The biennial Paris motor show is back, with scores of new cars revealed at the event.

This year’s show floor is dominated by the Renault Group, which is showing no fewer than 10 new models. They range from a concept previewing Alpine’s first SUV, to the revived Renault 4, and an all-new take on the Twingo quadricycle.

Stellantis is out in greater force than last time around, with Citroën showing a new Ami, C4 and a concept for the next C5 Aircross.

Audi and Skoda are showing their latest electric cars, while Mini has revealed the hot John Cooper Works versions of its Cooper and Aceman EVs.

Chinese brands including BYD, Leapmotor and Xpeng are out in full force, too.

Welcome to our guide to this year’s Paris show, covering the hottest new cars to keep an eye out for.

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida

The hybrid version of Alfa Romeo’s new crossover has made its public debut at the Paris show. Named the Junior Ibrida, it’s fitted with the same 134bhp mild-hybrid powertrain as the related Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger.

Read our Alfa Romeo Junior review

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo has unveiled the 2025 model-year update for the Tonale, bringing a refreshed interior. It gets a sleeker centre console with a new rotary gear selector and the intstrument display's layout has been revised to more clearly show information such as the plug-in hybrid's remaining range.

Alfa Romeo Tonale update brings refreshed interior

Alpine A110 R Ultime

All good things must come to an end, and so it proves for the Alpine A110. The French brand’s celebrated sports car is due to bow out due to new safety regulations, but not before getting one final – and extreme outing. The A110 R Ultime is boosted by 49bhp to 345bhp, and an aggressive aero kit increases its downforce by up to 160kg compared with the standard A110 R. Just 110 will be built, priced from a whopping £209,000 – with the possibility to add another £70,000 in personalisation.

New Alpine A110 R Ultime is a £276k swansong with 345bhp

Alpine A390 Beta

The linchpin in Alpine’s ambitious growth strategy will be an electric crossover conceived as an “A110 for five”. The A390 Beta concept is a first look at that car, with a radical new look that’s been described as being 80% ready for production.

Alpine A390 Beta previews rakish 2025 EV with A110 handling