0.1sec slower than the track-honed Ferrari SF90 XX. The Fenomeno achieves 0-124mph in 6.7sec and tops out at 218mph.

In addition to straight-line pace, the Fenomeno features downforce-inducing aero for rapid lap times. Elements include a wide front splitter, a pair of underbody air curtains and an active rear wing.

Making its debut at Monterey Car Week in California, the Fenomeno is a “tribute to the original Countach and the beginning of the era of supercars”, CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Autocar, “but I’m against having retro cars”.

He said “some” elements of the car’s “hyper-elegant” body will be used to steer the design of future models, although it is “too early to say” which parts. “There are some elements which are helping us to decide what to do next,” he said.

Although hardcore in its remit, the Fenomeno offers the usual Lamborghini luxuries inside, where it mirrors the design of the Revuelto with a 12.3in instrument cluster, 8.4in central touchscreen and button-clad steering wheel.

Lamborghini Fenomeno dashboard

However, the perceived material quality has been dialled up, with even more Alcantara and carbonfibre covering the major touch points. Lightweight racing buckets are also fitted.

Just 30 examples will be made, including one that’s destined for the Lamborghini museum in Bologna, Italy. All are already sold.

