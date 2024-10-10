BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mini reveals 255bhp hot versions of Cooper and Aceman hatches

Live report: The best new cars at the 2024 Paris motor show

Renault takes centre stage at this year's edition of France's big show – here’s what to look out for

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
7 mins read
14 October 2024

The biennial Paris motor show is back, with scores of new cars revealed at the event.

This year’s show floor is dominated by the Renault Group, which is showing no fewer than 10 new models. They range from a concept previewing Alpine’s first SUV, to the revived Renault 4, and an all-new take on the Twingo quadricycle.

Stellantis is out in greater force than last time around, with Citroën showing a new Ami, C4 and a concept for the next C5 Aircross.

Related articles

Audi and Skoda are showing their latest electric cars, while Mini has revealed the hot John Cooper Works versions of its Cooper and Aceman EVs.

Chinese brands including BYD, Leapmotor and Xpeng are out in full force, too.

Welcome to our guide to this year’s Paris show, covering the hottest new cars to keep an eye out for.

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida

Alfa Romeo Junior hybrid

The hybrid version of Alfa Romeo’s new crossover has made its public debut at the Paris show. Named the Junior Ibrida, it’s fitted with the same 134bhp mild-hybrid powertrain as the related Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger.

Read our Alfa Romeo Junior review

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo Tonale MY2025 at the 2024 Paris motor show

Alfa Romeo has unveiled the 2025 model-year update for the Tonale, bringing a refreshed interior. It gets a sleeker centre console with a new rotary gear selector and the intstrument display's layout has been revised to more clearly show information such as the plug-in hybrid's remaining range.

Alfa Romeo Tonale update brings refreshed interior

Alpine A110 R Ultime

Alpine A110 R Ultime at the 2024 Paris motor show

All good things must come to an end, and so it proves for the Alpine A110. The French brand’s celebrated sports car is due to bow out due to new safety regulations, but not before getting one final – and extreme outing. The A110 R Ultime is boosted by 49bhp to 345bhp, and an aggressive aero kit increases its downforce by up to 160kg compared with the standard A110 R. Just 110 will be built, priced from a whopping £209,000 – with the possibility to add another £70,000 in personalisation.

New Alpine A110 R Ultime is a £276k swansong with 345bhp

Alpine A390 Beta

Alpine A390 Beta at the 2024 Paris motor show

The linchpin in Alpine’s ambitious growth strategy will be an electric crossover conceived as an “A110 for five”. The A390 Beta concept is a first look at that car, with a radical new look that’s been described as being 80% ready for production. 

Alpine A390 Beta previews rakish 2025 EV with A110 handling

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 at the 2024 Paris motor show

Alpine’s testbed for hydrogen-combustion engines has gone from a modified Oreca four-pot to an all-new 3.5-litre V6 designed by Alpine. The company’s prioritised efficiency – it reckoned the ‘four could do 62 miles between fill-ups at racing pace – and it’s got double the power, having been boosted from 335bhp to a huge 730bhp. And it can rev to 9000rpm, to boot.

Alpine's hydrogen V6 hypercar could make production

Audi Q6 E-tron Sportback

Audi Q6 E-tron Sportback – front quarter tracking

A more rakish version of Audi’s new electric flagship, the Q6 E-tron Sportback packs an extra 15 miles of range compared with its more conventional SUV counterpart. That gives the longest-legged model, the rear-wheel-drive Performance, a total range of 408 miles. UK deliveries kick off in April, with prices starting at £62,475.

Audi Q6 gains Sportback version with 408 miles of range

BYD Sea Lion 07

BYD Sea Lion 07

Chinese giant BYD will this afternoon show the European version of its Sea Lion 07 coupé SUV. It's expected to sit above the Seal saloon in its line-up, majoring on its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and range figures well above 300 miles.

Citroen Ami facelift

Citroen Ami facelift at the 2024 Paris motor show

Citroën’s diddy EV is celebrating its fourth birthday with a new look inspired by the legendary 2CV. Its new “sympathetic and more mature” look brings vent-like grooves on the front wings, black ‘eyelids’ on the headlights housings and a smile-shape indentation in the housing of Citroën’s new logo. Nothing has changed under the skin, however.

Citroen Ami microcar gets new look inspired by 2CV ancestor

Citroen C4 facelift

Citroen C4X facelift front quarter tracking

The Citroën C4 and its saloon-bodied sibling the C4 X have been refreshed with a new look and revised line-up of powertrains. It has gained a new 99bhp mild-hybrid engine but dropped the naturally-aspirated 99bhp petrol unit, meaning you can no longer have a C4 with a manual gearbox. Deliveries begin early next year, with prices set to broadly align with the outgoing car.

Citroen C4 drops manual gearbox in design refresh

Citroen C5 Aircross Concept

Citroen C5 Aircross Concept at 2024 Paris motor show

The current Citroen C5 Aircross is one of the brand’s final cars not to be offered with electric power, but that’s soon set to change. The current model will soon bow out for an all-new generation twinned with the Peugeot 3008, prioritising aerodynamics and ushering in a radical look.

2026 Citroen C5 Aircross EV previewed by rakish concept

Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster at 2024 Paris motor show

The aptly-named Bigster is Dacia's biggest model to date. Arriving next year, it will target the Skoda Kodiaq and the Ford Kuga, with greater ambitions to even steal a few sales from the more premium Land Rover Defender. It looks like it’ll have all the tools to do so, including all-wheel drive, rugged styling, LED headlights, 19in ally wheels and a more powerful hybrid powertrain. 

Dacia Bigster is brand's largest, most expensive model to date

Leapmotor B10

Leapmotor B10

Stellantis-back Chinese brand Leapmotor has revealed its first global model, the B10 electric crossover. A rival for the Jeep Avenger, Mini Aceman and Renault 4, it's set to arrive in the UK next year priced below £30,000.

Leapmotor B10 is UK-bound crossover to rival Renault 4

 

Mini John Cooper Works EVs

Mini Cooper JCW E front quarter tracking

Mini is the latest brand to shift its performance arm into the electric era, with John Cooper Works variants of the Cooper and Aceman EVs. The amped-up duo both offer more power - enough to rival the Golf GTI - with 254bhp and 251lb ft produced from a front-mounted electric motor. That's enough to fling the Cooper from 0-62mph in just 5.9sec, and the Aceman in 6.4sec. 

Mini reveals 255bhp hot versions of Cooper and Aceman hatches

Mobilize Duo

Mobilize Duo at the 2024 Paris Motor show

Miss the Renault Twizy? Well, pine no more: the Mobilize Duo is the model’s spiritual successor, bringing modern technology, a larger battery and a more powerful electric motor. Its battery has a capacity of 10.3kWh – enough to deliver around 100 miles of range on a single charge, a big upgrade on the old Twizy's 62 miles.

Mobilize Duo is reborn Renault Twizy with 100-mile range

Peugeot E-3008 Long Range and Peugeot E-5008 Long Range

Peugeot E-3008

Peugeot is showing Long Range variants of its new e-3008 and new e-5008 at the Paris motor show, with the SUVs offering ranges of 435 miles and 415 miles, respectively. 

That's thanks to a new 96.9kWh battery pack – 23.9kWh bigger than the existing 73kWh one, which yields 327 miles of range in the E-3008 and 315 miles in the E-5008.

Read our Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 reviews

Peugeot E-408

Peugeot e-408 front tracking

Peugeot has completed its electric car line-up with the battery-powered version of its 408 crossover. It packs a 58.2kWh battery pack and a front-mounted 207bhp motor, yielding a range of 281 miles. It's making its first public appearance at the Paris show.

Peugeot e-408 arrives as Polestar 2 rival with 281-mile range

Renault 4

Renault 4 at the 2024 Paris motor show

The Renault 4 is back, this time as an electric crossover to rival the upcoming Mini Aceman. The second model in Renault’s ‘Iconic Family’, the 4 follows the recently launched Renault 5, bringing a similarly retro-futuristic design. It comes with a front-mounted, 118bhp electric motor and a 40kWh battery as standard, producing up to 190 miles of range, while higher spec models ramp up performance to 148bhp, gaining a larger 52kWh battery for 250 miles of range. 

Renault 4 reborn as bold electric crossover for under £30,000

Renault 17 Electric Restomod x Ora Ito

Renault 17 x Ora Ito

Bemused by the Ford Capri’s metamorphosis from bold coupé to conformist SUV? This Renault 17 might just be the answer, bringing the Capri’s contemporary rival up to date with a 270bhp electric motor and a carbonfibre chassis. Penned in collaboration with French designer Ora Ito, it’s slightly wider and lower than the original 17 but retains its cabin, door, windows, glass and underbody.

Renault 17 reborn with 270bhp, RWD and carbonfibre chassis

Renault Embleme

Renault Embleme at the 2024 Paris motor show

This coupé SUV is Renault’s idea of how hydrogen-fuel-cell power could offer long-range transport while slicing carbon emissions by 90% compared with today’s petrol Captur. Its exterior is being shown at Paris, but we’ll have to wait until later this month to see the interior too.

Renault Embleme revealed as hydrogen coupé-SUV for 2030

Renault Twingo

Renault Twingo

Renault’s next retro revival after the 4 is the cute new Twingo, which is scheduled to go on sale in 2026. The Paris show marks its public debut.

Renault Twingo to return in 2026 as sub-£17,000 EV

THK LSR-05

THK LSR-05

We'll forgive you if you've never heard of Japanese parts supplier THK, but its latest concept is well worth paying attention to. Penned by Nissan GT-R designer Shiro Nakamura, it is a showcase of the company's latest technological developments, including in-wheel motors and wireless car charging. It's making its European debut at Paris.

Japanese firm shows high-tech SUV penned by Nissan GT-R designer

